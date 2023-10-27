Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, which leaves the entire weekend before to binge all the best spooky series’ available on Huluween. If it's gory laughs, blood-sucking drama, or horrific science fiction you’re after, there’s a lot of everything. We’ve narrowed down that long list to the top 15 Hulu has to offer. So, gather your candy corn, settle in, and prepare for a spine-tingling journey through the best of Hulu's chilling content.
Goosebumps (2023)
Creators: Rob Letterman & Nicholas Stoller
Cast: Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Miles McKenna, Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Zack Morris, Will Price
In the 2023 reboot of Goosebumps, director Rob Letterman returns to bring R.L. Stine's beloved book series to a new generation. Justin Long leads the cast as Nathan Bratt, the new English teacher with supernatural ties. Alongside him, a group of high school students, including Isabella (Ana Yi Puig), James (Miles McKenna), Jeff (Will Price), Isaiah (Zack Morris), and Margot (Isa Briones), accidentally discover supernatural forces in their town, and must band together to peel back each layer of paranormal mysteries.
American Horror Stories (2021-present)
Creators: Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk
Cast: Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo
American Horror Stories features a rotating cast of chilling horror tales, offering viewers a wide range of gruesome mysteries. Each episode unveils a stand-alone horror scenario, making it perfect for a quick scare that will leave you wanting more.
American Horror Story: Delicate (2023)
Creators: Ryan Murphy & Halley Feiffer
Cast: Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Kim Kardashian, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Cara Delevingne Michaela Jaé Rodriquez
American Horror Story: Delicate is the twelfth season of the American Horror Story series where a pregnant young actress named Anna Victoria Alcott, played by Emma Roberts, faces a series of unsettling events as she struggles with infertility and mysterious occurrences. Joined by Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, and others, Anna's pregnancy becomes a nightmare as she fights a growing conspiracy and supernatural forces.
True Blood (2008-2014)
Creator: Alan Ball
Cast: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley
When the telepathic waitress, Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) meets a man, Bill (Stephen Moyer) whose thoughts she cannot read, she stumbles into the world of vampires. As she falls in love with Bill, her involvement with the undead thickens in True Blood.
What We Do In The Shadows (2019-present)
Creator: Jemaine Clement
Cast: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch
This mockumentary-style series follows the daily lives of four vampire roommates living in modern-day Staten Island, New York. As they struggle to accomplish mundane tasks and encounter their supernatural enemies, their reactions lead to hilarious outcomes in What We Do In The Shadows.
The Exorcist (2016-2017)
Creator: Jeremy Slater
Cast: Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Geena Davis, Hannah Kasulka, Brianne Howey, Kurt Egyiawan
The Exorcist series, created by Jeremy Slater, is a direct sequel to the original 1973 film, disregarding the film's sequels. Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels play a pair of exorcists investigating demonic possession cases.
Castle Rock (2018-2019)
Creators: Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason
Cast: André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek
Set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, this series is based on Stephen King's works, taking elements of his writings and putting them all into one storyline. The fictional town is based in Maine, like a great portion of King’s stories, and uncovers a mixture of supernatural horrors that lurk within his countless tales.
Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018)
Creators: Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi, & Tom Spezialy
Cast: Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, Lucy Lawless, Jill Marie Jones
Bruce Campell is back as Ash Williams, from the original Evil Dead movies, however, Ash Vs Evil Dead follows more closely to the hilariously gory third film in the franchise, Army of Darkness. This time around, Ash, 30 years past the traumatizing events, is forced to come out of retirement as the possessed and undead are back for more. This time he’s joined by two young newcomers, Pablo (Ray Santiago) and Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo), and together they must hunt down and destroy evil.
Hannibal (2013-2015)
Creator: Bryan Fuller
Cast: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Laurence Fishburne, Caroline Dhavernas, Gillian Anderson
Hannibal follows the complex relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and the brilliant, yet psychopathic psychiatrist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). As they work together to solve gruesome crimes, Will falls further into the masterful manipulation that Hannibal is known for.
Living for the Dead (2023)
Creators: Kristen Stewart & C.J. Romero
Cast: Roz Hernandez, Juju Bae, Logan Taylor, Ken Boggle, Alex LeMay
Living for the Dead is a paranormal reality series that follows a group of LGBTQ+ paranormal experts as they visit haunted locations in the US. Their mission is to communicate with the spirits and heal the beings who occupy these locations.
Scream Queens (2015-2016)
Creators: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, & Ian Brennan
Cast: Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer
At Wallace University, a series of gruesome murders disrupts the campus, and a group of sorority sisters led by Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) must unmask the killer. The series combines dark humor, mystery, and horror to create a not-so-serious slasher sure to entertain.
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch (1996-2003)
Creator: Nell Scovell
Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nate Richert, Nick Bakay
Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart), a teenage witch, must balance her magical education with the challenges of high school life. With the help of her witchy aunts, played by Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, Salem the talking cat (Nick Bakay), and her friends, Sabrina navigates the ups and downs of being a witch in the mortal world.
Teen Wolf (2011-2017)
Creator: Jeff Davis
Cast: Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin
When high school student Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is bitten by a werewolf, he gains supernatural abilities and must learn to control his new identity. As he discovers more about himself, other supernatural beings become aware of his presence leading to clashes and self-discovery.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)
Creator: Joss Whedon
Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Stewart Head, James Marsters
Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a high school student and the chosen one, battles vampires, demons, and other monsters. Along with her loyal friends, she must protect her town from evil forces while navigating the challenges of adolescence.
The Strain (2014-2017)
Creators: Guillermo del Toro & Chuck Hogan
Cast: Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Kevin Durand, Mía Maestro, Richard Sammel
A deadly virus with ancient origins and its transformation of humans into bloodthirsty creatures threatens humanity's existence. A team of survivors, including a doctor and a Holocaust survivor, races against time to find a way to stop the viral outbreak and the vampire-like creatures it creates.