Bruce Campell is back as Ash Williams, from the original Evil Dead movies, however, Ash Vs Evil Dead follows more closely to the hilariously gory third film in the franchise, Army of Darkness. This time around, Ash, 30 years past the traumatizing events, is forced to come out of retirement as the possessed and undead are back for more. This time he’s joined by two young newcomers, Pablo (Ray Santiago) and Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo), and together they must hunt down and destroy evil.