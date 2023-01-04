Hamlet is up there with the likes of Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet as one of William Shakespeare's most famous plays. It's an epic, violent tragedy that takes multiple hours to act out in full, thanks to having a large cast of engaging characters who are all involved in its story about family conflict, betrayal, and death (so, so much death).

Its popularity also means it's got more film adaptations than most Shakespeare plays. The following are among the most well-known movies that either adapt Hamlet or feature plots heavily inspired by the iconic play's narrative. These best movies based on Hamlet are ranked below by their average rating on IMDb and collectively show how applicable the Shakespearean story is to various genres, periods in history, and cultures.

18 'Let the Devil Wear Black' (1999)

IMDb Rating: 5.0/10

More than a decade before he was involved with fighting zombies on TV, Norman Reedus played a character wrapped up in another chaotic conflict, this one being inspired by Hamlet, but taking place in the modern day. Well, the film, Let the Devil Wear Black, took place in what was once the modern day, but is now a quarter of a century ago, because time is cruel and it never stops a-marching.

That late 1990s setting is the main thing that makes Let the Devil Wear Black stand out a little, with it being aggressively late 1990s in its aesthetic and style. Also, it’s pretty condensed, as far as Hamlet adaptations go, clocking in at just under 90 minutes. In contrast, adaptations that retell the entire play have to be true epics; closer to four hours in length.

17 'Hamlet' (2000)

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

It's ironic that this adaptation of Hamlet aimed to update the story into a modern-day New York City setting, yet by being so clearly set around the turn of the millennium, it's ended up "aging" worse than most adaptations that are set centuries ago. In the film's defense, those behind it likely didn't know how fast technology was going to advance, and how quickly Blockbuster was going to become obsolete (in the film, it's where Hamlet has his "To be or not to be" soliloquy).

It makes it an accidental period piece in hindsight, but at least it stands out as far as adaptations go. For anyone who loves late 90s/early 2000s aesthetics and/or Ethan Hawke, it's probably one take on the iconic play that's worth a watch.

16 'The Angel of Vengeance: The Female Hamlet' (1976)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Gender flips can put interesting spins on familiar stories, and that’s generally the case for The Angel of Vengeance: The Female Hamlet. There’s no secret about what this film is, because, from the title alone, it tells you that it’s going to be Hamlet, but with Hamlet being a young woman instead of a young man. Alternatively, it’s sometimes known as “Turkish Hamlet.”

There are other movies from around this point in history that are called “Turkish X” and are not so great in quality, perhaps most infamously seen with the so-called Turkish Star Wars. But this Turkish spin on Hamlet – complete with that title role being gender-swapped – really isn't too bad. Not a top-tier take on Hamlet, but far from the worst out there, too.

15 'The Banquet' (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

The Banquet is a Chinese film that loosely adapts Hamlet into a historical setting that's also slightly fantastical. The story here takes place more than 1000 years ago, and is kicked off with the actions of a murderous uncle, but ultimately builds to an extensive (and violent) banquet where numerous characters collide.

The plot might be familiar to those who know Hamlet well, but the fact that The Banquet adds martial arts into the mix makes it unique, given that's something that couldn't exactly be done on stage. Overall, it's a solid addition to the ever-growing list of Hamlet movies that manages to add something new to the mix.

14 'Ophelia' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Rather than being a gender flip, Ophelia takes the approach of covering Hamlet from a female perspective, but does so by focusing on the usually supporting character of Ophelia. She’s played by Daisy Ridley here, and the film was interestingly released in the year between two highly divisive Star Wars movies Ridley also starred in (one that is, in some ways, great, and the other being kind of awful, but good luck trying to convince anyone that’s the consensus).

So, with Ophelia, there aren’t any broad surprises for anyone who’s seen either a stage version or a film adaptation of the original play, but viewing everything from the eyes of another (still important) character does make for some interesting new angles to the whole thing. It’s not perfectly executed, but Ophelia generally works, and stands as moderately interesting for sure.

13 'Strange Brew' (1983)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

There are plenty of cult classic 1980s sci-fi movies that have taken some time to find an audience, usually because they're a little offbeat. Strange Brew could definitely count itself as one of those films, as it's perhaps one of the most aggressively Canadian movies of all time, features comedy and sci-fi elements, and has a story loosely inspired by Hamlet.

It revolves around a brewery, and sees two hosers (an informal Canadian term for "losers") get a job there, and end up in a plot to help a young woman regain ownership of it from a mysterious brewmaster who's also her uncle. It's very silly and unlikely to appeal to a wide audience, but it has its fans, and stands as a unique take on the classic play.

12 'Hamlet' (1990)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Hamlet (1990) is notable for starring Mel Gibson as the Prince of Denmark, but can also be singled out as the one where the title character has a terrible haircut. Otherwise, it sort of blends into the crowd when it comes to Hamlet adaptations, seeing as it plays things straight when it comes to adapting the original text, and forgoes adding any genres besides basic "drama" to the mix.

It was far from director Franco Zeffirelli's first Shakespeare adaptation, as he'd previously directed The Taming of The Shrew in 1967 and Romeo and Juliet in 1968. The latter of those is particularly well-regarded for being one of the best film adaptations of a Shakespeare play, and even if Zeffirelli's Hamlet is still seen as decent, it couldn't quite measure up to 1968's Romeo and Juliet.

11 'Hamlet Goes Business' (1987)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10