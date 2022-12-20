Hanukkah is celebrated for eight special days every holiday season with traditions like the spinning of dreidels and lighting of menorahs, and now more than ever, it can be spent watching movies centered around the Jewish holiday, new and old in a variety of genres.

Between some classic comedies starring your favorite Jewish actors, Hallmark Channel hits in the midst of Countdown to Christmas, the typical tropes of Jewish children longing to be merry, and an unexpected Hanukkah horror, there are plenty of options to watch during your eight-night celebration.

'Eight Crazy Nights'

In 2002, Adam Sandler pulled double duty in the animated Eight Crazy Nights, which followed a troublemaker who gets sentenced to community service reffing a youth basketball team over the holiday season alongside an elf-like head referee, both voiced by the lead actor in this Hanukkah-themed comedy.

Narrated by Sandler's common co-star Rob Schneider, the film also features a cameo from his Big Daddy co-stars, twin acting duoCole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse.Eight Crazy Nights can be streamed on Paramount+ and Hulu this holiday season, while Youtube Movies & TV offers the film for free.

'Love, Lights, Hanukkah!'

In 2020, Hallmark Channel made history when it premiered its very first Hanukkah-centered film with Love, Lights, Hanukkah! Starring Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage in his Hallmark debut alongside Mia Kirshner and Marilu Henner, the film followed a young woman who, upon learning she's Jewish, discovers a whole new world of traditions and falls in love with more than just the newfound holiday.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!is available on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime, while also airing throughout the holiday season during Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas.

'The Night Before'

In 2015, comedic minds Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordan-Levitt and Anthony Mackie came together in the holiday comedy The Night Before, about three Jewish best friends whose holiday tradition consists of gathering on Christmas Eve. But with Rogen's Isaac about to become a father, the three friends go on one last Christmas Eve adventure before their traditions come to an end.

Narrated by Tracy Morgan, The Night Before is available on several streaming services including Hulu, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+, and can also be found airing on Freeform during the holiday season.

'All I Want Is Christmas'

Taking some cues from films like Home Alone and the lesser-known Christmas movie I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, All I Want For Christmas is your typical story of a young Jewish boy heading on a holiday vacation to Florida who decides to swap places with a kid on his way to Christmastown in attempt to celebrate Christmas.

Starring notable names like Elliott Gould, David DeLuise and Elijah Nelson in this film that balances the two holidays, All I Want For Christmas streams on Amazon Prime and Sling TV.

'Eight Gifts Of Hanukkah'

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah was the 2021 Hanukkah addition to Hallmark Channel and starred Jake Epstein and Hallmark newcomer Inbar Lavi as Daniel and Sara in this eight-night-long love story of a woman who receives a gift on each night of Hanukkah from a secret admirer, and on her search for who it is, discovers it's someone she never expected.

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah is available tostream on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime and Vudu, as well as airs on Hallmark Channel throughout the holiday season.

'Double Holiday'

Double Holiday is a 2019 Hallmark Channel romcom that throws a Jewish woman named Rebecca into organizing her company's Christmas party, unwillingly enlisting the help of her Christmas-celebrating rival co-worker Chris to manage both holiday celebrations while an unexpected romance surfaces between them.

This film follows Carly Pope's character embracing some newfound Christmas spirit and Kristoffer Polaha's character learns of some Hanukkah traditions andis available to stream on Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime and Vudu, while also airing on Hallmark Channel during Countdown to Christmas.

'Hanukkah'

Among the romcoms and animated flicks, if you're looking for a horror to satisfy all your holiday needs, the 2019 film simply titled Hannukah is a must-watch about a father-son duo who begin murdering fellow Jews in a ritual they call "Festival of Frights," referring to their disguised selves as the Hanukiller.

The film stars a slew of talent including 70s slasher star P.J. Soles of Carrie and Halloweenfame - even referencing her memorable lines from Halloween in the film - and can currently only be found on Amazon Prime.

'Menorah In The Middle'

Lifetime jumped aboard the Hanukkah traditions in recent years, and in 2022 premiered Menorah in the Middle, starring Lucy DeVito and Jonah Platt in this typical holiday romcom involving a hometown holiday, a struggling family business, and an unexpected love between old friends.

Despite her family's bakery at risk, her father's unexpected health crisis and bringing home her new fiance, Sara learns the meaning of the season thanks to her old friend Ben in Menorah in the Middle, streaming on Hulu and airing on Lifetime throughout the holiday season.

'Mistletoe And Menorahs'

Mistletoe and Menorahs is another Hanukkah-themed film on Lifetime, starring Jake Epstein and Kelley Jakle in this romcom that brings Hanukkah to a Christmas-celebrating woman and Christmas to a Jewish man. When Christy needs to learn about Hanukkah to impress a client, she gets help from Jonathan, who in return needs help making his apartment Christmasy to impress his girlfriend's family.

The first Lifetime movie to theme around Hanukkah, Mistletoe and Menorahsstreams on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Vudu while also airing on Lifetime during the holiday season.

'Hanukkah On Rye'

Airing as part of the 2022 Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah on Rye follows a couple who instantly hit it off after being set up together, until they learn they're competing deli owners and must navigate the holiday season while battling their blossoming feelings.

Starring Yael Grobglas in her Hallmark debut alongside actor Jeremy Jordan, the latest of Hanukkah-themed films for the networkpremiered on the first day of Hanukkah on December 18, 2022, and is expected to air throughout the rest of the holiday season on Hallmark Channel.

