Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.

With a career spanning six decades, Ford has established himself as a cultural icon and leading man who shows no intention of retiring anytime soon. From Return of the Jedi to Apocalypse Now, it's easy to determine (and watch) Ford's highest-rated movies, thanks to users' votes on IMDb.

10/10 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' - 7.5

After arriving in India, Indiana Jones is asked to find a magical stone and help rescue the children of a village who have been enslaved by a religious cult. With his tiny but mighty sidekick, Short Round and a nightclub singer, Willie, the archeologist finds the cult discovering the stone's ancient evil that threatens anyone who possesses it.

To avoid featuring Nazis as the villains again, George Lucas decided to make Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom a prequel having it take place 20 years earlier (according to Screen Rant). The movie is darker than Raiders of the Lost Ark and according to Lucas and director Steven Spielberg, the film's tone is attributed to their moods at the time while both were going through tough breakups.

9/10 '42' - 7.5

In 1945, Branch Rickey, manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, decides to break the rules of baseball and signs a Black baseball player named Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) to the team. Robinson accepts, but their brave actions come at a cost, as the public and other players try to break them with acts of racism and intolerance.

42 is a powerful biopic written and directed by Brian Helgeland who is best known for writingL.A. ConfidentialandMystic River. Ford is unrecognizable as Rickey and proves his range as an actor in this movie as he perfectly conveys the manager's rough charm and wit. The film also co-stars T.R. Knight, André Holland, Alan Tudyk and Christopher Meloni.

8/10 'The Fugitive' - 7.8

Dr. Richard Kimble's a reputable surgeon who is arrested and wrongfully convicted for the murder of his wife. After receiving the death penalty, Kimble manages to escape the state's custody and sets out to find the real killer and clear his name before being caught by a U.S. marshal (Tommy Lee Jones) who is hot on his trail.

The Fugitive earned several Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, but Jones received the only win for Best Supporting Actor. The film is a fast-paced game of cat and mouse with an intense performance by Ford who surprisingly was not casting's first choice. Stars including Michael Douglas, Kevin Costner and Nick Nolte were also considered for the role of Dr. Kimble (according to Yardbaker).

7/10 'Blade Runner' - 8.1

Set in Los Angeles in 2019, Richard Deckard is a former Blade Runner who comes out of retirement to track down a group of humanoids. The humanoids, known as replicants have come to Earth in search of their creator who they hope can extend their short life spans before being shut down by Deckard.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner is a science-fiction neo-noir that ended up being one of Ford's least favorite films. In a Vanity Fair interview, Ford revealed that he and Scott butted heads quite often during production, particularly over the film's voiceover narration. The director and actor eventually worked things out and in recent years, Ford's changed his mind about the popular cult classic.

6/10 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' - 8.2

After returning to San Francisco, Indiana Jones learns that his father (Sean Connery) has been kidnaped while searching for the Holy Grail in Italy. Jones arrives in Venice and with the help of his father's notebook, he follows the trail of clues but is unaware of German Nazis who are also searching for the mythical treasure.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusadeis a thrilling adventure with comic relief and similar to the original film's light tone. Connery and Ford have a hilarious but heartfelt relationship that's similar to other father-and-son dynamics in several of Steven Spielberg'sfilms includingE.T.: The Extra-Terrestrialand Hook.

5/10 'Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi' - 8.3

Luke Skywalker returns to save his friends from Jabba the Hutt and continue the Rebel Alliance's fight against Darth Vader and the Empire. While Luke and his comrades prepare for battle, Han Solo and Princess Leia travel to Endor where they plan to take out the Death Star's energy shield and defeat the Empire once and for all.

Ford's contract only included two movies and after the success of Indiana Jones and Blade Runner, director, George Lucas, didn't think he would agree to do Return of the Jedi. A Star Wars Interviews article details how after some convincing by Raiders of the Lost Arkproducer, Howard Kazanjian, Ford signed on. The movie was nominated for four Oscars including Best Original Score by John Williams and won the Special Achievement Academy Award.

4/10 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' - 8.4

In 1936, archeology professor, Indiana Jones is recruited by the United States Army to find the legendary Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis find it first. Along the way, Indy faces his worst fears; snakes and ex-girlfriends, but the adventurous archeologist manages to escape each danger and defeat the Nazi troops.

According to Screen Rant, before Ford was cast as Indy, the role almost went to Tom Selleck but due to his commitment to Magnum P.I., he couldn't commit to all three films. Ford was offered the part after the film's director, Steven Spielberg, saw his performance in The Empire Strikes Back and believed the young actor was perfect for the role.

3/10 'Apocalypse Now' - 8.5

During the Vietnam War, U.S. Colonel Walter Kurtz has lost his mind and declares war on enemy troops without permission from his superior officers. After Kurtz's accused of mass murder, Captain Willard and a group of young soldiers are assigned to travel to Cambodia and assassinate the once-promising colonel.

Apocalypse Now is an epic war film directed by Francis Ford Coppola and was Ford's first major film after A New Hope. Ford plays Colonel G. Lucas, alongside top-of-the-line stars including Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Dennis Hooper and Laurence Fishburne. Apocalypse Now also earned several Oscar nominations including Best Director and Best Picture.

2/10 'Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope' - 8.6

After discovering a secret message in a droid, Luke Skywalker sets out to rescue Princess Leia who has been taken prisoner by Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire. Luke along with Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi and the captain of the Millennial Falcon, Han Solo set out to rescue the princess and help the Rebel Alliance defeat the Empire.

When it came to casting for A New Hope, a The Blast article reveals that George Lucas wanted new talent, and since Ford had previously worked with him on American Graffiti, the young actor was out of the running. Ford was instead asked to assist with reading lines during auditions and explain the context behind the scenes that eventually won Lucas over. The young actor earned the part over stars such as Kurt Russell, Al Pacino and Christopher Walken.

1/10 'Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back' - 8.7

It's been three years since the Death Star was destroyed. Luke and his friends are hiding with the Rebel Alliance on Hoth, but they are soon discovered and attacked by Imperial Forces. Leia and Han manage to escape in the Millennial Falcon while Luke flies to Dagobah where he continues his Jedi training with Yoda.

Unlike Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, Ford didn't have a multiple film contract, but the actor wanted to return to reprise his role in The Empire Strikes Back. George Lucas wanted to play it safe and purposely had the movie end with Han being frozen in carbonite in case Ford didn't return for another film (according to Screen Rant). The director's precaution inadvertently created one of the most iconic scenes in the Star Wars films.

