With over 500 million copies sold worldwide, the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling made a big impact on our generation. Giving way to fantasy books for kids, teenagers, and adults worldwide, Harry Potter boasts of being the O.G. of them all. With their increasing popularity and excellent reviews, these books have also influenced otherwise stubborn children to pick up a book and try it. And as for addicted readers, they gained a common topic for discussion with people who might not usually find similar interests.

With surprising friendships, unforgettable characters, and spells you might want to try someday, J.K. Rowlingbuilt an inclusive universe. One small caveat: Harry Potter and The Cursed Child doesn't count since it wasn't penned by Rowling and is a stage play rather than a novel.

'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (1998)

After a troublesome summer at the Dursleys', Harry can't wait to return to Hogwarts until he receives a warning from a strange impish creature that his return to Hogwarts will mark a disaster. After an already horrific second year, it is discovered that someone is turning Hogwarts students to stone.

Despite its significance and contribution to one of the biggest plot twists in the series, Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets has a Goodreads average rating of 4.43. The plot leaves something to be desired and doesn't quite match up to the rest of the series.

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' (1997)

If there's anything more complex than rounding up a series, it is to start a series with such gusto that the reader is hooked to it, and Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone does it exceptionally well. Abandoning all the horrors he experienced at the Dursleys' house, Harry steps into a world of magic he didn't know existed. And he did so, holding hands with the biggest man he'd ever laid eyes on. His first year at Hogwarts is eventful, for lack of a better word. But when he discovers a dangerous secret object hidden within the castle walls, he makes it his responsibility to protect everyone.

Also known as Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone, the series debut sports a Goodreads average rating of 4.48.

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2003)

As a new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher and Ordinary Wizarding Level exams terror the students, Harry discovers a greater threat to Hogwarts. With the wizarding world turning its back to him, Harry must uncover the truth behind He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix has a Goodreads average rating of 4.50. The book is the first in the series to adopt a more mature tone, as the protagonist is well on his way to being a grown-up. Many people couldn't relate to the book, but it was a formula changer for the rest of the series.

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2005)

The war against Voldemort is not going well. With help from the mysterious Half-Blood Prince, Harry and Dumbledore undertake adventures into the mind of Voldemort to search for the complete story of the boy who became Lord Voldemort. While Harry finally embraces his feelings for Ginny, the looming confrontation with Voldemort diminishes the heartening impact of their love story.

The penultimate book in the series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, received relatively mixed reviews, standing firmly in the middle of the series. While it prepares us to enjoy The Deathly Hallows in all its glory, the book suffers from penultimate syndrome. The book received a Goodreads average rating of 4.57, the same as Goblet of Fire, but lesser in the number of reviews.

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2000)

Midway through his wizard training, now fourteen-year-old Harry Potter wants to live a normal life, spend time with friends, and dream of his crush. Unfortunately for him, he’s not normal, even by wizarding standards. And in his case, different can be deadly.

Ranking fourth with an average rating of 4.57, the book beats Half-Blood Prince by 200,000 ratings. One of the most exhilarating books in the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, deals directly with the concepts of death and evil, marking a considerably darker tone for the series.

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (1999)

One of the most important books in the series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, offers a more mature take on the story and significant improvement after Chamber of Secrets. After two strenuous years at Hogwarts, Harry wonders if this year will be any calm. But he'd be wrong to think that. Harry's fears and thoughts come to the surface when he must confront the devious and dangerous wizard responsible for the death of his parents.

Harry's longing for his parents can be felt through the pages, and Sirius Black and Remus Lupin's introductions to the series mark significant events. Ranking second out of all the books, it received a Goodreads average rating of 4.58.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' (2007)

After Dumbledore's tragic death, Harry is not safe at Hogwarts anymore, so he and his best friends, Ron and Hermione, are on the run. As they try to decipher Dumbledore's clues to defeating Voldemort, they must also pass tests of friendship, fortitude, and morality. Above all, the book implies the message at the heart of the Harry Potter series: that choice matters much more than destiny, and that love will always triumph over death.

The last book in the series, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, provides closure to readers after a terrific ride. With a whooping Goodreads average rating of 4.62, the book leaps ahead of its predecessors, unequivocally the best book in the series.

