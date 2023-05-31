A global phenomenon, the Harry Potter film series has won over viewers of all ages with its fantastical setting and enduring characters. Moreover, the way the characters change and develop over the series is one of its most captivating features, igniting some interesting discussions on Reddit on who may have the best character arc throughout the series.

These character arcs, which range from Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) quest for self-discovery to Neville's (Matthew Lewis) metamorphosis from a clumsy student to a fearless hero, show the value of narrative and the ongoing popularity of the franchise. Whether you are a devoted follower or a casual viewer, these characters will instantly transport you back to the world of wizards and magic.

10 Dudley Vernon

Redditor outerzenith defends “Dudley. Honestly, the kid isn't bad, he just has bad parents, as he grew up he finally start forming his own opinion about Harry.” Dudley (Harry Melling) is Harry’s spoiled and bullying cousin, who is cruel and often takes pleasure in tormenting Harry.

After dementors attack Dudley in the fifth film, he slowly steers towards atonement and growth. Dudley's brief act of kindness and understanding toward Harry in the last film causes a profound change in their dynamic. Similar to what the Redditor suggested, maybe he isn't all that horrible; he has bad parents.

9 Draco Malfoy

Marvelous_Marauders unhesitantly names “Draco Malfoy.” Throughout the film series, Draco (Tom Felton) is known as Harry’s main rival. He is presented as a wealthy, haughty individual who is deeply devoted to his family and their values and beliefs.

Draco is a complex person who battles with a variety of issues, such as pressure from his family and his own concerns and uncertainties. Draco, who first opposes Harry and his friends, eventually demonstrates kindness and decency, especially during the last battle with Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). His character arc emphasizes the value of compassion and comprehension and the strength of personal development.

8 Regulus Black

Even though Regulus Black isn’t a recurring character in the film series, fans cannot help but praise him and his courage as Redditor mmahv. Regulus is Sirius Black's (Gary Oldman) younger brother, a Death Eater who later turns against the Dark Lord and attempts to destroy one of his Horcruxes.

Regulus must overcome many obstacles and dangers, including betraying his family and putting his life in danger to destroy a Horcrux. Ultimately, he sacrifices himself, transforming from a former Death Eater to a hero, which marks a fundamental change in his persona. His story emphasizes the value of sticking up for what is right despite extreme peril and hostility.

7 Kreacher

An uncommon nomination by moonbeammoose, they said, “One of my favorite arcs is Kreacher’s!” Kreacher (Simon McBurney) is introduced as the Black family’s house elf. He is presented as a spiteful and bitter figure who is fiercely loyal to Sirius Black, his former master.

Kreacher first opposes Harry and his friends but later becomes a crucial ally in the war against Voldemort. The story of Kreacher emphasizes the value of compassion and understanding as well as the strength of repentance and forgiveness. His reformation is a reminder that everyone deserves a second chance and that even the unlikeliest personalities may develop and evolve.

6 Ron Weasley

Redditor goofygoober2006 commented, “Everyone is going to have way varying opinions on this. Personally, I like Ron's arc. He goes from a little goofy to clueless, brave and loyal, and totally bad-ass.” Ron (Rupert Grint) is Harry’s best friend and sidekick. Throughout the series, he is shown as a devoted and entertaining guy who offers much-needed comic relief.

Among the many difficulties and problems Ron encounters are his insecurities and jealousy of Harry. He eventually overcomes these obstacles and joins Dumbledore's Army as a courageous and trustworthy soldier. The development of Ron's character emphasizes the value of friendship and the strength of individual change. His journey serves as a reminder that even the unlikeliest heroes can step forward and change the world.

5 Harry Potter

None other than the titular character who is often ignored when it comes to this kind of discussion, ArcaninePatronus points out, “I agree about Harry. Though it's common in this subreddit to underappreciate him and his character arc. People often dismiss him because he's the main character.”

It’s undeniable that one of the series' most fascinating and motivating character arcs is Harry's. He develops into a strong and powerful wizard who leads the fight against Voldemort from a young and defenseless orphan. His path serves as a testament to the value of love, friendship, and personal development in overcoming challenges and realizing one's ambitions.

4 Hermione Granger

Redditor BlueThePineapple nominated “Hermione's for me.” Hermione (Emma Watson) is Harry and Ron’s intelligent and resourceful friend who is highly capable, determined, and fiercely loyal to her friends and their cause.

Like other characters, Hermione encounters a variety of difficulties and hindrances, like as prejudice against Muggle-born wizards and the demands of academic success. Hermione maintains her commitment to her values and ideas despite these obstacles. Her character arc emphasizes the value of tenacity and willpower as well as the influence of education and information.

3 Albus Dumbledore

Redditor curseofablacklion directly names “Dumbledore” in his comment, among other characters. Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) is the headmaster of Hogwarts and is described as a savvy and powerful wizard who serves as Harry Potter's mentor and guide.

Later in the franchise, Dumbledore is revealed to have a convoluted past and a close relationship with Voldemort, the major antagonist. Dumbledore is initially shown as a wise and kind man, but it is ultimately shown that he has his own faults and has committed his own mistakes. His story emphasizes the value of repentance, forgiveness, and the nuances of human nature.

2 Neville Longbottom

Redditor Night_Fall123 nominated Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), who initially appears to be a bumbling and forgetful student at Hogwarts. Nevertheless, Neville's character journey develops into one of the most motivational and endearing as the franchise continues.

Neville develops from a shy and nervous student to a courageous and self-assured leader over the movie series. He joins Dumbledore's Army and plays a significant part in the battle against Voldemort, single-handedly destroying the last Horcrux, which is the Dark Lord’s pet snake, Nagini. The development of Neville's character is a monument to the value of self-belief and the strength of tenacity.

1 Severus Snape

Redditor Night_Fall123 also nominated Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) as a complicated character who is initially introduced as the Potions Master at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and is portrayed as a strict and intimidating figure. But as the show goes on, it becomes obvious that Snape's character is considerably more complex than first believed.

Snape's character development is one of the most fascinating and complicated in the entire film series. Snape is finally revealed to be a hero who has been working behind the scenes to protect Harry and vanquish Voldemort, despite his role as Harry's academic tormentor. The development of Snape's character is a testament to the strength of atonement and the value of going past first impressions to fully comprehend a person.

