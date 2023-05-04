Harry Potter is one of the largest cinematic franchises ever, spanning eight epic movies. Such an expensive series needs a large cast of characters to populate it, and the Wizarding World has some of the most memorable characters ever seen on screen.

While many of these great characters have a recurring role in the movies, some only ever get one appearance, but that doesn't make them any less memorable, and one-shot characters like Gilderoy Lockhart, Rita Skeeter, and Stan Shunpike are as unforgettable as Harry Potter himself.

10 Mundungus Fletcher - Deathly Hallows Pt. 1

Fletcher was an unusual member of the Order of the Phoenix. A small-time crook, his criminal activities often interfered with his duty to the Order, and he even stole from Grimauld Place following Sirius Black's death.

Related: 10 Most Likable Characters in the 'Harry Potter' Movies, Ranked

One of the members chosen to escort Harry from Privet Drive to the Burrow, he used Polyjuice Potion to disguise himself as Harry and was partnered with Mad Eye Moody, deserting the former Auror when Voldemort apparated and confronted them.

9 Madam Hooch - Sorcerer's Stone

The flight instructor at Hogwarts, Madam Hooch led first years in their flying lesson, which ended badly for Neville. She was also responsible for overseeing the school's Quidditch matches as referee.

Related: 'Harry Potter' and the Series' 10 Best and Most Loyal Characters

Despite only appearing in the first movie, Hooch had frequent appearances in the books during Quidditch matches, often handing out penalties to Gryffindor following a Slytherin foul.

8 Quirinus Quirrell - Sorcerer's Stone

Image via Warner Bros.

A nervous man, Quirrell was said to have had a run in with a vampire which made had made him afraid of everything. During his first year, Harry thinks that Snape is trying to bully Quirrell into helping him get the Philosopher's Stone. In reality, Quirrell is actually being used by Voldemort.

Somehow, the Dark Lord attached himself to the back of Quirrell's head, requiring him to wear a turban to disguise him, he is also required to drink Unicorn blood to sustain Voldemort until the Stone is found.

7 Igor Karkaroff - Goblet of Fire

Only appearing once in both book and movie, Karkaroff is a former Death Eater and head of Durmstrang wizarding school. He shows what a lot of Voldemort's supporters did after his fall, turning in other Death Eaters in exchange for smaller sentences and later rising up in society.

Related: 'Harry Potter': 10 Scariest Characters According to Reddit

When Voldemort returns at the end of The Goblet of Fire, Karkaroff is terrified because of his betrayal and tries to run and hide. He is later found dead, killed by the Dark Lord's followers.

6 Stan Shunpike - Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry encountered the teenage conductor of the Knight Bus after running away from the Dursleys following an unfortunate incident with Aunt Marge. Unlike most people, he didn't immediately recognize who Harry was.

A lot of Stan's story is missing from the movies, including his experience being used by the Death Eaters under the influence of the Imperious Curse and attacking Harry during his escape from Privet Drive in The Deathly Hallows.

5 Barty Crouch Jr. - Goblet of Fire

One of Voldemort's most loyal followers, Barty Crouch Jr. continued to do the Dark Lord's work following his defeat, assisting in the torture of the Longbottoms. He was also instrumental in his return, being among the first Death Eaters to come back to Voldemort.

Related: 10 Funniest 'Harry Potter' Movie Quotes

Most of his time was spent disguised as Mad Eye Moody in order to manipulate Harry during the Triwizard Tournament. He eventually paid for his loyalty, after his true identity was revealed, Crouch was subjected to the Dementor's Kiss.

4 Mrs. Figg - Order of the Phoenix

Only a small character, Arabella Figg was a neighbor of the Dursleys and was often asked to mind Harry while the family was out, feeding him stale chocolate cake and showing him photos of her cats. In The Order of the Phoenix, it's revealed that she has a much more important role in Harry's safety.

A non-magical Squib, Mrs. Figg knew about the Wizarding World and was used by Dumbledore to watch over Harry during the school holidays, as just one of the many people who risked their lives to protect the Chosen One.

3 Rita Skeeter - Goblet of Fire

A journalist for the Daily Prophet, Rita Skeeter often used her imagination when compiling articles, hoping to make every story seem hotter than it really was. She was on hand throughout the Triwizard Tournament and delighted in uncovering everything she could about Harry's personal life.

Related: Most Tragic Deaths in Harry Potter, Ranked Least to Most Traumatizing

One way Skeeter was able to get so much gossip was due to her abilities as an unregistered Animagus, being able to transform into a beetle at will. This was something Hermione discovered and used it to blackmail her into changing her methods of reporting.

2 Rufus Scrimgeour - Deathly Hallows Pt. 1

After Voldemort's return became public knowledge, Cornelius Fudge was forced to resign in disgrace, giving way to a stronger Minister for Magic who could see the Wizarding World through the coming struggle.

A former Auror, Scrimgeour was a grizzled veteran of the First Wizarding War and a much better leader than Fudge. He tried unsuccessfully to recruit Harry as a propaganda aid and was killed by Death Eaters following their takeover of the Ministry.

1 Gilderoy Lockhart - Chamber of Secrets

Image via Warner Bros.

Taking up the role of Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher in Harry's second year, Gilderoy Lockhart was something of a celebrity in the Wizarding World, having written numerous books detailing his personal experience of fighting magical creatures. He thought he was one of the most powerful wizards, but was really just kidding himself.

Many students were delighted to be taught by such a famous person, even if his lessons often ended in disaster. Sadly, his teaching career only lasted one year as an Oblivious spell went wrong, taking away his memory of who he was.

Next: From 'Wednesday' to 'Harry Potter': 10 Best Dark Academia Movies and TV Series, Ranked