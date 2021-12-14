Even though it’s been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered and a decade since the saga came to a close with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, the legacy of The Boy Who Lived lives on, especially among people that grew up with it and have a deep and personal connection with the novels and movies. Another way to verify the legacy of a certain work in the Internet world is to check its meme history. Since the movies and books keep being discovered by younger generations, Harry Potter memes pop up every so often to prove that the essence of the story is timeless and its inconsistencies always make us laugh.

So check out some of the best – and almost classic at this point – memes from the HP universe to give you some magical laughs.

Voldemort hug

Throughout his adamant quest for power, Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) became a synonym with many things, but never love and affection. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, after losing almost all of his Horcruxes, the Dark Lord was extremely frail and tried to demonstrate a bit of fondness to Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), which resulted in this awkward hug that we’ve all given someone at one point in our lives.

Lily's Eyes

Every time a new adult character meets Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), he’s told that he looks like his father and has his mother’s eyes. In the books, this information is repeated incessantly, and in the movies, it wasn’t much different. The problem is, in real life, you can’t cast an actor based only on their eyes, so it was difficult to match Radcliffe’s eyes with Ellie Darcey-Alden, who played young Lily Potter and has brown eyes. This didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Are you Sirius?

One of the most famous memes out of the Harry Potter saga stems from the pronunciation of the first name of fan-favorite character, Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), which sounds a lot like “serious”. So, every so often a meme will appear in which someone asks “are you serious?” and the other characters replies with their name, like “No, I’m Severus”.

Dumbledore asks calmly

Most Harry Potter fans tend to agree that Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire has the most out-of-character Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) out of the whole saga. Frequently described and portrayed as a calm old man who rarely has to raise his voice, this definition went out the window in several scenes of the fourth movie. However, a scene that stood out was the adapted verbatim from the books, when the school discovers that Harry will be a fourth champion in the Triwizard Tournament. In the novel, the line reads “Harry, did you put your name on the Goblet of Fire’, Dumbledore asked calmly.” In the movie, however…

I’m a watt?

Way back in 2001, when eleven-year-old Harry finally discovered he was the son of powerful wizards, and therefore one himself, he was baffled with the information that Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) gave him, and replied with an innocent “I’m a what?”. In the years that followed, fans got creative and made many alternate versions to the dialogue.

Sounds like a job for kids

Whoever watches the Harry Potter saga can quickly realize that there is something very wrong with the punishment system in Hogwarts. From answering fan mail of Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) to writing sentences with your own blood, there seems to be no standard to what students will have to do when they infringe school rules.

The most surprising and dangerous one happens in the very first movie: Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Draco Malfoy are caught outside of their dormitories late at night. The punishment? Go into the Forbidden Forest in the middle of the night and investigate what creature is killing the unicorns in cold blood. Easy-breezy.

Hogwarts security

Another frequent meme shared by HP fans concerns the security of the Wizard School. One of the first pieces of information that Harry is fed about Hogwarts is that it’s one of the safest places in the world. Throughout the film series, we discover the school indeed is protected by extremely powerful spells, but that hasn’t stopped good and bad characters from being able to put all kids’ lives at risk – from bringing giant three-headed dogs to live inside the castle walls to inviting convicted murderers to teach teenagers, all of that got past the Hogwarts magic firewall.

I’ll be in my bedroom

During the whole time Harry lived with his terrible relatives, the Dursleys, he was forced to behave as if he didn’t have any magical powers. Sometimes, the Dursleys even liked to pretend that Harry didn’t exist, and told him to act like it. However, now that a huge number of Harry Potter fans have grown into adulthood, they can fully relate to this meme and even embrace it after a week of hard work and not wanting to do anything but stay indoors.

Avada Kedavra, Avada Schmedavra

Every HP fan can imagine old Harry sitting down with his kids and saying “Did I ever tell you about the time I beat the biggest Dark Lord of all time using a basic spell?” In the HP universe, Expelliarmus is taught to 11 and 12-year-olds as a simple disarming spell. There are other more powerful and dangerous spells, but Harry took Expelliarmus and ran with it, to the point where it became his go-to spell. But turns out it was enough to give Lord Voldemort a headache and ultimately finish him off.

Expelliarmus from harrypotter

How I Met Your Mother

Who doesn’t love a good crossover meme? This recurring image from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is actually from behind the scenes and shows Daniel Radcliffe hanging out and sharing some laughs with the late Alan Rickman, who played Professor Snape. However, this image ended up becoming a meme, and the most frequent version is the one where Snape hands in the DVD of the TV series How I Met Your Mother to Harry, who doesn’t take it well. Quick reminder: Snape and Lily Potter were childhood friends and Snape's undying love for Lily is a major plot point.

5 Million Points to Griffindor

HP fans were quick to realize that even though respectful teachers shouldn’t play favorites, Dumbledore had a clear preference for Harry and simply handed Griffindor a huge amount of House Points whenever The Boy Who Lived did some great feat. In Harry’s defense, killing a massive basilisk should absolutely be celebrated, but that shouldn’t interfere in the school’s student competition.

Voldy nose

No Harry Potter meme list is complete without mentioning the one with Voldemort’s nose. As you might know, The Dark Lord’s resurrection was done using dark magic that ended up costing him much – including his nose, which got reduced to snake-like slits. But fans don’t pity him, and his noseless face is the source of a ton of memes.

Seamus the cook

The most frequent running gag in the Harry Potter saga is about Seamus Finnigan’s (Devon Murray) ability to perform certain spells or concoct some potions, and he frequently ends up creating explosions that make his face filthy with ash and his hair becomes a mess. As we grow up and start venturing ourselves into the kitchen, however, we can totally understand how he felt and may even end up looking like him in front of the stove.

The Order of the Phoenix

This meme gives a whole new meaning to the title of the fifth film. In the saga, The Order of the Phoenix is a group of wizards that band together to find ways to stop Voldemort’s ascension to power. In the meme, however, the title is quite literal: a bossy and rude phoenix tells Harry what he wants to eat and Harry, Ron, and Hermione are quick to deliver his order.

After all this time?

One of the most famous quotes of the Harry Potter saga came to life when Severus Snape finally reveals he had been in love with Lily Potter ever since he was a kid and never stopped loving her to the day she died. In this meme, however, the powerful and emotional dialogue becomes a punchline that also works perfectly for a tampon brand.

The most difficult Horcrux to destroy

This one is for millennials and boomers only. As we all know at this point, a Horcrux is a part of your soul that you safeguard inside a meaningful vessel that is extremely hard to break. So, modern-day Voldemort would probably have to choose an old Nokia phone to hide a piece of him. For today’s standards, that phone was heavy and could survive even the most deadly falls. More specifically, the Nokia could be the new Riddle Diary, since it’s an old artifact that people used to write on. The perfect, unbreakable Horcrux.

