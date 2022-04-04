The Harry Potter film series is one of the best and most wondrous to hit screens so far this century. That is the kind of impact that J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter' book series has generated. The worldwide phenomenon which centers on a British boy who attends a school for wizards enchanted legions of readers with its unforgettable characters, riveting narrative, engrossing world, and, of course, a wondrous system of magic spells.

The spells in Harry Potter cover a multitude of purposes, from completing mundane housework to self-defense to eliminating one's enemies with extreme prejudice. With the wizarding world still front-of-mind as a trending pop-culture series, it’s little surprise that the Harry Potter tale is set to be adapted for the small screen, with a seven-season series reportedly ordered by Max. While it remains to be seen if the series will be able to re-capture the captivating sense of movie magic that made the films thrive, it seems a safe bet that these iconic spells will feature in the show at some point.

All eight Harry Potter films are available to watch on Max.

Watch on Max

25 Rictusempra

Tickling Charm

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of several spells that had a different effect in the films compared to the novels, Rictusempra was originally also known as the Tickling Charm as it saw spellcasters send their targets into an uncontrollable fit of laughter. However, its impact was somewhat recalibrated in the movies, with the ticklish nature of the spell being removed to see it function merely as a mild offensive charm to use when dueling.

This was best displayed in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) vie off against one another in a dueling club. In the movie, Malfoy is flung backward whereas in the novel he keels over and is barely able to move due to how hard he is laughing.

24 Homenum Revelio

Human Revealing Charm

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A variation of the simple Revealing Charm, Homenum Revelio had the distinctly more targeted purpose of revealing the presence of other humans to the witch or wizard who cast the spell. It was first used with the incantation being pronounced in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, with Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) casting it, but the charm had been used before in the films.

In the second film, The Chamber of Secrets, Albus Dumbledore (Richard Harris) casts the spell silently when he detects a presence in Hagrid’s (Robbie Coltrane) hut, discovering that Harry is hiding under the invisibility cloak. The same scene happens in the novel, with Harry’s experience under the spell being likened to being in the looming shadow of something swooping above. While Revelio, the Revealing Charm, isn’t cast in the Harry Potter films, it is used throughout the Fantastic Beasts movies.

23 Confringo

Blasting Curse

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Aptly dubbed the Blasting Curse as it causes the object or victim on the receiving end of the spell to explode, Confringo is one of the more violent and volatile spells in ‘Harry Potter’ lore, though it only makes a handful of appearances in the films, and several of those are only speculative uses of the curse. Most notably, Hermione uses it on Nagini when the snake attacks her and Harry in Bathilda Bagshot’s house in a scary moment in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

While the films feature people merely being knocked down by the spell after it ricochets off the caster’s intended target, the history of the curse is more harrowing. A number of characters throughout the history of Hogwarts studied Confrigo intently, even going on to use it to win duels.

22 Morsmordre

Dark Mark Charm

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A beacon of evil, Morsmordre may have been a display of dark showmanship more so than a deadly or debilitating spell, but its impact on the story (and on viewers of the films) is still strikingly apparent. Used by the Death Eaters, the dark charm shoots a green light into the sky which explodes into an image of the Dark Mark, a skull being rounded by a snake slithering out of its mouth.

In the films, it first appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when Barty Crouch Jr. (David Tennant) cast it over the ruins of the Quidditch World Cup following the Death Eaters’ attack on the event. The Death Eaters would also use it to cast their dark mark over the houses of people they’d killed.

21 Arresto Momentum

Slowing Charm

Image via Warner Bros.

The slowing charm doesn't necessarily sound like the most important of enchantments, but it did prove to be effective when Professor Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) used it to save Harry Potter's in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Harry's third year at Hogwarts presented a drastic escalation in terms of dangers faced in the wizarding world, with the escape of the notorious Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) putting the young wizard's life in great peril.

With the dreaded dementors patrolling the school grounds, nowhere was safe for Harry, a fact evinced when Potter was attacked during a Quidditch match. Falling from his broomstick unconscious, Harry tumbled towards the ground before Dumbledore bellowed "Arresto Momentum" to slow his descent. The spell was absolutely imperative, while the scene as a whole helped establish The Prisoner of Azkaban as the darkest film in the franchise.

20 Levicorpus

Dangling Jinx

Image via Warner Bros.

"Levicorpus", otherwise referred to as the Dangling Jinx, was an incantation that was adapted quite interestingly from the novels to the films. In Rowling's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry used it on Ron as a prank, resulting in his friend helplessly dangling upside down in midair as if he was being hoisted by his ankles.

In Professor Snape's (Alan Rickman) flashback sequence in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the spell appears to have the identical effect as a young James Potter (Robbie Jarvis) uses it to torment Severus. However, it is shown to have a different effect when Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) casts it against a Death Eater in the film's climax, with the masked assailant being flung back high in the air. Despite its inconsistencies, "Levicorpus" is a famous spell, one which could even be cast non-verbally in the books.

19 Ascendio

Ascending Charm

Image via Warner Bros.

A charm that was initially created for the films, "Ascendio" made its first-ever appearance in The Goblet of Fire when Harry cast it to complete (and survive) the second task of the Tri-Wizard Tournament. Having rescued Ron (Rupert Grint) and Gabrielle Delecour (Angelica Mandy) from the Great Lake, Harry is being dragged deeper down by Grindylows and, with the effects of the Gillyweed wearing off, casts the ascending charm to propel himself out of the water.

J. K. Rowling incorporated the spell into Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) casting it in the French Ministry of Magic, resulting in towers rising from the floor to propel him upwards. The spell has become a popular one given it has only made a handful of appearances across all the Harry Potter entities, and it remains a fine example of the films' innovation and creativity.

18 Petrificus Totalus

Full Body-Bind Curse

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Also known as the Full Body-Bind Curse, "Petrificus Totalus" is a spell that caused temporary paralysis to whoever was unfortunate enough to fall victim to it. The person under its effect would experience their arms snapping to their sides, their legs stiffening dead straight, and their petrified body collapsing as they were left completely immobilized. Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) famously used it on Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) when he caught her, Harry, and Ron sneaking out of the dormitory.

Neville himself also used the spell on a Death Eater during the Battle of the Department of Mysteries, while Draco Malfoy and Newt Scamander were other known users in the franchise. While handy in combat, the Full Body-Bind Curse was typically associated with young and inexperienced witches and wizards. Its slapstick effect helped make it a memorable spell from the films.

17 Bombarda

Exploding Charm

Image via Warner Bros.

Another spell that was created specifically for the films, the Exploding Charm - as its name would suggest - sees the sorcerer effectively bomb whatever object their wand is aimed at. It first appeared in The Prisoner of Azkaban when Hermione cast it to break Sirius Black out of prison. In the novel, she used the unlocking "Alohamora" charm, but "Bombarda" gave the moment on screen more of an urgent, dramatic punch.

Additionally, the spell can be cast with varying levels of explosive impact, as was displayed in The Order of the Phoenix when Professor Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) used the incantation "Bombarda Maxima" to burst in on Dumbledore's Army in the Room of Requirement. It has since been mentioned in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

16 Obliviate

Memory Charm

Image via Warner Bros.

The magical community of Harry Potter relies on secrecy to protect themselves from the non-magical society of Muggles and to maintain peace between both worlds. As such, the Memory or Forgetfulness Charm is an invaluable asset that allows wizards and witches to erase memories of things, people, and events that they do not want to remain known.

However, this powerful spell could also just as easily be used for sinister intent, as was the case with Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) who abused his skill with memory charms to steal the achievements of others and paint himself a hero. While his narcissistic - and slightly hilarious - use of the spell certainly made it memorable, the charm also had a more somber side. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, Hermione cast the spell on her parents to keep them safe from Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

15 Legilimens

Legiminency Spell

Image via Warner Bros.

A spell used by Professor Snape in The Order of the Phoenix to train Harry to defend himself against Lord Voldemort, the Legilimency spell enabled the sorcerer who cast it to explore the mind of the target, allowing them to witness their memories and see their thoughts and feelings. The most effective use of the spell in the films came when Harry cast a shield against it while being mentored by Snape, giving him insight into Severus' mind.

It revealed how Snape was constantly bullied by Harry's father when they were students at Hogwarts, giving more context to Snape's complicated antagonism towards Harry. While the spell was used more prolifically in the novels, the manner in which the films employed it was impressively efficient, using its apparent flashback qualities to delve into character backstories with rewarding results.

14 Riddikulus

Boggart-Banishing Spell

Image via Warner Bros.

With the Harry Potter films always having a penchant for comedy, few spells embraced the truly wondrous hilarity of Hogwarts and the wizarding world quite like "Riddikulus". The spell was used to combat boggarts, vicious shape-shiting creatures that would take the form of whatever its observer feared most. Vanquishing terror and unease with laughter, the Boggart-Banishing Spell would see the boggart change into something humorous.

An enjoyable hallmark of the Defense Against the Dark Arts class for third-year students, "Riddikulus" was famously used by Harry and his classmates in The Prisoner of Azkaban under the tutelage of Professor Lupin (David Thewlis). The highlight of this sequence was when Neville Longbottom transformed the imposing Severus Snape into Snape dressed as an old lady.

13 Imperio

Imperius Curse

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the three Unforgivable Curses, the Imperius Curse sees the affected target succumb to the complete control of the spell caster. While its mind control effect is unsettling and often used for evil, it is by far the least used of the three Unforgivable Curses throughout the series.

Additionally, the films never exhibited it being used to its most devastating effect. Barty Crouch Jr. displayed the Unforgivable Curses in the Defense Against the Dark Arts class while disguised as Mad-Eye Moody (Brendan Gleeson) in The Goblet of Fire and Harry cast it on a goblin in Gringotts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II. Neither example came close to the most disturbing uses of the spell in the franchise's extended lore.

12 Accio

Summoning Charm

Image via Warner Bros.

A spell of great convenience, "Accio" was a summoning charm that allowed the caster to call upon desired objects from virtually anywhere and have them brought to their current location. Harry used it twice while competing in the Tri-Wizard Tournament in The Goblet of Fire, firstly to summon his broom while facing the Hungarian Horntail before using it again to summon the Tri-Wizard Cup (which was actually a portkey) and escape Lord Voldemort.

Several other characters, from Hogwarts students to famed figures in the Wizarding World, have also benefited from this incredibly useful spell, with Newt Scamander using it on several occasions throughout his adventures. To be used successfully, the caster needed to clearly envision whatever it was they were trying to summon.

11 Reparo

Mending Charm

Image via Warner Bros

A spell used to mend broken things, Reparo would be an incredibly useful charm to have in real life. From putting together broken windows to making whole a shattered teacup, this straightforward and memorable spell has likely helped numerous Hogwarts students cover up accidents in the classroom. A variant of it – Oculus Reparo – is also famously used by Hermione to repair Harry's glasses more than once.

That said, the simple spell had clear limitations, and it was unable to fix things imbued with complex and powerful magic. Draco Malfoy learned this when he tried to use the Mending Charm to repair a damaged Vanishing Cabinet to no avail in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Also, it usually wouldn't fix magic wands either, with the sole exception being when the spell was cast from the Elder Wand.

10 Alohomora

Unlocking Charm

Image via Warner Bros.

Proving itself to be one of the greatest assets to Harry Potter and his friends as they go about their misadventures, the "Alohomora" spell was one of the most used incantations throughout the film series. Requiring precision and concentration to be used effectively, the Unlocking Charm (as the name would suggest) enabled sorcerers to unlock things such as doors or windows.

Hermione uses the spell several times throughout the films to gain access to forbidden areas, like the entrance to the third-floor corridor of Hogwarts and to Regulus Black's bedroom. It was also infamously used by Lord Voldemort to break into the Potter household the night he murdered Lily and James and tried to kill Harry. As effective as Alohomora was, there was also an "Anti-Alohomora Charm" which rendered such unlocking spells useless.

9 Sectumsempra

Lacerating Curse

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While there were plenty of spells in Harry Potter that have become staples of the series through frequent usage, there were a handful of other spells that made their mark due to their darker natures. A prime example of this was the mysterious "Sectumsempra" spell which Harry discovers in the textbook as being the creation of a wizard dubbed the "Half-Blood Prince."

When Harry and Draco Malfoy engage in a fight, Potter impulsively casts the spell and discovers it to be a Lacerating Curse, one which could have killed Malfoy had Professor Snape not shown up and reversed the curse's effects. The spell served as a pointed and shocking example of how dark Harry Potter could get, and has become a memorable incantation due to the mystique surrounding it and its shocking payoff, as well as the peek it offered into the psyche of the enigmatic Severus Snape.

8 Protego

Shield Charm

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the most important spells for the young witches and wizards of Hogwarts to learn, Protego is a charm that casts a magical shield for the caster, enabling them to deflect magical attacks from others and repel physical entities. It is taught to students in their sixth year at Hogwarts as part of the Defense Against the Dark Arts class. The shield would be invisible on its own, yet it would ripple in a sheen of light when it came into contact with another spell.

Unsurprisingly, it is one of the most prolific spells in the movies, particularly later in the franchise when duels between Harry and his allies and the Death Eaters become incredibly common. As such, it has many known users throughout the Harry Potter films, as well as throughout the lore of the larger universe.

7 Crucio

Torture Curse

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the three Unforgivable Curses, the Cruciatus Curse (also known as the Torture Curse) is used to inflict excruciating pain on the spellcaster's victim. It is surprisingly one of the most used incantations throughout the Harry Potter films and is used by some wizards that fans may not expect, including Harry Potter himself, who used it on Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) after she killed Sirius Black in The Order of the Phoenix.

While a confronting spell, the films never showcase it being used for too long, as the ramifications of the curse can be incredibly horrific. The most tragic tale of the spell was how it was used by several Death Eaters on Neville Longbottom’s parents for such a prolonged period of time that they descended into madness.

6 Lumos

Wand-Lighting Charm

Image via Warner Bros.

The wizarding world's convenient and much cooler equivalent to the flashlight, the Wand-Lighting Charm was an ever-handy spell that turned the tip of a sorcerer's wand into a robust source of illumination. While it may not have been as awe-inspiring or extravagant as some of the other spells displayed throughout the franchise, it was a wondrously immersive, ubiquitous, and effective trick up every witch and wizard's sleeve.

A commonly used mainstay throughout the franchise, the simple charm has been firmly established in the Harry Potter iconography. Additionally, "Nox" was the incantation used to extinguish the light source. While folks in the real world can resort to a torch to get the same effect (making it one of the more useless Harry Potter spells), iPhone users can at least say "Lumos" and "Nox" to Siri to activate the flashlights on their own devices.