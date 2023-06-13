HBO is the home of prestige television. Since its initial boom in the late '90s with shows like The Sopranos and Sex and the City, the network has continuously delivered consistently acclaimed shows — from dramas to comedies to limited series and even documentaries. Nowadays, it's widely considered the ultimate institution on television, ranking above streamers and other networks in terms of quality.

Among the many reasons for HBO's shows' consistent success, it's their abundance of unforgettable characters. Heroes, villains, and everything in between — HBO has it all. Even now, when television is still going through its Golden Age, HBO's characters stand out for their complexity, ranking above most other figures on the competitive small-screen landscape; thus, choosing the best in HBO's crowded slate is tough. However, some of the network's most recognizable characters have a more enduring influence on pop culture than others, cementing them as HBO's biggest representatives.

25 Rue Bennett (Zendaya) — 'Euphoria' (2019-)

Image via HBO

Euphoria is one of HBO's most talked-about shows in recent memory. Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, with the show chronicling her struggles with addiction and the troubled lives of her confused classmates as they explore their limits, boundaries, and sexual identities.

Zendaya received near-universal acclaim for her performance, winning two Emmy Awards for her portrayal. Rue is a challenging character, an elusive and mercurial figure whose self-destructive tendencies can easily overshadow her perceptive wit. Zendaya makes Rue acerbic and sympathetic, crafting a portrayal of teen angst that ranks among the best in the genre's long history.

24 Arabella Essiedu (Michaela Coel) — 'I May Destroy You' (2020)

Image via HBO

Created, written, co-directed, and starring the mighty Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You is one of HBO's modern masterpieces. The plot centers on the instantly inspiring and iconic Arabella, a young author dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault during a night out at a club.

Using dark humor to unravel the intricacies of trauma, I May Destroy You is a remarkable depiction of pain, anger, frustration, and the Black experience. Coel delivers a masterclass, creating a devastating, discomforting, and often hilarious character who challenges conventions. Coel doesn't settle for easy answers, portraying Arabella as a tornado of emotions who remains compelling from beginning to end.

23 Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) — 'The White Lotus' (2021-)

Image Via HBO

Mike White's The White Lotus is a painfully awkward yet undeniably hilarious look at privilege. Adopting a scathing approach to its satire, the show mocks mainstream conventions of class, sex, social and gender dynamics, and wealth to craft a deliciously wicked comedy that is often as discomforting as it's funny.

The White Lotus is also a showcase of Jennifer Coolidge's comedic genius. The veteran actress plays Tanya McQuoid, a wealthy but deeply insecure and needy woman who goes through life looking for people to give her the love she doesn't have for herself. Vulnerable, broken, and uncomfortably farcical, Tanya is a one-of-a-kind character elevated by Coolidge's innate comedic instincts and one of the main reasons behind The White Lotus' success.

22 Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) — 'Big Little Lies' (2017-2019)

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman was among the first A-listers to find a quasi-permanent home on television. Her acclaimed work in HBO's Big Little Lies saw her playing Celeste Wright, a woman in an abusive relationship with a man who severely beats her.

Kidman had the difficult task of portraying a woman undergoing heavy emotional turmoil. Unable to explain or accept her situation, Celeste rationalized the abuse she endured, allowing for a rich, complex, and sympathetic characterization that, unfortunately, echoes the real-life situation of many women. Kidman delivers a career-best performance as Celeste, turning the fragile yet resilient character into one of HBO's best.

21 Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) — 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

Image via HBO

Ian McShane is already a television giant thanks to his work in several iconic shows. However, his portrayal of Al Swearengen in HBO's Deadwood is arguably his best. The show chronicles Deadwood's rise from a simple camp to a proper town, where Al serves as the local procurer and owner of the Gem Saloon bar and brothel.

Like many of HBO's best characters, Al is a cunning, manipulative, treacherous individual. However, he was far from being a one-dimensional or straightforward villain: on the contrary, Al was a complicated man with no allegiances other than himself. McShane brought nuance and menace to his portrayal of Al, allowing him to become a fascinating figure and helping to turn Deadwood into one of television's best Westerns.

20 Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi) — 'Boardwalk Empire' (2010-2014)

The criminally underrated Steve Buscemi starred in Terrence Winter's historical epic drama Boardwalk Empire. Set in 1920s Atlantic City, the plot followed Nucky Thompson, a corrupt and influential politician moonlighting as a gangster during the Prohibition Era.

Nucky is a man of many contradictions. During the day, he is a kind and sympathetic politico aiming to do what's best for his community. By night, he is a ruthless killer hellbent on spreading his influence. Buscemi brings a frightening precision to his performance, utilizing a calm and collected demeanor, even when performing the most dastardly deeds.

19 Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) — 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

In the pantheon of great HBO characters, Carrie Bradshaw has a place of honor. Sarah Jessica Parker earned universal acclaim for portraying the sex columnist, including an Emmy Award and a whopping six Golden Globes. Carrie is Sex and the City's protagonist, the all-seeing, all-knowing narrator who cruises New York City in search of love, labels, and meaning.

Carrie is a challenging figure: chaotic, selfish, self-sabotaging, and messy. She was much like the city she adored: unreachable, deceitful, a mirage of wealth and confidence. Many have taken to criticize Carrie for her many flaws, but fans should always remember she was a trailblazer on television, a woman who dared to be a walking mess at a time when women were expected to be nothing but driven and accomplished.

18 Angela Abar (Regina King) — 'Watchmen' (2019)

Damon Lindelof's Watchmen was a stellar continuation of Alan Moore's seminal graphic novel. Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King plays Angela Abar, a police officer caught in a battle against a white supremacist group in Tulsa 34 years after the graphic novel's events.

Watchmen deftly deals with numerous topical subjects — police brutality, race dynamics, social unrest, class disparity — and does it with subtlety, nuance, and remarkable gravitas. King's performance as Abar is the show's anchor; Angela is a determined, intelligent, resilient officer yet a warm and affectionate mother and wife. King expertly balances both sides of Angela's persona, lending a much-needed human touch to this violent vigilante story.

17 Ruth Fisher (Frances Conroy) — 'Six Feet Under' (2001-2005)

Few actors are as underrated as the mighty Frances Conroy. The soft-spoken actress is a brilliant storyteller, delivering piercing dialogues with astounding ease without diminishing their emotional impact. Nowhere are her talents more apparent, or better utilized, than in her seminal portrayal of Ruth Fisher in HBO's Six Feet Under, a thoughtful yet funny portrayal of grief.

Ruth is the matriarch of the Fisher family. She is a caring woman cursed with the worst punishment a mother can have: she can't understand her children or even engage with them. Hermetic and often acquiescent, Ruth is a muted grey in a world of bright chaos, and Conroy heightens every ounce of repressed emotion, complementing her characterization.

16 Nora Durst (Carrie Coon) — 'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

Some HBO shows are destined to become classics: such is the case for The Leftovers. Set in a world where 2% of the global population disappeared in an event known as the Sudden Departure, the series focuses on a group of individuals struggling to carry on with their lives.

Carrie Coon's Nora Durst is one of the show's main characters and a brilliant achievement in acting and writing. Like most of The Leftovers' main players, Nora was a walking contradiction, expressing her grief over losing her husband and children in explosive, highly erratic, yet always compelling ways. Coon's brilliance relied on her choices, playing Nora as a woman perpetually hiding an ace under her sleeve, but the ace never came out, and all there was to Nora was what met the eye, what she chose to convey. As it turns out, it was more than enough.

15 Issa Dee (Issa Rae) — 'Insecure' (2016-2021)

Image via HBO

The hilarious Issa Rae co-created and starred in HBO's comedic gem Insecure. Based on her web series Awkward Black Girl, Insecure follows two friends, Issa and Molly, with the show chronicling their complicated and occasionally uncomfortable life experiences.

Rae's Issa is awkward but endlessly charming. She is painfully aware of her fiddly personality but never allows it to overshadow her wit or outgoing sense of humor. "Ms. Gives No F*cks," as she lovingly calls herself, goes through a series of changes throughout the series, with Rae guiding Issa's journey with astounding care. Issa is among HBO's most complex figures and a breakthrough in Black female representation on television.

14 Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) — 'Barry' (2018-2023)

Image via HBO Max

Following his exit from Saturday Night Live, Bill Hader made HBO his home thanks to his dark comedy series Barry. Hader plays the titular character, a hitman who travels to Los Angeles and becomes an actor while questioning his path and choices in life.

Barry was a breakthrough for Hader as an artist, allowing him to experiment with his acting, writing, and directing. As the show became increasingly defiant of genres and conventions, so did Hader's portrayal of Barry. The character experiences countless emotions throughout the show, with Hader deftly navigating Barry's psychological turmoil. Likable but terrifying all at once, Barry is a fascinating character and one of HBO's darkest and most engaging figures.

13 Larry David (Larry David) — 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000)

Image via HBO

Any actor playing a real-life version of themselves will inevitably have to deal with several caveats, including the audience's perception of who they are. Larry David deftly handled this issue with his satirical take on himself in his critically-acclaimed, long-running HBO comedy, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

David's fictionalized take on himself is witty, dry, blunt, and sometimes outright aggressive. He is always right, or so he thinks, even if Curb Your Enthusiasm often disagrees. David's genius relies on taking the audience's idea of who he is, then kicking things to 11 and going into overdrive. The fictional Larry David is acidic, funny, stubborn, and one of HBO's thorniest characters.

12 Stringer Bell (Idris Elba) — 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Image via HBO

The Sopranos usually gets all the credit for building HBO's brand, but The Wire was just as important to the network's initial success. The jarring crime drama portrays a full picture of the social and political situation in Baltimore, Maryland, with each season focusing on a different institution and its relation with law enforcement.

The Wire lasted five seasons, juggling a large connection of incredible characters throughout; however, few were as memorable as Idris Elba's villainous Stringer Bell. One of the show's most prominent antagonists, Bell is the suave second-in-command of a prominent drug organization. Collected, cool, and capable of unspeakable violence, Bell is a terrifying and larger-than-life figure, an icon of modern television, and one of the initial pillars upon which The Wire, and indeed, all of HBO, rose.

11 Rustin Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) — 'True Detective' (2014-)

Image via HBO

Peak TV produced several acclaimed dramas, but something shifted when True Detective premiered on January 2014. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred as Rustin Cohle and Marty Hart, two police officers investigating a crime in 1995. 17 years later, they must revisit the case while dealing with personal struggles.

True Detective was a game-changing moment for limited series, powered by stellar performances from two bonafide movie stars. McConaughey delivers what might be the best work of his career as the cynical Rustin, a complex and aloof character that instantly captures the audience's attention. Like many crime shows, True Detective slowly unfolds its mystery throughout the episodes; however, the show also unpacks Cohle's trauma, presenting a kaleidoscope of emotions that make him a fascinating depiction of male fragility and hermeticism.

10 Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) — 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Image via HBO

It's impossible to talk about HBO without mentioning Game of Thrones. The fantasy series pushed the envelope and redefined what event television meant, offering a spectacular, visually dazzling world as engaging as it was brutal. Game of Thrones was an embarrassment of riches regarding incredible characters; alas, few were as layered, devastating, or plain iconic as the diabolical Cersei Lannister.

Played to perfection by the mighty Lena Headey, Cersei is the Queen of Westeros, a bitter and cunning woman willing to do everything to protect her family. Cersei was shamelessly self-serving, ridiculously short-sighted, appallingly vicious, and overall a terrible human being. And yet, she was also compelling - sometimes, it was impossible not to sympathize with her. Headey deserves all the credit for finding the humanity within the lioness, creating, in Cersei, one of the best villains in modern television.

9 Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) — 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Image via HBO

Calling Christopher Moltisanti The Sopranos' most tragic and irredeemable character might not be an overstatement. The legendary show had no shortage of sad or angry stories, and it's not like Christopher was a victim of fate. However, there is an undisputable sense of dread surrounding him from the beginning, and it comes from deep within him.

The brilliant Michael Imperioli plays Christopher like a ticking time bomb. Capricious, impulsive, erratic, and mercurial, Christopher is broken into far too many pieces to be put back together. Imperioli never denies Christopher's struggles, instead playing the character like an open, bleeding, festering wound contaminating everyone around him. It's a tour de force performance, with Impreioli crafting a brutal portrayal of reckless, selfish, chronic immaturity.

8 Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) — 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

He drinks, and he knows things — for a while, anyway. Peter Dinklage played Tyrion Lannister, the closest thing Game of Thrones had to a lead character. Tyrion is the youngest son of Tywin Lannister, a highly-intelligent but libertine dwarf despised by his father and sister. Lascivious but ballsy, Tyrion is a talker, capable of charming anyone willing to treat him as an equal.

For six seasons, Tyrion was Game of Thrones' most brilliant character. A combination of sharp wit and sass masking genuine pain and trauma, Tyrion was an absorbing and inspiring character. Dinklage played him with a mix of fake confidence and self-awareness, smiling to conceal his perennial discomfort, yelling to prove his superior intellect, and drinking himself into a stupor to make life a little easier.

7 Logan Roy (Brian Cox) — 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Image via HBO

Succession is a modern-day tragedy. The plot centers on the Roy clan, owners of the massive media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Amid suspicions of the patriarch's failing health, the four children struggle for control of the empire, even if their father is not ready to let go.

After being a constant presence on the big and small screen for over fifty years, Brian Cox played the role that cemented him as a television titan in Succession. Logan Roy is a monster a voracious appetite that consumes everything around him. Machiavellian, manipulative, egotistical, and quite possibly incapable of true love, Logan sees everything from a transactional angle. For three seasons, he is the overwhelming figure in Succession, the puppeteer that makes everyone around him dance to his tune. It's a meal of a role, and Cox savors every minute of it.

6 Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) — 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

Carrie Bradshaw was Sex and the City's protagonist; alas, it was Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones who kept things interesting and spicy. The veteran actress played the PR honcho with a unique mix of witty sass and unabashed confidence that was refreshing, even in an already groundbreaking show about sex and love.

Samantha put the "Sex" in the city, playing the friend everyone would love to have. Non-judgmental, supportive, encouraging, and endlessly entertaining, Samantha was one of television's truly progressive figures. Cattrall went out of her way to add nuance to Samantha, turning the most outlandish lines into exercises in liberation and self-confidence. Samantha was Sex and the City's brightest light, an inspiring and trailblazing woman who showed everyone there's nothing wrong with embracing their inner, sexual, unapologetic self.