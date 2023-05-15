Have you ever had a documentary outright slap you in the face with such a reality check that you can't stop thinking about it for days afterward? HBO has long been the premier network for original programming and documentaries dating all the way back to the 1990s. It has delivered more than its fair share of hard-hitting and salacious real-life stories. Taxicab Confessions really got the ball rolling some 30 years ago when they had several hidden cameras in a cab that captured some of the most real and shocking moments we had ever seen on TV. In 2002, HBO documentary executive director Sheila Nevins and company delivered the first installment of Life of Crime, a documentary that would follow the lives of three down-and-out New Jersey people over the course of 20 years. Filmmaker Jon Alpert's sweeping epic was an impressive and sobering watch as well. But the most compelling, raw, and visceral movie about real people doing the most unfortunate is undoubtedly Dope Sick Love in 2005, and it hasn't been matched since. It is currently free to watch on HBO Max (or Max? Who knows!) with a subscription which is unusual for a nearly 20-year-old documentary.

RELATED: The Best Documentaries on HBO Max Right Now

'Dope Sick Love' Is Unapologetic Voyeurism

Image Via HBO

Masterful minimalism and a completely hands-off approach highlight the work of the film’s four directors, Felicia Conte, Brent Renaud, Craig Renaud, and master documentarian Jon Alpert once again. They understand from the first day of shooting that all they need to do is point the camera and shoot. The documentary is filmed over the course of 18 months and focuses on two New York couples who are homeless and addicted to heroin. Michelle and Sebastian are frightfully codependent enablers while Tracy and Matt are ride-or-die users in their own right. The hour-to-hour survival and mad scramble to keep their bodies from becoming sick from heroin withdrawal are so intensely grim and melancholic. The very first scene is of Sebastian selling himself as a sex worker to another man for enough money to get his next fix. It's an absolute punch in the nose, and it's damn near impossible to look away from.

Who Are the Subjects of 'Dope Sick Love'?

Image Via HBO

The relationship between Matt and Stacy is a curious one, to say the least. Matt is a longtime hustler, sex worker, and addict who has been playing the flow for a long time and his fed-up single mom has washed her hands of him. Stacy, on the other hand, is from a well-to-do family and went to a private school but is new to the drug-addled New York streets. They don't go into their backstories too much, but it's abundantly clear that Stacy's story has several more layers to it than the others. Her father sends her money and comes into the city to provide her and Matt with things like clothing and other necessities. It's incredibly sobering and sad to watch a father who doesn't know what to do to help his daughter.

The slippery slope that most family members of addicts all have to navigate at one point is asking themselves if they are doing the right thing by feeding their loved one's habit and ushering them into an early grave or drawing a hard line and completely cutting them out of their lives. It's one of life's most difficult quandaries and there are no easy answers. Stacy's father puts on a brave face, but you know that inside he's falling apart. At one point, he is captured saying, "You bring a child into this world, and they do their best to survive this world. And if they fall down, you help them." The beauty and the tragedy in the documentarian's decision to remain silent and let their subjects speak off the cuff allow for an unprompted, organic interaction with the viewer.

'Dope Sick Love' Doesn't Hold Back On the Tragedy

The dysfunction in Sebastian and Michelle's relationship is off-the-wall insane. Michelle is the ultimate type-A hustler who will do anything (and I mean anything) to get her next hit. Whether it's selling herself to men, impersonating a cop in a fake prostitution sting, or returning bogus store merchandise for cash, she has absolutely no limits and even less of a filter. Her hardscrabble spoken stream-of-consciousness narrative is a visceral gut punch. Sebastian is a useless partner who latches on to Michelle because she will go to any measure to score their next hit. These two have an even more difficult go of it because there is no one on the planet who cares if they live or die. Even Michelle's estranged son Anthony has resigned to her doomed fate. They don't have a lifeline like Stacy and Matt do with her father. If they don't score and produce, they will get severely dope sick and feel like they're near death. Sebastian and Michelle's perpetual state of existential dread is palpably demoralizing and paints a picture of just how far human beings can bottom out when they get stuck in the heroin hustle lifestyle. It is a difficult watch and it would border on impossible if the filmmakers didn't deftly frame the events in such a compelling and linear way.

Where Are the Subjects of 'Dope Sick Love' Now?

Image Via HBO

There are no credible sources to cite regarding the whereabouts of the two couples in the movie. Rumors continue to swirl as of 2021 saying that Tracy and Matt are still together and now have a seven-year-old daughter named Savannah together. It has also been understood that lost soul Michelle died of an overdose in 2012. No one seems to know what happened to Sebastian, but you can see his physical deterioration over the year-and-a-half-long shoot. 18 years later, very little information is available on the subjects of the documentary.

What Sets 'Dope Sick Love' Apart?

Image Via HBO

What makes Dope Sick Love far and away the best documentary that HBO has ever produced isn't because of what's there, but more of what isn't. There are no hidden cameras and prodding for salacious and lewd commentary like in Taxicab Confessions. There is no commentary from the people holding the camera like in Life of Crime, and there is no hope for recovery and a happy ending like in Intervention. There is no safety net in this account. This is their real life, and it's scary as hell. You don't want to judge Matt, Stacy, Sebastian, and Michelle because there are no guarantees that you, the viewer, are just a couple of bad decisions and missed paychecks away from being in a similar predicament. And maybe that's what is the most terrifying aspect of Dope Sick Love. You say, "It could never happen to me!" But it wouldn't be much of a stretch to think that these four people didn't say the exact same thing early on in their lives.