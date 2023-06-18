Some stories are told through two-hour movies, and others are told with many episodes and season-long arcs over the course of several years. And then there are limited series, which tell a complete story over a limited number of pre-determined episodes, with no fear of cancelation.

Some networks like HBO truly excel when it comes to the art of limited series, and many Reddit users agree. Ranging from historical fiction to social commentaries, among other subjects, have produced some incredibly memorable series that fans can't get enough of, and these are the best of the best, according to the fans on Reddit.

10 'Elizabeth I' (2005)

HBO's two-part series, Elizabeth I, is a must-watch for fans of British history and the monarchy. The series follows Queen Elizabeth I in the latter 45 years of her impressive reign and her internal struggle between personal desires and strategy that she felt was necessary for her sovereign.

Multiple Reddit users have Elizabeth I on their top list of HBO limited series, and it's easy to see why. Helen Mirren and Jeremy Irons deliver incredible acting performances, the costumes and sets are incredible, and the historical story simply grabs the audience and sucks them in.

9 'The Pacific' (2010)

From the creators of Band of Brothers comes its companion, The Pacific. The 10-part series featured the experiences of marines fighting in the Pacific theater during World War II and their struggles of survival during battle, among other difficult situations they faced.

The Pacific was mostly based on the very real memoirs of former marines who fought in these battles, and that only serves to lend to its authentic feel. It's an ideal series for war and history buffs alike, even if it may move a bit slowly at times. As Reddit user jono9898 says, "The Pacific took a while, but it was a masterpiece."

8 'Big Little Lies' (2017)

While some might dismiss Big Little Lies from a list of limited series due to the presence of its second season. However, the first season was initially intended to be a limited series and is largely a self-contained story based on the book, and it was truly only because of the show's smashing success that a second season was entertained.

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies tells the story of three wealthy young women whose lives are turned upside down when a murder in their small town rocks their foundation and begins to dig up secrets and twists. Many Redditors list the series' first season among the best of HBO, and user ciciNCincinnati simply writes, "Big Little Lies, my fav of all time."

7 'The Night Of' (2016)

Based on the British series Criminal Justice comes the 8-part crime drama The Night Of. It all starts when a young man picks up a woman after a night of partying, only to find her murdered the next day, and he's been charged with the crime.

The series took a dark look at the New York City criminal justice system. It kept audiences on the edge of their seats with the high-stakes drama, twists, and thrills throughout the series. Reddit user Queefsweatt said, "The Night Of. I’ve watched a lot of prison movies/shows, but I was really on the edge of my seat for that whole series."

6 'Angels in America' (2003)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name, Angels in America is a beautiful and poignant series. The story follows several New Yorkers in 1985 whose lives all intersect, and one of the main characters, Prior, a young gay man diagnosed with AIDS, is visited by an angel.

The series featured an outstanding cast, including Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, and Emma Thompson, and delved into several themes revolving around the politics and social climate of the era, including the AIDS epidemic. Many Redditors have sung its praises, including a now-deleted Reddit account that called the series "One of the best pieces of art of all time."

5 'The Plot Against America' (2020)

Based on the acclaimed novel by Philip Roth comes the six-part series The Plot Against America. The series explores an alternative version of American history during the Second World War and follows a Jewish working-class family in New Jersey as they witness and endure the events that transpire.

The premise of The Plot Against America asks the question: what would happen if Charles Lindbergh, a man who historically was antisemitic and sympathetic to Nazi Germany, won the U.S. Presidency instead of Franklin D. Roosevelt? Many have felt the series provides important social commentary, and Redditor PeterNippelstein writes, "I recommend The Plot Against America. It's only getting more relevant."

4 'The Outsider' (2020)

When it comes to horror and thrills, it's hard to do better than something imagined by Stephen King, and The Outsider is no exception. What starts off as a seemingly normal-looking investigation spirals after a gruesome murder of a young boy and strange supernatural forces become involved.

With a fantastic cast featuring Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelson, and Cynthia Erivo, the series was a big hit with horror fans and had many viewers hiding under their covers with hearts pounding. Reddit user nandos677 says, "It was really well done, I was disappointed it got only one EMMY. It scared me, too, it was that good."

3 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Chernobyl is one of those stories that will stay on your mind long after you've finished watching. Based on the real events that took place in the city of Chernobyl in 1986, when one of the worst nuclear disasters to ever take place happens, heroes must step up to solve the crisis and save lives.

For many viewers, Chernobyl is the kind of series that both haunted and educated them in a way that set it apart from other series. It received wide acclaim for its historical accuracy, cinematography, acting, and more which puts it with the best of the best. Reddit user bat29 simply states, "HBO has a lot of great miniseries, but it's Chernobyl, no contest."

2 'Watchmen' (2019)

Watchmen is a superhero unlike any other. Adapted from the graphic novel of the same name, the series takes place 34 years after the events in the comic in the same alternate timeline and weaves a tale in which superheroes and masked vigilantes are being treated as criminals by government agencies.

While not the first Watchmen adaptation to be made, many fans consider it to be the best one yet that helped tell an entirely new story. It received huge acclaim and numerous awards, including 11 Emmy Awards, one of which was for Best Limited Series. Redditor doocurly says, "I never read the comic story either, and it didn't matter. Loved this limited series."

1 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Before The Pacific, HBO introduced audiences to the brilliance of Band of Brothers. Created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the limited series follows the story of Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II, in the European theater.

Band of Brothers is considered by many to be one of HBO's all-time best-limited series and a must-watch for any fans of history. Filmed in a perfect location, it featured an incredible cast that included Damian Lewis, Michael Fassbender, and David Schwimmer, among many other talented actors, and went on to win numerous awards and accolades. Redditor ShaunTrek simply states, "Band of Brothers. Straight up one of the best productions ever undertaken."

