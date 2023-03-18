It's not television; it's HBO. The revered network has been delivering quality content for over thirty years, producing some of modern television's best, most groundbreaking, and highly influential shows. From The Sopranos to Succession, HBO can't seem to miss.

The network is also a bonafide star when it comes to limited series. HBO has produced more acclaimed miniseries than any studio or streamer, from political thrillers like Chernobyl to subversive thrillers like Sharp Objects. Many of these projects have received high rankings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, cementing HBO's dominance over its competitors.

10 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Amy Adams arguably gives the best performance of her esteemed career in the late Jean-Marc Vallée's 2018 miniseries Sharp Objects. Based on Gillian Flynn's debut novel, Shark Objects, centers on Camille Preaker, an alcoholic and self-harming reporter who returns to her hometown to investigate the murders of two young girls.

Anchored by Adams' tour de force performance, Sharp Objects is a spectacular entry into HBO's library. The ever-reliable Patricia Clarkson and newcomer Eliza Scanlen also provide strong support, but the show belongs to Adams, who plays Camille like an open, bleeding wound festering because of the traumas of her dark past. Slow to the point of frustration yet thought-provoking and rewarding, Sharp Objects is among the best and most acclaimed limited series on television.

9 'We Own This City' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

We Own This City stars a massive ensemble, including Joe Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, David Conswet, and Treat Williams. The story follows several characters as it chronicles the conception and eventual downfall of the Gun Trace Task Force within the Baltimore Police Department.

The show drew several comparisons with HBO's landmark Sunday night show, The Wire. We Own This City earned acclaim from critics, who praised its non-linear structure, the cast's performances, writing, and directing. Its harsh condemnation of law enforcement also received considerable attention from both sides of the argument.

8 'The Night Of' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Riz Ahmed and John Turturro star in 2016's crime miniseries The Night Of. The eight-episode show tells the story of Nasir Khan, a Pakistani-American college student wrongfully accused of killing a woman in New York City. Turturro co-stars as John Stone, Khan's lawyer.

The Night Of received critical praise. Ahmed and Turturro attracted considerable acclaim for their performances and earned Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series nominations at the 2017 Emmy Awards; Ahmed won. The Night Of also receive positive commentaries for its social commentary and writing, receiving 11 Emmy nominations besides Ahmed and Turturro.

7 'OIive Kitteridge' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Four-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand joins Oscar nominees Richard Jenkins and Bill Murray in the 2014 miniseries Olive Kitteridge. Based on Elizabeth Strout's 2008 eponymous novel, the show chronicles twenty-five years in the life of Olive Kitteridge, a misanthropic retired school teacher.

Reviews of Olive Kitteridge were highly positive. McDormand earned rave reviews for her performance as the title character, earning Critics Choice, SAG, and Emmy awards. Jenkins and Murray also earned Emmys, with the show receiving five additional statuettes at the 2015 ceremony.

6 'Mare of Easttown' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

The mighty Kate Winslet leads the cast of Brad Ingelsby's 2021 crime miniseries Mare of Easttown. Winslet plays Mare, a hardened small-town detective investigating the murder of a young girl and the disappearance of another. Jean Smart, Evan Peters, and Guy Pearce also star.

It isn't an overstatement to say Winslet gives the finest performance of her career in Mare of Easttown. The actress delivers a compelling and nuanced portrayal of grief and struggle, aided by stellar supporting work from Smart and Peters. Winslet and Peters earned Emmys for their work, with the show receiving universal acclaim from critics and fans.

5 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Jared Harris, Emily Watson, and Stellan Skarsgård star in Craig Mazin's 2019 miniseries Chernobyl. The show fictionalizes the infamous Chornobyl nuclear disaster and the subsequent cleaning efforts. Oscar nominees Jessie Buckley and Barry Keoghan play prominent supporting roles.

Chernobyl received universal acclaim from critics, who called it among HBO's best and most ambitious projects. The show's raw recreation of the disaster was lauded, with commentators praising its realistic and uncompromising depiction. However, its depiction of Soviet officials was harshly condemned, with many accusing it of villainizing them in service of a "good vs. evil" narrative.

4 'Irma Vep' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander stars in Olivier Assayas' 2022 miniseries Irma Vep, based on his groundbreaking 1996 film of the same name. Vikander plays Mira Harberg, an actress looking to shake up her career, who agrees to star in a modern remake of a classic silent film. However, her life gets upended when she begins to mix the personal with the professional.

Irma Vep received critical acclaim. Vikander earned acclaim for her performance, with many considering it among the best in her career. Assayas' direction and clever writing also attracted positive reviews. However, the show has been largely MIA from award shows, receiving no nominations from any major guild.

3 'Watchmen' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Oscar-winner Regina King leads an impressive cast in Damon Lindelof's 2019 miniseries Watchmen. A sequel to Alan Moore's seminal graphic novel, the show centers on the corruption within the Tulsa police department, increasing race relations worsened by the appearance of a white supremacist group, and the legacy left behind by the vigilantes known as the Watchmen.

Watchmen received universal acclaim, with many deeming it a worthy successor to Moore's masterpiece. The show was praised for successfully expanding on the ideas of the original while updating it to reflect current topical issues. Watchmen earned twenty-six Emmy nominations and won eleven, including Outstanding Lead Actress for King.

2 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Hollywood icons Stephen Spielberg and Tom Hanks united to create Band of Brothers. Set during World War II, the miniseries tells the story of the "Easy" Company, 2nd Batallion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. Band of Brothers starred a massive ensemble, including Ron Livingston, David Schwimmer, Damian Lewis, and Michael Fassbender, among many others.

The show received international acclaim and is widely considered among the all-time best miniseries produced for television. The cast, writing, directing, and production values attracted universal praise, and the show received twenty Emmy nominations, winning seven.

1 'I May Destroy You' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Michaela Coel's masterpiece I May Destroy You is among the best, most raw, and emotional depictions of trauma. Coel stars as Arabella, an influencer turned novelist who struggles after being raped in a club bathroom.

I May Destroy You received universal acclaim from critics and audiences. Coel's writing and performance attracted rave reviews, earning her Emmy nominations in acting and writing; she won the latter. I May Destroy You has been lauded as one of the frankest depictions of trauma following a sexual assault, with commentators calling it brave, honest, and crucial work in today's societal landscape.

