HBO has long been renowned as a TV juggernaut, with scores of classic shows in their roster, including The Wire, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Succession. However, they've also produced a ton of fantastic TV movies which generally receive less attention.

The finest HBO films tend to be period pieces or biographical dramas, often with big stars in the lead roles. They may not reach the heights of their most iconic shows, but these movies are certainly still worth watching. These are the best of the best, as ranked by the users of IMDb.

10 'Conspiracy' (2001)

This historical film dramatizes the 1942 Wannsee Conference, a meeting in which high-ranking Nazi officials gathered to plan the Holocaust. The lead Nazis are played by Kenneth Branagh, Colin Firth, and Stanley Tucci, all of whom received high praise for their work. The film currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Netflix Shows, According to Reddit

As the characters engage in polite conversation and sip wine, Conspiracy lays bare the terrifying reality of bureaucratic evil, where the most heinous crimes are discussed with cold detachment. Like Oliver Hirschbiegel's Downfall, it's a chilling, gripping film that probably would have won Oscars had it been given a cinema release.

9 '61*' (2001)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Billy Crystal directed this sports drama based on the true story of the 1961 Major League Baseball season when two iconic New York Yankees, Mickey Mantle (Thomas Jane) and Roger Maris (Barry Pepper), embarked on a historic quest to break Babe Ruth's record of 60 home runs in a single season.

The heart of the movie is the friendship and rivalry between the two players, set against intense media scrutiny and fans' big expectations. It's worth seeing just for Jane's performance, which is miles away from his most well-known work in The Punisher.

8 'Stuart: A Life Backwards' (2007)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Another drama based on true events, Stuart: A Life Backwards features Benedict Cumberbatch as writer Alexander Masters, who reflects back on his friendship with Stuart Shorter (Tom Hardy), a one-time criminal with a traumatic past. Although they move in very different worlds, Masters and Shorter develop a surprising bond.

RELATED: The 15 Best Spy Movies That Aren't James Bond, Ranked According to IMDb

It's a sensitive portrait of homelessness and addiction, anchored by believable performances from the leads. As the title suggests, the film unfolds in reverse chronological order, which produces an interesting tension.

7 'Lackawanna Blues' (2005)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Lackawanna Blues takes viewers on a journey through the vibrant Lackawanna neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, during the 1950s and 1960s. At its core, the film is a coming-of-age story seen through the eyes of Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Hill Harper), who is raised and mentored by Nanny (S. Epatha Merkerson), a woman who runs a boarding house filled with a cast of eclectic and endearing characters.

Through Ruben's story, the movie explores the social change and racial tension of that era. It boasts a sprawling ensemble cast, with talented supporting actors like Mos Def, Michael K. Williams, and Liev Schreiber, while Merkerson won an Emmy for her starring performance.

6 'Sometimes in April' (2005)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Sometimes in April is a wrenching drama about the Rwandan genocide that unfolded in 1994, in which armed Hutu militias unleashed violence upon the Tutsi minority. Idris Elba stars as Augustin, a Hutu man who struggles to protect his Tutsi wife and children while working for a radio station that fuels the hatred.

RELATED: The 10 Best Low-Budget Horror Movies, According to Reddit

The film jumps between 1994 and 2004, showing the height of the massacre as well as the aftermath in which some of the instigators were placed on trial. One of them is Augustin's brother (Oris Erhuero), who sends Augustin a letter requesting they meet.

5 'And the Band Played On' (1993)

IMDb: 7.8/10

And the Band Played On chronicles the discovery of HIV/Aids, as well as the bureaucratic infighting and government indifference that hampered the medical community's response to the epidemic. The central narrative focuses on Dr. Don Francis (Matthew Modine), an epidemiologist fighting to get pharmaceutical companies to take action against the illness.

It's a true epic, clocking in at well over three hours long and featuring a mammoth cast including Alan Alda, Ian McKellen, and many more. Critics praised its sweeping scope and factual accuracy.

4 'The Normal Heart' (2014)

IMDb: 7.9/10

Based on Larry Kramer's play about the early years of the AIDS crisis, The Normal Heart centers on writer Ned Weeks (Mark Ruffalo) and his relentless efforts to raise awareness about the disease that was then claiming the lives of countless gay men in New York City.

In addition to Ruffalo, Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons and Julia Roberts also turn in solid performances. The film was directed by American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy, and it may be his most dramatic work. Here, he leans into rich characterization and believable dialogue rather than over-the-top thrills.

3 'Wit' (2001)

IMDb: 8.0/10

Emma Thompson stars in this drama as English professor Vivian Bearing, whose life is upended when she is diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer. This prompts Bearing to reflect on her life, her career, and the poetry of John Donne, whose work takes on a deeply personal significance in her struggle.

The movie was directed by Mike Nichols, whose background in comedy shows through despite the heavy subject matter. The writing is whip-smart and poignant. Thompson is also on top form, and Wit is widely regarded as one of her all-time best performances.

2 'Temple Grandin' (2010)

IMDb: 8.2/10

This biopic tells the story of Temple Grandin (Claire Danes), a woman with autism who revolutionized the livestock industry with her humane cattle handling systems. The movie charts Grandin's life from childhood in the 1950s to her scientific work in the 1970s, delving into her neurodivergent experiences and unique insights.

Ultimately, it works thanks to Danes, who delivers a layered and believable performance, embodying the character in all her complexity and contradiction. Her performance elevates the film above similar, more mediocre fare.

1 'Something the Lord Made' (2004)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Something the Lord Made explores the groundbreaking partnership between Dr. Alfred Blalock (Alan Rickman) and his assistant, Vivien Thomas (Mos Def). Set against the backdrop of segregation-era America, the film follows the men as they defy societal norms and medical conventions to pioneer life-saving surgical techniques.

Their work leads to the first successful open-heart surgery for infants with congenital heart defects. Thomas's contribution remained relatively unknown for decades, but this film helped to bring it to public attention. Rickman and Mos Def have fantastic chemistry and director Joseph Sargent provides them with space to lean into their characters. It makes for warm, uplifting viewing.

NEXT: 10 Movies With the Most Abrupt Endings, According to Reddit