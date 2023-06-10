The saying goes, "It's not television, it's HBO," and it's absolutely correct. The network has produced some of the best and most iconic shows from the current Golden Age of Television, from harrowing dramas like The Sopranos and The Wire to absurdly hilarious comedies like Veep and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

HBO's shows usually go out on top, maintaining their quality until the end. Indeed, the network's most memorable series have equally memorable series finales. These final episodes satisfied fans and critics alike, delivering suitable endings to their stories and cementing their show's legacies as juggernauts of modern television.

10 "An American Girl in Paris, Part Deux" - 'Sex and the City' (2004)

Sex and the City ended its six-season run in 2004 with the episode "An American Girl in Paris, Part Deux." The episode sees Carrie rethinking her relationship with Aleksandr Petrovsky just as Mr. Big arrives in Paris to confess his love. The two finally get together after years of doubt and toxicity, and Carrie returns to New York, renting with her friends.

"An American Girl in Paris, Part Deux" is the perfect ending for Sex and the City. The show was always a fantasy, a highly romanticized take on love and sex; thus, it makes sense that the ending was straight out of a fairy tale. "An American Girl in Paris, Part Deux" felt somewhat anti-climactic in certain places, but it ultimately sticks the landing with a suitable send-off to Carrie and her friends.

9 "Veep" - 'Veep' (2019)

Armando Iannucci's Veep is arguably the best modern political satire. The show starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the incompetent but fiercely ambitious US Vice-President who claws her way into the presidential chair, losing everything in the process.

The season finale, titled "Veep," sees Selina rise to the highest office in the US only to skip 24 years ahead to her funeral. Remembered as an ineffective, one-term president, Selina's death gets overshadowed by that of Tom Hanks, driving one last dark and brutal punchline home. Veep was always an acidic look at ambition and the inherent ineffectiveness of politics; watching Selina make it into the history books for all the wrong reasons was logical, cathartic, and more than a little heart-wrenching.

8 "Latching" - 'Girls' (2017)

Lena Dunham's Girls might've been marketed as another show about twenty-somethings struggling with twenty-something life, aimed at twenty-somethings with cable. However, in reality, it was a bleak and cynical look at those friendships that seem like they'll last forever, only to evaporate once the painful truth comes out: some people are simply not meant to stay.

Girls' second-to-last episode, "Goodbye Tour," sees the four friends separate for good. There's no catharsis to their break up, no tearful goodbye, only a sigh of relief from them and the audience knowing their story is over. "Latching" then centers on Hannah and Marnie, struggling to find a way forward while dealing with Hannah's newborn child. It's a simple yet unbelievably affecting way to end the show and a reminder that Girls is a truly daring portrayal of human connection.

7 "Wow" - 'Barry' (2023)

Despite being a recent addition to the network's library, Barry is a modern HBO show destined to become a classic. Bill Hader created, directed, wrote, and starred in the show as the titular character, a hitman who travels to Los Angeles and enrolls in an acting class following a crisis of faith about his life choices.

Barry's final episode, "wow," was a satisfying end to the series, wrapping every major story as well as expected. However, the final scene, in which Barry's son watches his father's biopic, where he's portrayed as a tragic hero, is a work of true genius. It takes guts to call out the audience for rooting for and, on occasion, justifying Barry's actions, yet the show goes with it. Barry's final scene transcends satire to become a farcical yet extremely relevant commentary on society and how they consume art.

6 "-30-" - 'The Wire' (2008)

The Wire is as crucial to HBO's early success as The Sopranos. The brilliant and brutal show about corruption and violence in Baltimore, Maryland, broke new ground, introducing numerous characters that made audiences question themes of morality and justice. The Wire lasted five seasons, each exploring a different aspect of the city's fabric.

The show's series finale, "-30-," wrapped up loose ends on its own terms. The Wire ended as it lived, offering an unabashed, uncompromising, and often unforgiving take on life in a city that, in the eyes of the show, corrupted everything and everyone that inhabited it. "-30-" has a few moments of levity, but the overall feeling is bleak; The Wire knew Baltimore's story wasn't ending; it's just that the audience wouldn't be there to see it.

5 "With Open Eyes" - 'Succession' (2023)

Like Barry, Succession is a certified classic in the making. The show chronicled the dysfunctional and chaotic Roy family, owners of the multimedia conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their continuous attempts to sabotage each other over control of the company.

Following Logan Roy's shocking death early in the season, Succession's final episodes chronicled the efforts of the Roy siblings to take control of Waystar RoyCo. By that point, audiences could see it was a senseless battle; Logan had cut these people way too deeply, dangling fake promises before them while chastising them every step of the way. The Roy siblings were wholly unprepared and inadequate for the prize they were chasing; in the end, they fell into old tactics and sabotaged each other because that was the only thing they knew how to do. Succession was always a tragedy, but "With Open Eyes" drove the point home with harrowing accuracy.

4 "The Book of Nora" - 'The Leftovers' (2017)

Damon Lindelof's The Leftovers is a fascinating and thought-provoking rumination on faith, life, and the elusiveness of human nature. The show follows a group of characters trying to pick up their broken lives after an event known as the Sudden Occurrence vanishes 2% of the Earth's population.

The Leftovers' final episode, "The Book of Nora," is a gargantuan achievement of dramatic storytelling. The show was always a challenging and willfully elusive enterprise, dealing with heavy themes and concepts it couldn't possibly explain. And yet, "The Book of Nora" offers a cathartic conclusion to the show, with Nora finding piece following her family's disappearance and reuniting with Kevin, finally ready to start life anew. It's a beautiful yet distinctively tragic ending that perfectly and beautifully summarizes The Leftovers' main thesis.

3 "Valerie Gets What She Really Wants" - 'The Comeback' (2014)

The Comeback might be HBO's most underrated comedy. Television icon Lisa Kudrow stars as Valerie Cherish, a B-list sitcom actress staging a comeback to the Hollywood scene by starring in a new sitcom and chronicling his life in a reality show, The Comeback.

Brilliant, intelligent, and wildly ahead of its time, The Comeback was a brilliant satire of the entertainment industry. Kudrow delivered a career-best bravura performance as the thorny Valerie Cherish, crafting a devastatingly funny portrayal of regret and frustration. The series finale, "Valerie Gets What She Really Wants," sees her finding her way back to the top but giving up her moment under the spotlight to instead secure what matters to her. It's a tremendous and beautiful ending to the story of this would-be diva and further confirmation that Kudrow is a comedic titan like few others.

2 "Everyone's Waiting" - 'Six Feet Under' (2005)

Alan Ball's drama Six Feet Under is one of the shows that built HBO's reputation. The story revolved around the Fisher family, who owned and operated a funeral home in Los Angeles. Using dark humor and searing drama, Six Feet Under approached life and death with a unique and refreshing perspective.

With Six Feet Under revolving around grief and death, it was only logical that its final hour, "Everyone's Waiting," would end in death. The episode presents the characters ultimate fates, jumping in time to show audiences how each dies. The final sequence, set to Sia's "Breathe Me," is a haunting coda to the show, a collection of tragic yet inescapable moments that portray the show's ultimate message, providing audiences with a bittersweet but cathartic closure.

1 "Made in America" - 'The Sopranos' (2007)

HBO's crowning jewel, The Sopranos, followed the criminal life of Tony Soprano and his efforts to balance his private life with his expanding empire. The late James Gandolfini led a large ensemble throughout the show's six-season run.

The show's final episode, "Made in America," deeply polarized critics during its original 2007 release. Accompanied by Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," the scene features a classic moment in Tony's life. Yet, there's a sense of urgency, a palpable feeling of dread; when the screen abruptly faded to black, some viewers thought their televisions had malfunctioned. But that's the brilliance of the ending. It tells audiences everything they need to know without making an overt statement. Tony's life keeps going - for how long? It doesn't matter. Fans know what's coming, even if they don't see it. In fact, it's the not seeing it that makes it more powerful.

