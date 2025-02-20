HBO is renowned for consistently producing the most daring, high-quality television series of all time. Its commitment to giving creators full license to bring to life their most ambitious projects is reflected in its long list of series that have enjoyed immense commercial success without comprising artistic integrity. Many of its series have played a significant role in shaping narrative television storytelling and are frequently listed in all-time greatest lists.

With its impressively long catalog, it's impossible to list all the groundbreaking series HBO has produced. Phenomenal series like Deadwood, Angels of America, Band of Brothers and True Detective are all worthy of a special mention. But for the purposes of this list, the most "essential" HBO series will be compiled according to their impact on culture, television, and overall quality. Unforgettable women-led drama and comedy series like Sex and the City and Veep as well as gritty crime dramas like The Wire will are included in a list that ranks the most essential HBO series.

10 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

Created by Darren Star

Custom Image by Federico Napoli

Sex and the City is a romantic-comedy drama series that follows newspaper columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends––Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis)––as they navigate the dating scene of late 1990s New York City. Throughout the series run, Carrie serves as the show's witty narrator who provides viewers with her candid––and often humorous––perspectives on sex, relationships and friendships.

With its iconic New York City setting and unforgettable characters, Sex and the City redefined the way women's stories were told on television.I It pushed boundaries by featuring a woman-centered cast that discussed taboo subjects in a frank and unapologetic tone. As one of the earliest series to weave together layered writing and characterization with female-led storytelling, Sex and the City paved the way for female-centered narratives. Though some parts of the series may seem a bit dated to modern viewers, at the time of its airing, Sex and the City was one of the most provocative series on television, and it remains one of the most culturally influential HBO series of all time.