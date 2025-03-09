HBO has been a pioneer in creating and delivering high-quality series since the 1990s. With its first original drama, Oz premiering in 1997, the barrier to what's acceptable in a TV show was broken and conversations about real issues started to rise. Oz opened up a door for TV to be gritty, controversial, realistic, and falling out of the conventional bounds of drama. Today, the influence of Oz can be seen in most original HBO dramas and shows outside the network.

Choosing only ten HBO shows from the past 25 years is incredibly difficult, though some have stood out more than others for particular reasons; whether it's public appeal, a cult status achievement, or the number of awards, the ten best HBO shows since the year 2000 have one or all of those factors in common. Everyone will say there should be a different show there, that there were other, more influential shows, and the catch is - everyone will be right. This is a discussion to be had, and one that can be opened with a list.

10 'Eastbound & Down' (2009–2013)

Created by Ben Best, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride

Eastbound & Down may be a wild choice, but it's one of those underrated shows that became an instant hit on HBO and has a devoted fandom to this day. Danny McBride plays a washed-up baseball player, Kenny Powers, whose lack of self-awareness is constantly made up for by efforts to be a better person for his family; the show is beyond its laughs - it has a story it likes to stick to, making this sports/dark comedy feel like a rise and fall (or better said a fall and a rise) of an athlete looking for recognition and redemption.

McBride is one of the best comedians of our time, and his humor can often be crass, absurd, and unpredictable. He infuses Eastbound & Down with that skill, but the cast accompanying him is just as good in comedic delivery and depth; the biggest surprise might be John Hawkes, who's been proving to us he can be quite the funny guy. Eastbound & Down is more of a cult classic than a mainstream hit, but it deserves a spot on the list of HBO's best shows because it's funny and outrageous. It's also one of the most quotable shows of all time, and many people have likely heard one of Kenny's one-liners at least once.