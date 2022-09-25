K-Dramas were quick to snatch the attention of a wide range of audiences. Romantic K-Dramas, primarily, built their places in people's hearts through the family-friendly content and incredible friendships they portray. Most dramas made in South Korea are intended to be aired on television for audiences of all ages, often sending out poignant messages about family and friendship. From confessing embarrassing stories over Soju shots to crafting master plans for defeating bullies and rivals, K-Dramas have featured some of the most engaging moments in television memory.

While dreamy romantic K-Dramas have a huge fan base (and understandably so), sometimes audiences just want to curl up on the couch and watch endless hours of wholesome moments that make their hearts melt with love and warmth. From sweeping love stories like Romance Is a Bonus Book to endearing friendship tales like Thirty-Nine, K-Dramas are the way to go if audiences are feeling down or frustrated and need a mood boost. Without further ado, these are the best, most heartwarming K-Dramas streaming on Netflix right now.

10 'Strong Girl Nam-Soon' (2023)

Directors: Kim Jeong-sik, Lee Kyung-sik

Serving as a spin-off to the 2017 series Strong Girl Bong-soo, Strong Girl Nam-soon is an engaging K-Drama available to stream on Netflix that centers around a young woman (Lee Yoo-mi) with superhuman strength who disappeared as a child. When she returns to South Korea to look for her birth family, she finds herself entangled in a drug usage case that tests her abilities.

Strong Girl Nam-soon is an entertaining K-Drama primarily for those who enjoy crime and comedy, offering a few heartwarming moments in the meantime. While it is not as good as its predecessor, Kim Jeong-sik and Lee Kyung-sik's series available to stream on Netflix is still worth watching, even if only for its likable characters and captivating universe.

9 'Thirty-Nine' (2022)

Director: Kim Sang-ho

If there's one thing a lot of shows get wrong about friendships is the longevity and strength of female bonds. They often break up the strongest female connections over petty issues, which is heartbreaking. However, Thirty-Nine is a series that provides viewers with a fantastic trio of girlfriends: Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin), Jeong Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do), and Jang Joo Hee (Kim Ji Hyun) are three 39-year-old women who are navigating through life as they prepare to hit another milestone.

Despite being carried by three incredible actresses, Thirty-Nine suffers a case of mediocre execution. Still, it is worth noting that the emotional beats, the friendly banter, and the brutal honesty leave no room for disappointment, and the Kim Sang-ho series sends out a poignant message about the importance of friendship and connecting with others. Plus, the acting performances are nothing short of great.

8 'Something In The Rain' (2018)

Director: Ahn Pan Seok

Yoon Jin Ah (Son Ye Jin) is a district supervisor in her 30s. She has a lot of dating experience, most of them ending up in her being dumped because she's too "clumsy," "bland," and "foolish." After one such horrendous breakup, she crosses paths with Seo Joon Hee (Jung Hae In), her childhood best friend's young brother, now a man in his early 30s. She always saw him as the little kid next door, but things take an exciting turn when he returns as a masculine man she can't stop thinking about.

The relationship between the couple goes from genuine friendship to a sweet romance, with many endearing moments. Yet, in its own way, Something In The Rain is a satire on gender-discriminating companies, the patriarchal society, and the domineering world that forbids the couple's blossoming relationship.

7 'Romance Is A Bonus Book' (2019)

Director: Lee Jeong-hyo

Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk), the youngest chief editor of a company, has always felt indebted to Kang Dan I (Lee Na Young), his childhood friend who saved his life. However, their friendship took a hit when she decided to get married to a toxic man, despite Eun Ho's warnings. So now, Eun Ho enlists her help to find him a housekeeper, except he has no idea it's her who's been doing all the work and taking the payment. A single divorced mother, Kang Dan I, is working hard to make ends meet, but how long before her secrets are out for Eun Ho to see?

A delightful yet heartbreaking romance, Romance Is A Bonus Book is a beautiful K-Drama featuring workplace romance that will have audiences bawling their eyes out. Furthermore, it is also sweet and hilarious, and because the quiet Lee Jeong-hyo series is well-paced, it makes it easy for viewers to connect with the characters and truly care for the story.

6 'Hospital Playlist' (2020 - 2021)

Director: Shin Won-ho

From the mind of the director of the Reply anthology series, the third installment of which you'll find in this list, Hospital Playlist is the story of five 40-something doctors: Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Ahn Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok), Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), Yang Seok Hyeong (Kim Dae Myung), Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do), who have been friends since undergrad. Twenty years later, they are co-workers navigating their life and devotion to music.

In a of amusing and heartwarming events, the leads from this amazing medical drama show support each other, celebrating the spirit of friendship, sticking together through the good and the bad, which is part of what makes Hospital Playlist so heartwarming. With great chemistry between all five leads, this Korean drama is guaranteed to draw audiences in and hook them with its refreshing storyline.

5 'Because This is My First Life' (2017)

Director: Park Joon-hwa

Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki) is a socially awkward yet professionally successful computer designer with zero patience for dating or marriage. Also, he's broke. On the other hand, Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min) is a homeless woman in her early 30s whose financial struggles leave no room for dating. They strike a deal: to get married and become housemates, saving money for both. What they don't see coming are relentless employees and feelings that have no place in their contract.

While the premise of the show is quite unrealistic, the quirky and lovable characters make up for it. Equal parts a laugh-out-loud drama and a romantic series, Because This Is My First doesn't drag, isn't repetitive, and will keep audiences smiling ear to ear long after the episode's over.

4 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty' (2018)

Director: Choi Sung-bum

After a traumatic high school experience of being bullied for her looks, Kang Mi Rae (Lim Soo Hyang) decides to get plastic surgery so she can live a humiliation-free college life. The thing is that it works... until it doesn't. While her university classmates find other reasons to put her down, she finds comfort in the friendship of Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), who defends her honor and helps her rediscover her confidence.

A wholesome story about realizing the true meaning of beauty as well as the courage to be oneself, My ID is Gangnam Beauty is an engaging satirical take on the unrealistic beauty standards often set by Korean society and the negative impacts they have. It makes for an entertaining watch throughout, especially considering the message it sends.

3 'Welcome To Waikiki' (2018 - 2019)

Director: Chang-min Lee

Three very dissimilar young men: an aspiring film director, Dong Gu (Kim Jung Hyun), a broke actor, Joon Ki (Lee Yi Kyung), and a lazy freelance writer, Woo Shik (Kim Seon Ho), purchase a guest house by the name of Waikiki, where foreigners come to stay. They plan to use the income to fund their film. What follows are shenanigans and hilarious moments as they juggle balancing the guest house, their movie, and their romantic lives.

With quirky characters and cringe-worthy banter that will (likely) make audiences laugh out loud, the well-written Welcome To Waikiki, which is among the best feel-good K-dramas, is the perfect heartwarming stress reliever that benefits from a refreshing, original narrative. Not only are its comedic bits good, but the dialogues are actually really well-crafted.

2 'Reply 1988' (2015 - 2016)

Director: Won Ho Shin

The third installment in one of the most beloved anthology series, Reply 1988 tells the story of five friends: Sung Deok Sun (Hyeri), Sung Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), Ryu Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi), Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), who live with their families live in the same neighborhood in Northern Seoul in the year 1988. They're childhood friends who support each other through thick and thin and, like others their age, occasionally watch movies together and have sleepovers.

This nostalgic, heartfelt K-drama primarily focuses on the characters at 18 and 19, making it one of the most endearing friendship representations on television. No doubt, Reply 1988 is a heartwarming K-Drama with poignant takeaways and engaging scenes; its bittersweetness, which shines through in the way it highlights growing up, is one of the series' most memorable aspects.

1 'Crash Landing on You' (2019)

Directors: Kim Hui-won, Lee Jung-hyo

Did you know that all men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to perform compulsory military service in South Korea? If the trivia intrigued you, so will Crash Landing On You. When billionaire Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) finds herself stuck in North Korea after a paragliding mishap, she doesn't think there's a way home... until she's found by upstanding captain Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin).

The K-Drama is a gateway for Hallyu fans, and while it is glorified for its slow-burn romance and cultural depiction, the genuine friendships between the soldiers make Crash Landing on You so heartwarming. From sharing wholesome moments to risking their lives for each other, these soldiers keep the spirit of camaraderie alive.

