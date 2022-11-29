Sometimes a high-stakes, thrilling movie about federal crimes can be fun, right? The nail-biting, heart-palpitating, and gasps of excitement as that prized gem is just about stolen or a high-speed chase comes to a crashing end.

Heist movies are genuinely enjoyable, and provide an easy escape from the trials and tribulations of the modern-day world. Thanks to the wise movie critics from Letterboxd, fans of heist movies can expand their worldview of heist movies and all they have to offer.

‘Ocean’s 8’ (2018)

Ocean’s 8 is a heist comedy film that is a spin-off of the Ocean’s trilogy and features an ensemble cast of absolute stars like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and even Rihanna.

The film's premise centers around a group of women led by Debbie Ocean (the sister of Danny Ocean) who plan a heist to steal $150 million worth of diamonds from the MET Museum. This film is not only one of the best heist films to date, but also is iconic in American culture. Ocean’s 8 also happens to be a female-identifying power film.

‘Now You See Me’ (2013)

Now You See Me is a heist film starring Jesse Eisenburg as a magician who leads a group of illusionists called the Four Horsemen. The group of magicians mesmerizes audiences with magic shows that take money from the corrupt rich and give it to the audience members.

When federal agents get involved, they must turn to another friend to help them avoid their grim fate. Now You See Me is truly remarkable and such a unique concept for a heist film. It isn’t often that heist films are as fun as this one, and viewers get to see the illusions from wacky camera angles that are a sight to behold.

‘Tower Heist’ (2011)

Tower Heist is a heist comedy film starring Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, Casey Affleck, and more. The plot follows a group of employees from a high-end apartment complex who lose their pensions in the Ponzi scheme of a Wall Street businessman.

So, they decide to take their revenge by breaking into his apartment and stealing their money back while simultaneously avoiding FBI agents. Hilarious heist films are truly the best, and with Stiller and Murphy leading the cast, Tower Heist is a hoot and a holler.

‘National Treasure’ (2004)

Perhaps the most well-known of Nicolas Cage’s performances are in Disney’s heist film, National Treasure. National Treasure follows Ben Gates (Cage), a historian and code-breaker who embarks on a task to find a historic American treasure linked with the Declaration of Independence.

There are high-speed chases through some of America’s most historic landmarks, genius code-breaking, and intricate (and extremely thorough) plot points and research that make this heist film truly phenomenal. And also there’s a dose of American history inside each artifact!

‘The Mask of Zorro’ (1998)

The Mask of Zorro is one of the most well-known films, and the hero Zorro has become a household name. The movie follows Zorro, a man recently released from prison who hears that his old enemy is back. He trains a man to be his successor and fights against his enemy who is hatching a plot to rob California of all its gold.

Glory, family, and lives are at stake in this film. The Mask of Zorro is one of those classic films that can be enjoyed at any time and has become a staple in the world of film.

‘Baby Driver’ (2017)

Baby Driver follows a character named Baby, a music-obsessed orphan who is a naturally-gifted genius in being the perfect getaway driver, as he assists a criminal mastermind named Doc. After a while, though, he desires a life away from crime and seeks freedom from the boss.

When a heist that is doomed to fail is taken on, he fears the worst. Baby Driver is one of those films that has achieved unbelievable success, but still sometimes flies under the radar. For any fan of a heist film with lots of getaway cars and roaring engines, this film is the perfect pick.

‘Heist’ (2001)

Heist is another film that is a bit rougher than the other films on this list. The film follows a thief named Joe who is caught on security camera footage. He owes men money and has a wife that may be betraying him—his life is quickly falling apart. With his partner Bobby, Joe must complete one last, huge heist.

Heist is brilliantly written and is a great pick for a not-as-well-known heist movie. The film also stars Danny DeVito, and who doesn’t love Danny DeVito?

‘Jackie Brown’ (1997)

Jackie Brown is another heist film that follows a flight attendant named Jackie Brown who is busted for smuggling money for her arms dealer. Two federal agents want to bring down her arms dealer, and she is forced to cooperate with them—or else they think. In the double-cross of a lifetime, she works to make off with money and ditch both the agents and the crime boss.

Jackie Brown is absolutely thrilling. And seeing a woman on the screen be able to portray such strength is a wonderful win for feminism in a male-dominated genre.

‘Going in Style’ (2017)

Going in Style follows lifelong friends Willie (Morgan Freeman), Joe (Michael Caine), and Albert (Alan Arkin) as they decide to leave retirement when their pension funds are canceled. In order to still provide for their families, they decide to embark on a crime spree to rob the bank that took their pensions away.

Going in Style is yet another hilarious heist film that does this genre justice. The premise that three retired men attempt a full bank heist is just sidesplitting in and of itself!

‘Logan Lucky’ (2017)

Image Via Fingerprint Releasing/ Bleecker Street

Logan Lucky, another heist comedy film, follows a man named Jimmy Logan as he teams up with his one-armed brother and his sister to steal money from the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Some issues start to emerge, and now the team must pull off the heist during the popular NASCAR race while simultaneously trying to outrun the FBI.

Starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, and Riley Keough, this film is so well done. If anyone is interested in a car-themed laugh-riot of a heist film, Loan Lucky is the perfect option.

