Henry Cavill's managed to carve out a solid career for himself: he was the lead for three seasons on Netflix's The Witcher, has proven to be a solid action lead with roles in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and he's even set to star in and produce a Warhammer 40,000 series for Prime Video. But to many people, he's best known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

Beginning with Man of Steel and circling through Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Cavill portrayed Superman in three films, but a mix of different factors led to his tenure being a short one. Even Black Adam's attempt to bring Cavill back as Superman was hindered by the one-two punch of Black Adam stumbling at the box office, followed by James Gunn and Peter Safran wiping the slate clean for DC Studios. But Cavill would get his chance to shine as Superman during Zack Snyder's Justice League, particularly in one scene.

This 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Scene Is Everything Great About Superman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman spends most of Zack Snyder's Justice League out of the picture, on account of being stabbed to death by Doomsday during Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Even when he's resurrected by the Justice League, he's missing most of his memory and attacks the League, almost killing Batman (Ben Affleck) until Lois Lane (Amy Adams) stops him. Eventually, after Clark Kent regains his memories, he returns to the Kryptonian scout ship and dons the black and silver Superman suit he'll wear for the rest of the film.

Snyder films this moment with the appropriate gravitas, having the camera follow Clark as he walks through a row of costumes that reflect his Kryptonian heritage. But the best part of this sequence features voiceovers from Clark's two father figures: his birth father Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his adoptive father Jonathan (Kevin Costner). Both Jor-El and Jonathan encourage Clark, with Jor-El telling him to love mankind "the way we loved you" and Jonathan simply saying "Fly son. It's time." It's one of the best scenes in Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it comes at a key moment in the film.

The Scout Ship Scene Leads to Some Iconic Superman Moments

Superman's return to the land of the living is preceded by the Justice League's darkest hour; not only do they fail to stop Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) from taking the Mother Boxes he needs to complete the world-destroying Unity, but Cyborg (Ray Fisher) witnesses his father dying in front of him. To top it all off, in order to stop the Unity, Cyborg will have to plug himself into the Mother Boxes — and the effort could kill him. The stakes are extremely high, and only get higher during the League's final battle, which makes Superman's appearance in said battle that much more satisfying. The League's been pushed to their limits; having Superman swoop in and defeat Steppenwolf is a moment that's only made better by his return to the scout ship. Seeing Clark Kent fully embace his humanity and Kryptonian heritage truly makes every scene afterward feel like you're seeing Superman in action.

Superman's newfound confidence shines through in big and small ways during the rest of the film. He casually uses his artic breath to freeze Steppenwolf's axe, even uttering a dry "Not impressed" after the New God strikes him with it. He stands shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the League in an iconic moment. And in one of the best sequences of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Cavill finally gets to perform an iconic Superman moment: Clark Kent ripping open his shirt to reveal the Superman symbol. None of it would have worked without the scout ship scene.

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Is a Full-Circle Moment From 'Man of Steel'

The scout ship scene in Zack Snyder's Justice League also serves as a mirror image of a scene in Man of Steel: the moment Clark Kent first dons his Superman suit and takes off into the sky. Up to that point, he didn't know about his Kryptonian origins or who his real parents were, but encountering the scout ship and its holographic representation of Jor-El finally gave him the answers he needed. It's also the first time in his life that Clark is able to embrace his abilities; when he starts flying, he has a massive smile on his face, as if it's no more simple than riding a bike. Further underscoring this moment is the words Jor-El imparts to Clark, which are pulled from the iconic All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly: "They will race behind you, they will stumble, they will fall. But in time, they will join you in the sun, Kal. In time, you will help them accomplish wonders."