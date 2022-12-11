With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially comes to a close. From the addition of television shows to the absence of figurehead Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the Multiverse Saga marked many firsts, going into uncharted territory and giving fans more content than ever.

Introducing new heroes and villains, and setting up multiple plot lines to be explored in Phase 5, viewers can agree that this particular era of the MCU definitely had its hits and misses. However, there are certain characters who came out on top in terms of relevance and reception from critics and audiences. They stand out when we think back upon part one of the Multiverse Saga and eagerly await the next phase.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Currently the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, Spider-Man: No Way Home was without a doubt the biggest hit of Phase 4 of the MCU. Thanks to a spell gone wrong, many unwanted guests enter the universe of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), including variants of himself.

The film sees the return of Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, giving us three Peters for the price of one. It’s an epic tribute to the character of Peter and what he stands for, as we’re reminded why Spider-Man continues to be one of the most popular Marvel characters.

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the most successful and well-received entries of Phase 4, both critically and commercially. The origin story film introduced the new titular hero into the MCU, played charismatically by Simu Liu.

With winning ingredients such as an emotionally gripping story, complex villain, martial arts-driven action, and ethereal fantasy, it is arguably Phase 4’s best film behind No Way Home. Thanks to an effective introduction to the franchise, Shang-Chi establishes himself as an intriguing player to keep an eye out for during Phase 5 and beyond.

Black Panther

The MCU was dealt the seemingly impossible task of trying to make a Black Panther movie after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed King T’Challa over four films. However, by paying tribute to Boseman and interweaving his passing into the narrative, Wakanda Forever has become one of their most emotionally resonant films.

Despite Boseman’s absence, the legacy of the Black Panther is very much alive and strong, with another taking the reins and honoring T’Challa. The Black Panther remains a powerful protector of Wakanda, and therefore one of the MCU’s most prominent heroes.

Namor

While Wakanda Forever is lovingly dedicated to Chadwick Boseman, it is also a thematically rich and action-packed ride, giving us one of the MCU’s most layered and compelling villains to date - Namor (Tenoch Huerta), ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talokan.

Namor is determined to rebel against the surface world after seeing the horrors of slavery as a child. His motivations are believable and warranted, yet he is highly arrogant and proud, with that classic villain charm. He stands out among some of the MCU’s weaker villains, making for a formidable foe who fans are keen to see again in future films.

Yelena Belova

In 2021, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johannson) finally got her own solo movie with Black Widow. Despite being an origin story for the much-loved Avenger, the highlight of the film for many ended up being Natasha's adoptive sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Yelena establishes herself as a force of nature, being both a skilled assassin and a fiery source of humor and personality. She is portrayed by Pugh - one of Hollywood’s biggest young stars - who makes a memorable appearance in the Hawkeye series. The character is set to appear in Phase 5’s Thunderbolts. It’s a good time to be a Yelena fan.

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

A fan favorite supporting character since her first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) finally got her moment in the spotlight during Phase 4. Not only does she lead her own TV series, but also becomes the newest MCU villain.

WandaVision effectively explores Wanda’s grief after the loss of Vision, and has remained one of the most well-received MCU shows. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the character fully embrace her Scarlet Witch persona, turning to the dark side and channeling sorrow into rage and violence.

Loki

From leading an extraterrestrial attack on New York City to teaming up with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to defeat their evil sister, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been on quite the journey. Making his MCU debut in 2011, the God of Mischief doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Phase 4 gave us Loki, the self-titled TV series that explores travel through time, universes, and dimensions. The mind-bending premise sees the classic character presented in a number of wacky variants, from Kid Loki to Alligator Loki. With season two confirmed, Loki is just as relevant as he was ten years ago.

Kang the Conqueror

With the Infinity Saga wrapping up in 2019 and Thanos long gone, the MCU now has room for a new big bad. Enter Kang the Conqueror - a hostile variant of Nathaniel Richards, portrayed by Jonathan Majors.

The original Nathaniel, who previously tried to stop Kang, appears in the season one finale of Loki, only known as He Who Remains. After Nathaniel is killed, Kang is able to return and start a multiversal war, hinted at by his major upcoming role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His further involvement in the franchise is highly anticipated.

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

The debut of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in the TV series Ms. Marvel made for a refreshing and groundbreaking new addition to the MCU. The coming-of-age story is led by a Muslim teenager who comes from a Pakistani family - and also happens to be a superhero.

The real-life diversity and cultural authenticity displayed on the screen were applauded by critics as something audiences haven’t seen in a superhero setting before. With the reveal of Kamala being a Mutant and set to appear in 2023’s The Marvels, it’s clear Ms. Marvel is just the beginning for this powerful teen.

Moon Knight

One of the most intriguing and mysterious new heroes to enter the MCU is Moon Knight, in the Disney+ series of the same name. An Egyptian moon god, his body is occupied by gift shop employee Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector, both portrayed by Oscar Isaac.

The character’s ties to ancient Egyptian mythology and multiple personalities make him incredibly unpredictable and complicated. Isaac’s dual performance elevates this complexity, and now that viewers know Steven and Marc aren’t the only occupants sharing Moon Knight’s powers, they are keen to see the inevitable chaos that will unfold.

