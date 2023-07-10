If you're big on how stories are made, you're bound to have heard the term "the hero's journey." Also known as the monomyth, it's a story archetype coined and popularized by Joseph Campbell in the mid-1900s when he noticed that heroes in myths typically go through the same 17 stages in their journey.

This narrative template has served as the basis and inspiration of countless stories throughout human history—Including numerous films. From a grand fantastical story like Star Wars, to something more grounded in reality like O Brother, Where Art Thou?, these movies don't always follow every single one of the steps outlined by Campbell, but they stick to more than enough to call each of them a hero's journey.

10 'Men in Black' (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of the most iconic movies you may not know are based on Marvel comics, Men in Black is the story of a cop (Will Smith) who, after a chase with an otherworldly being, is recruited by an organization that monitors and polices alien activity on Earth.

The movie follows the hero's journey nearly to a tee, from Agent J getting the call to join the mission of protecting the planet from alien threats and initially refusing the call to him finally learning to master his two worlds and become the hero he was meant to be. The result is a thrilling sci-fi action adventure that doesn't get nearly enough praise nowadays.

9 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Coen brothers are masters of making some of the most entertaining crime movies, and O Brother, Where Art Thou? is definitely one of their best. Loosely based on Homer's The Odyssey, it's about three fugitives roaming the southern U.S. in search of treasure with the law hot on their heels.

The characters encounter mentors, face challenges, and go through profound transformations, just like the heroes in the monomyth do. The ensuing adventure is as humorous as it is exciting, an offbeat adaptation of a massively important and influential classic.

8 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When the Wachowskis released The Matrix before the turn of the century, the world was taken by storm, and the sci-fi genre in films would never be the same again. In the movie that cemented him as an action star, Keanu Reeves plays Neo, a man who joins a group of insurgents in their fight against the powerful computers who rule Earth.

With its visual innovations, clever cinematography, and unique philosophical themes, The Matrix was unlike anything audiences had seen before at the time of its release. Perhaps one of the main reasons why its story clicked so well with viewers around the world was because it closely follows the stages of the hero's journey, as Neo goes from an average Joe to an all-powerful hero.

7 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

For those that think that family animated movies are exclusively for children, Kung Fu Panda is the perfect mind-changing watch. It follows Po (Jack Black), a lazy panda who dreams of being a kung fu hero, as he's thrust into a journey of discovering his destiny as the Chosen One.

Just like all the compelling heroes of Campbell's archetype, Po is called to action, goes through several life-threatening ordeals with help from friends and allies, and finds that the power to be the guardian of the Valley of Peace comes from within.

6 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Finding Nemo is about Marlin (Albert Brooks), a timid clownfish who, after his son Nemo (Alexander Gould in one of the best child voice performances in animated cinema) is kidnapped, sets out to find him against all the threats that the deep blue sea has to offer.

Though Finding Nemo isn't your typical kind of hero's journey, where the story is much more intimate and the biggest threats that the characters face are mostly internal, it very much follows the formula. What finds itself transformed in the end is the relationship between Marlin and Nemo, in one of the most touching endings of Pixar's filmography.

5 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Image via Loews Incorporated

A beautiful Technicolor adventure through a land that any movie fan would love to live in, The Wizard of Oz follows Dorothy (Judy Garland) in her journey through the magical land of Oz, searching for a mysterious wizard who can send her back home.

The movie was an absolute sensation when it came out, and even after more than three-quarters of a century, it's still remembered as one of the greatest American movie masterpieces. The stages of the monomyth are clear here: the ordinary world is Kansas, Dorothy crosses a very literal threshold to a vastly different world, and her journey of transformation is full of faces, both friendly and menacing.

4 'The Lion King' (1994)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

1994's The Lion King is a movie that needs no introduction. Many would say that it's the best-animated movie to ever come out of Disney, and it's fully understandable. It's the grand and epic story of Simba (Matthew Broderick), a lion cub prince who's tricked by his uncle Scar (Jeremy Irons), who wishes to have the throne himself.

The songs are incredibly catchy, the animation is majestic, and the story is compelling from beginning to end. Its philosophical themes of identity and self-discovery are beautiful, and the way they're conveyed through a classic hero's journey structure is simply perfect.

3 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There are countless things that make Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy one of the best fantasy film franchises of all time, and one of the most important is the fact that all three installments in the trilogy truly feel like part of a greater whole, as they collaborate in telling the story of Frodo (Elijah Wood), the Fellowship of the Ring, and their efforts to destroy the greatest tool of an evil tyrant terrorizing Middle-earth.

Of course, the monomyth-following template was already there, set in stone by the legendary J.R.R. Tolkien when he wrote what's undoubtedly one of the best series of fantasy books in history. Even yet, the way Jackson and company built on top of that, telling a story that feels undeniably cinematic, is admirable beyond measure.

2 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

When Orson Welles made his passion project Citizen Kane, he probably had no idea that he was making what would in the future be referred to as the single greatest film of all time by millions of people worldwide. Inspired by magnate William Randolph Hearst, it's a character study about a group of reporters trying to decipher the last words of Charles Foster Kane (Welles), a powerful newspaper tycoon.

Citizen Kane is an entirely unique picture, and the way it's structured is just as well. It follows Cambpell's monomyth formula in a very non-traditional way, which only makes it more of a groundbreaking story. There are plenty of good reasons for its fame, and that's certainly one of them.

1 'Star Wars' (1977)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Perhaps no movie more famously follows the hero's journey archetype than Star Wars. The hero in this particular story is Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a young farm boy who's thrown into an adventure far greater than anything he'd encountered before, joining the Rebellion against the dictatorial Galactic Empire.

Star Wars showcases what makes the monomyth such an effective way of telling stories and celebrating the art of storytelling itself. Luke is a deeply compelling hero, his journey is incredibly entertaining, and all the allies and villains that he encounters along the way are equally iconic. As far as modern myths go, Star Wars is undebatably one of the best.

