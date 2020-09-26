The Best Hidden Gems on Disney+

As we impatiently wait for original series like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, it’s easy to forget that there is a lot of stuff on Disney+. Like, a lot a lot. Once you make it past the mountain of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Star Wars trilogies, and Disney live-action remakes, you’ll find a treasure troves of original shows, classics from days gone by, documentaries, animated films, shorts, and much more. Disney+ is seriously packed to the rafters with gems that Disney fans around the world will want to dig into ASAP.

To make things a bit easier, we’ve picked out 10 of the best hidden gems currently available to stream on Disney+. We’ve sifted through the catalog and now offer up our recommendation for the titles that will take you back to your childhood, will leave thrilled, and may even give you a new perspective on the world of Disney.

So, if you’re interested, keep scrolling to see what titles you need to add to your Disney+ queue today.