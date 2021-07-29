When you dig into what's currently available on HBO Max, the relatively new streaming service stands out as perhaps one of the most expensive but most valuable options available in the U.S. Thanks to both the extensive WarnerMedia library (which includes Turner-produced shows from TBS, TNT, Adult Swim, and other networks) as well as a licensing deal with the BBC that has allowed for a metric tonne of great British imports (seriously, if you've never seen the 1995 miniseries adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, you have no idea how hot Mr. Darcy can be), HBO Max's archives feature countless new and classic favorites to discover. I say countless quite literally: the original "short list" for this piece came in at over 30 entries, and it took serious work to cut it down.

This list does not include HBO Max's headlining originals, because Emmy-nominated favorites like Raised By Wolves, The Flight Attendant, and Hacks don't need my help in getting your attention. Also worth mentioning is that the platform has become a home for refugee series like one-time DC Universe originals Harley Quinn, Titans, and Doom Patrol, as well as Cinemax original series Warrior, Banshee, and Jett, all of which are worth checking out. I also focused this strictly on scripted series, with my apologies to the delightful treat that is Talk Show the Game Show (originally produced for truTV; the fools didn't appreciate what they had) and the truly wild collection of 33 Adult Swim "infomercials" that represent a true descent into madness, should you choose to binge.

There was still way too much to consider, even after all that. Embrace the below as just scratching the surface.

Babylon 5 (1993-1998)

Image via Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

While the classic Star Trek series are available on every other streaming service, HBO Max is the only place you'll be able to see the remastered glory of Babylon 5, which was a pretty remarkable achievement for its era. Famously plotted out by creator J. Michael Straczynski as a multi-season narrative from the very beginning (well before that was a common thing in TV writing circles), the series tracked the complicated political ongoings of a future space station created to make peace possible between contentious alien worlds, and featured some truly gripping, twisty, and dark plotting as characters made terrible choices and met tragic ends. If you've never visited this world, know it's a wild ride. If it's been a while since you last saw it, it's definitely worth revisiting.

RELATED: 'Final Space' Creator on the Epic Sci-Fi Comedy's HBO Max Premiere, and the "Really Thrilling" Season 3

David Makes Man (2019-present)

Image via OWN

This critically-acclaimed coming-of-age tale got a festival premiere at SXSW and a lot of support based on the pedigree of creator Tarell Alvin McCraney, who won an Oscar for writing Moonlight with Barry Jenkins. Unfortunately, while the show won a Peabody Award for its first season, not enough people know where OWN is on their cable boxes to drive much attention to it — which is a shame, as this is a beautiful, lyrical, and emotional show that deserves serious attention. Hopefully, it can spark more discussion when the second season joins the first on HBO Max.

Final Space (2018-present)

Image via TBS

On the surface, Final Space might look similar to Rick and Morty, but despite both airing on Adult Swim the shows are very different, with Final Space proving to be a genuine serialized sci-fi adventure with a far greater emphasis on epic storytelling than jokes. (Though the jokes are great, don't get me wrong.) Created by Olan Rogers, Final Space is a perfect binge experience, one which will surprise you with the roller coaster of emotions it inspires.

I Hate Suzie (2020)

Image via HBO Max

On a personal level, as a huge fan of British television HBO Max has been a real godsend, importing fantastic series like Russell T. Davies' heartbreaking It's a Sin and the ultra-charming rom-com Starstruck on a near-constant basis. But in making this list I wanted to shout out I Hate Suzie, a dense and compelling examination of one actress's disintegration, mostly because Billie Piper (who co-created the show with prior collaborator Lucy Prebble) gives the performance of a lifetime and it's rare to see a show that so thoroughly examines what it means to be a woman in the limelight with harsh honesty. Add in the meta touches that feel inspired by Piper's own career as well as some wild genre-bending creative choices, and you've got some unforgettable TV.

RELATED: How Billie Piper Is Taking Control of Her (Very Relatable) Story with HBO Max's 'I Hate Suzie'

Justice League/Justice League Unlimited (2001-2006)

Image via WarnerMedia

It could be argued that real fans of the DC universe don't need to be reminded that the perfection that was the animated Justice League/Justice League Unlimited is available on HBO Max. But as the series represents to date the best treatment many of these characters have ever gotten on screen, I felt like mentioning it anyway. On top of the epic adventures of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more (a lot more, once you get into the Unlimited era), HBO Max also plays host to a number of other great shows from the peak of the WB/DC animated era, including Batman Beyond, which brought cyberpunk flair to the world of the Caped Crusader, and Static Shock, created by the late and truly great Dwayne McDuffie.

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! (2020)

Image via WarnerMedia

There's a lot of quality anime available on HBO Max, but I really appreciated how charming and post-modern this series gets about a group of young anime fans who decide to make their own series. Beautifully animated, Eizouken! is both great anime in its own right as well as a good gateway to understanding the popularity of this medium of storytelling.

Roots (1977)

Image via WarnerMedia

This is literal television history, and deserves to be appreciated the way it was when this iconic miniseries originally premiered in 1977. Featuring what still feels like an all-star cast, including John Amos, LeVar Burton, Louis Gossett Jr., and Ben Vereen, this epic adaptation of Alex Haley's novel chronicling the history of slavery might lack for modern flair, but still proves to be compelling. The 2016 remake, featuring Malachi Kirby, Forest Whitaker, Anna Paquin, and Laurence Fishburne, was solid, but at only eight hours can't come close to the scope of this original tale. Any student of television should be required to sit down with Roots, and thanks be to HBO Max for making that possible.

Tanner '88 (1988)

Image via WarnerMedia

In an era when doing television was considered a massive step down for a creator, director Robert Altman thought it'd be fun to team up with Doonesbury creator Garry Trudeau for a biting yet optimistic political mockumentary miniseries — one that stands out today as decades ahead of its time. Featuring Michael Murphy as a Presidential candidate running for the Democratic nomination against Michael Dukakis (and a young Cynthia Nixon as Tanner's daughter Alexandra), Tanner '88 stands out as both a time capsule of its era as well as a glimpse into the future.

Wellington Paranormal (2018-present)

Image via TVNZ

Essentially methadone/must-see viewing for rabid What We Do In the Shadows fans, the New Zealand-produced spinoff starring Mike Minogue, Karen O'Leary, and Maaka Pohatu adapts creators Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement's singular approach to vampire tales to focus on more general spooky activity. The first season of the show is still currently airing in the U.S. on the CW (with new episodes appearing on HBO Max the day after they premiere), but not only have two additional seasons been completed, a fourth is in post-production now — meaning there's a rich amount of material still to come.

Literally Decades of HBO Shows

Just to get this out of the way, HBO Max of course is the streaming home of HBO's incredibly deep catalog of original series. Here's a sampling of just some of the great shows you might have forgotten were available: Angels in America, Bored to Death, The Comeback, Enlightened, Funny Or Die Presents, Garfunkel and Oates, Gentleman Jack, High Maintenance, Hung, How To With John Wilson, The Larry Sanders Show, The Leftovers, Los Espookys, Luther, Mr. Show, The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency, Olive Kitteridge, Oz, Parade's End, The Plot Against America, Project Greenlight, Random Acts of Flyness, Rome, Room 104, Show Me a Hero, Six Feet Under, Tell Me You Love Me, Tenacious D, Togetherness, Warrior, Years and Years.

You're welcome.

KEEP READING: The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Flash' Crew Member Injured During Filming in Scotland COVID isn't the only problem productions are facing.

Read Next