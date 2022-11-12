The world of movies might be cluttered with several different genres and formats, but fans of sci-fi movies stand out from the rest. They have a world where everything the film presents becomes a reality. From the tech-savvy worlds of Star Wars to Star Trek, this genre has die-hard fans across the globe.

Great sci-fi movies can be tough to find because some sci-fi movies get wrapped up in the mechanics of their world at the expense of everything else. A movie has to have proper substance, plot, and intrigue to capture the audience's imagination. Creative filmmakers have dabbled in fictional worlds and created something very interesting for audiences, and some of those works are readily available on Netflix.

'The Mist' (2007)

Directed by Frank Darabont and with a 76% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, this movie is one to watch. It’s mystic, a little terrifying, and an entertaining watch overall. It also includes gory scenes with profane language, so you might want to send the kids to bed before bingeing this.

Following the destruction of their Maine home by a powerful storm, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his young son travel into town to gather food and supplies. Soon after, a dense fog descends and engulfs the town, trapping the Draytons and others in the grocery store. Terror grows as deadly creatures emerge from the shadows, but that may be nothing compared to the threat from within, where a zealot (Marcia Gay Harden) demands a sacrifice.

'Okja' (2017)

A great mix of adventure, sci-fi, drama, and mystery, this film, with an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes by Bong Joon Ho, does not fail to surprise the viewer. The film blends pitch-black satire and drama in earnest, and it's all carried by the marvelous performances by the star cast, including Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, and its lead Ahn Seo-hyun.

The film takes place in an alternate history where genetic modification is capable of amazing feats: the Mirando Corporation has created a breed of super pigs and has given them to a select few farmers around the world. A young farm girl named Mija (Seo-hyun) forms a bond with her superpig, Okja. When Mirando Corp. comes to reclaim Okja, Mija goes on a journey to save her. The movie addresses issues of the environment, animal rights, and unfettered capitalism.

'Advantageous' (2015)

Jennifer Phang debuted with a bang with this drama-infused sci-fi flick. It did well with critics who gave it a resounding 86% positive score. At the 2015 LA Asian Pacific Film Festival, Advantageous won awards for editing, scoring, and directing. Jacqueline Kim, who co-wrote and starred in the film, also received a jury award for her Renaissance Artist achievements.

Gwen (Kim) promotes cosmetic operations for the Center for Advanced Health and Living in this near-future scenario. Despite her reasonably comfortable situation, she struggles to maintain a lifestyle that will provide her daughter, Jules, a good education and a bright future. Gwen's optimism swiftly fades as she is unceremoniously let go from her work and forced to hunt for last-minute fixes to keep her life on track.

'The Block Island Sound' (2020)

Very rarely do we see a movie that manages to scare you without a potent ghost lurking beyond the screen. If you're looking for a monster movie, you might be disappointed by the lack of blood and guts, but if you keep an open mind, The Block Island Sound just might frighten the daylights out of you: it's earned a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A magnificently crafted horror indie with plenty of suspense, a strong sense of character, and the potential to frighten without the use of ghosts or blood. You’ll have to see for yourself to know the scary potential of the movie as you follow a father trying to protect his family in an island town.

'I Am Mother' (2019)

The purpose of a sci-fi movie is to make the viewer question everything they know and believe in. This movie achieves precisely that by never letting viewers know who to trust. An intriguing premise, fine performances, and a steady stream of startling revelations make this Australian sci-fi film a real winner—and a must-see for the Black Mirror crowd. This movie received an awesome 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The plot concerns a robot devised to repopulate Earth that raises a teenage girl. When a stranger shows up with disturbing news, their bond is put to the test. The direction of Australian director Grant Sputore keeps us on our toes since we never quite know who to believe, making for a thrilling film.

'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Sporting a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, this debut by Boots Riley pits working-class people against their greatest foe: capitalism. Riley demonstrates his natural talent for filmmaking through his direction and screenplay: the film has a lot of unexpected twists and turns, stunning visuals, and a jam-packed soundtrack.

Telemarketer Cassius Green (LaKeith Lee Stanfield) finds himself in a macabre realm in an alternate reality of the city of Oakland after finding a magical key that unlocks the door to worldly success. Green's friends and coworkers plan a protest against corporate oppression as his career starts to take off. Steve Lift (Arnie Hammer), a cocaine-snorting CEO who gives Cassius a salary beyond his wildest fantasies, quickly captures Cassius' attention. The feature film draws attention to the power relationships between white people and people of color, the rich and the destitute, the comfortable and those in need of comfort.

'See You Yesterday' (2019)

Though the film has some customary perils of time-travel plots (predictability, muddled guidelines) and some rather unimpressive special effects, it is a treasure in terms of diversity, messaging, and earnestness, and for its efforts, it has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Director Stefon Bristol creates a believable world for a pair of teenagers who conduct time travel experiments without encumbering them in the world of hard science.

See You Yesterday is fundamentally a narrative about loss and the natural question that so many people who are grieving have asked themselves: "could I have done anything to prevent my loved one's passing?" In this case, it's at the hands of racist police. This film features a charming cast of gifted young actors who make a rather dark plot not too overwhelming. It was also a treat to see Michael J. Fox, the most well-known time traveler of all, in the movie.

'The History of Future Folk' (2019)

With a high audience score and a 93% fresh rating on the Tomatometer, this movie exceeded expectations and delighted the audience. It showcases a comic twist that cuts down on the seriousness of the sci-fi burden. It is a charming movie for a hearty dose of goofy fun. A fascinating sci-fi adventure that both reduces the genre to its essential low-tech elements and gives it a bold new energy. It is tough to resist falling for it since the melodies are so endearing and endearingly adorable.

The movie follows the three objectives shared by an alien general (Nils d'Aulaire) and the soldier hired to kill him (Jay Klaitz): to save their home planet, stop humanity's extinction, and get some bluegrass music gigs. The absurdity turns out to be enjoyable and silly fun since "History" at least presents itself as serious, avoiding overt irony in favor of upbeat music.

'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' (2021)

Filled with good humor, an inspiring story, and mind-blowing animation, this movie offers something for everyone. Released relatively recently, it took Netflix by storm and garnered a top-notch 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Mike Rianda's feature film directorial debut, is a heartwarming tale of a family coming together and growing amidst a machine-lead apocalypse. This movie shows how important each of us is and how much people with disabilities have to offer the world—if only others would take the time to notice—by celebrating these characters.

'Awe' (2018)

This movie is what you shall call a perfect mix of everything a viewer needs. From comedy, fun, and philosophy to mystery, thrill, and obviously some sci-fi strokes, Awe bagged a massive victory with a 100% fresh score on the Tomatometer. Awe is an entertaining film with strong emotions, progressive characters, thrills, chills, comedy, and some philosophy.

In the movie, we see a variety of oddball characters from many walks of life get together in a restaurant. Except for one shared trait, they are all very different from one another, including a fake chef and a would-be time traveler.

