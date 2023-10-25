Since the inception of cinema as an art form, fantasy has been among the most popular movie genres. Featuring engrossing, often epic stories of magic, myths, and unrestrained imagination, the best fantasy films provide audiences with a sense of fun escapism that few other genres are able to replicate.

There are many ways to classify fantasy stories; the most popular is between "high fantasy" and "low fantasy." Whereas low fantasy places traditional fantastic elements like magic and fictional creatures in the real world, high fantasy is all about watching those elements unfold in a parallel world. Think masterpieces like Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy or animated classics like Howl's Moving Castle. These kinds of movies are always a blast, showing the full range of wonders fantasy cinema can do.

10 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

Image via Warner Bros.

Many remember The NeverEnding Story as one of the weirdest and most disturbing movies of their childhood. However, those who watch it as adults can appreciate its profound story about a troubled boy diving into a wonderful fantasy when he opens the pages of a mysterious book. Wondrous yet dark, it's a powerful tale about how imagination can protect childlike innocence when it's broken.

A West German-produced English language children's epic, The NeverEnding Story is a perfect gateway to introduce kids to the concept of high fantasy. Its world can only be described as magical, bolstered by gorgeous visuals, evocative music, and a deeply compelling story as the cherry on top. It has all audiences could want in a good family high fantasy film: moments of sadness, tremendous joy and wonder, and an enveloping atmosphere that makes it a pleasure to take in.

9 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Image via Studio Ghibli

For those who love animated fantasy films, it hardly gets any more iconic than Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle. One of acclaimed writer-director Hayao Miyazaki's best movies, it's a delightfully romantic adventure about Sophie, a young woman cursed with an old body by a spiteful witch. Her only chance of turning back to normal lies with a young wizard named Howl.

The film is a visually striking and thoroughly entertaining high fantasy film set in a kingdom at war populated by magic, walking castles, and some of the most beautiful vistas ever seen in animation. The voice acting is also phenomenal—Including one of anime's best English dubs. After watching Spirited Away, Christian Bale reportedly asked Miyazaki to give him a role in any film he did next, not expecting to get the lead of Howl's Moving Castle, which he nailed.

8 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

Image via ABKCO Films

Often praised as one of surrealism's greatest masters, Alejandro Jodorowsky has made a variety of head-scratching surrealist films in different countries, from his native Chile to the country that birthed the majority of his filmography, Mexico. That's where he made The Holy Mountain, a drama about a greed-fueled world where an alchemist leads a mysterious group to a mountain where they hope to achieve enlightenment.

Pretty much all of Jodorowsky's surrealist movies operate on an entirely different reality and are, therefore, high fantasy by nature. This is particularly true of The Holy Mountain, which embraces the genre's tropes and elements with gleeful enthusiasm. With its director's typical commentary on capitalism, religion, and the spiritual world, it's a fascinating experience that audiences won't soon forget.

7 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Image via A24 Films

Known for his elegant and fantastical films, David Lowery outdid himself with The Green Knight, a quasi-poetic adaptation of the famous Arthurian myth of Sir Gawain and his quest to confront the ominous Green Knight. While many of even the best King Arthur movies portray Camelot in a realistic Medieval light, Lowery boldly took an undeniable high fantasy approach.

Led by a magnificent Dev Patel as Gawain, Lowery's The Green Knight channels the legendary epic it's based on in a beautifully original way. Just like its source material, it's a touching story about maturity, masculinity, and chivalry; what's really interesting is how the director chose to focus on the story's commentary on humans' treatment of nature.

6 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

For those who like to be immersed in imaginary worlds full of awe-inspiring magical creatures, How to Train Your Dragon and its enrapturing town of Berk are the perfect match. It's a tale of forbidden friendship where a hapless young Viking boy unexpectedly befriends a dragon. The problem? Berk is a dragon-hunting village that despises the draconic creatures.

What started production as an innocent adaptation of Cressida Cowell's books was eventually reworked into an epic for "a more mature and broader audience," according to director Dean DeBlois. The result is one of DreamWorks Animation's most beloved movies, set in a scenic fantasy world where strikingly designed dragons and humans must learn to coexist.

5 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Image via Loews Incorporated

When its story starts in the Kansas countryside, The Wizard of Oz gives off the impression that it might be a low fantasy film set in the real world. But when a tornado takes her farmhouse to the mystifying magical world of Oz, Victor Fleming's impressive Technicolor classic becomes a full-on high fantasy spectacle for the whole family to enjoy and sing along to.

Even though The Wizard of Oz's production was a nightmare, with the whole cast suffering from horrific stress and a series of injuries plaguing the set, time turned it into a timeless classic. With its impressive use of black-and-white and color, memorable characters, and riveting world of emerald cities and yellow brick roads, it's no wonder why The Wizard of Oz has lived in the pop culture collective consciousness for so long.

4 'Jason and the Argonauts' (1963)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Jason and the Argonauts takes place in the same Greece that gave birth to this seminal myth about a hero leading a team of adventurers in a quest for a legendary item. However, it's hard to see it as anything other than high fantasy, with an intricately constructed mythical world operating on rules different from those of reality. It tends to be praised for its masterful use of stop-motion, but it's so much more than just that.

An ideal movie for fans of Greek mythology, Don Chaffey's iconic classic is a must-see. Its story is entertaining from start to finish, celebrating the magic of mythology and its enduring legacy over the centuries. The main attraction is the visuals, however, which have aged like fine wine, remaining a treat to the eyes after 60 years. When giving Ray Harryhausen, the special effects wizard behind the film's VFX, his Academy Award for technical achievement in 1992, Tom Hanks said that he thought Jason and the Argonauts was nothing short of the greatest film of all time.

3 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Image via Studio Ghibli

Drawing inspiration from Japanese folklore, Miyazaki's Spirited Away is about a girl from the real world being absorbed by a high fantasy realm of magic and wonder. It's Miyazaki's take on the coming-of-age genre, a tale about identity and responsibility where a girl wanders into a world of gods, witches, and spirits, where humans—Including her parents—are changed into beasts. Spirited Away is riddled with symbolism despite its relatively simple story, from the conflict of man versus nature to the fears and anxieties that affect children.

At a time when anime was ever-growing in popularity in the West, Spirited Away sealed the deal, proving that Japanese animation could be every bit as high-quality as its American counterpart. Its historic win at the 2003 Oscars for Best Animated Feature Oscar makes it the only non-English language movie to claim the prestigious award. Miyazaki's masterpiece was a true game-changer at the turn of the century, a revolutionary effort that remains deeply beloved by animation fans today.

2 'Star Wars' Original Trilogy (1977-1983)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Star Wars original trilogy is best known as the king of space operas, a subgenre of science fiction. However, it's equally renowned for its near-perfect mix of fantasy and sci-fi, which cinema had never seen. Star Wars: A New Hope revolutionized the genre with its inventive approach to what's essentially a complex magic system. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is still remembered as one of the best sequels of all time and perhaps the best installment in the franchise, while Star Wars: Return of the Jedi added a range of interesting things to the fantastical elements of the lore.

The trilogy is a sprawling sci-fi fantasy tale of the journey to maturity, standing up to tyrannical oppression, the neverending battle between good and evil, and redemption in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. The high fantasy world that George Lucas created is one so undeniably extensive, creative, and deeply fascinating that it spawned what might just be the biggest transmedia juggernaut in movie history. At its core, Star Wars is inherently political, and the fact Lucas successfully blended sci-fi and fantasy into its DNA is even more impressive.

1 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001-2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

When thinking of "high fantasy cinema," diehard fans will most likely think of Peter Jackson's adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's most legendary work: The Lord of the Rings. The acclaimed trilogy tells the story of a ragtag crew journeying to a dark land to destroy a tyrant's greatest weapon. Contained in that premise are some of the most interesting characters, complex story arcs, and iconic scenes in the genre's history.

No matter what fans look for in fantasy movies, chances are The Lord of the Rings has it. The trilogy features dramatic and emotionally stirring stories driven by their characters, an engrossing imaginary world to get lost in, and action so great that it makes a long runtime feel short. Fans are guaranteed to fall in love with Jackson's interpretation of Tolkien's Legendarium, which is cinematic high fantasy at its strongest.

NEXT:25 Tricky Movie Trivia Questions (With Totally Satisfying Answers)