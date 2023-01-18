'Willow' is one of the best high fantasy series as of late, and these shows follow suit.

Fantasy has always been a well-loved and immensely popular genre in books, film, stage work, and even television. The genre usually includes whimsical and mystical subjects like magic, wizards or witches, knights and kings, magical creatures, and ancient curses. Usually more lore-focused and of a greater, higher-stakes scale, high fantasy can be extremely exciting.

Willow, the new series on Disney+ that serves as a sequel to the 1988 movie, focuses on a group of six unlikely heroes 17 years in the future. The group, containing a sorcerer, Empress, a knight-in-training, a Princess, two Princes, and a treasure hunter, must face a great evil. While Willow is an excellent example of high fantasy, there are more great shows in the genre out there.

‘His Dark Materials’ (2019-)

His Dark Materials is a television series based on the trilogy of fantasy novels of the same name. The series is produced by HBO and has had three seasons so far. His Dark Materials is set in a multi-world reality and follows the events between them. The series follows a young girl named Lyra, an orphan living with scholars at a college in Oxford. She is entrapped in a secret that involves important members of the aristocracy and the prophecy of a group of witches.

She is whisked away on a huge adventure and must investigate mysterious kidnappings linked to a substance called “Dust.” His Dark Materials contains some pretty wonderful fantasy elements in the show. For fans who want a fantasy series with a bit of an edgy twist, His Dark Materials is the best option.

‘Game of Thrones’ (2011-2019)

Game of Thrones is yet another perfect example of high fantasy at its most intense. The series is based on the book series by George R. R. Martin and spans eight seasons. Filled with knights, dragons, witches, and more, Game of Thrones follows many storylines and characters. One of the storylines is around the Iron Throne that rules the Seven Kingdoms and the political conflicts of the families attempting to rule.

Another follows a banished princess, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), who becomes the “Mother of Dragons” and seeks revenge for the wrongdoing against her family. The other major story arc follows a military order along the north that consists of outcasts who protect the realm from the terrors that lurk beyond a massive wall of ice, appropriately dubbed the Wall.

‘The Witcher’ (2019-)

The Witcher is a fantasy streaming series from Netflix based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. The series is set in a large medieval-themed landmass known as The Continent. Much of the plot is centered around Geralt (Henry Cavill), a magical monster-hunter known as the show’s titular “Witcher.”

The Witcher has a lot of similarities to most high fantasy settings, featuring a crown princess, sorceress, and more being involved, with the show providing an intricate amount of detail for its main players. The Witcher is not as known as Game of Thrones or Shadow and Bonein terms of fantasy, but it should receive more! The Witcher has multiple video games and comics based on the events in the books and show.

‘The Wheel of Time’ (2021)

Another high fantasy series based on a novel series of the same name is The Wheel of Time. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of an organization of women who can harness an ancient power, seeks a group of villagers to uncover the Dragon's reincarnation. The one true reincarnation of the Dragon is the world’s only hope against the Dark One.

The Wheel of Time is easily one of the best fantasy series from Amazon Prime Video, considering their new love of fantasy and book-to-screen adaptations. The Wheel of Time has all the high fantasy elements one can ask for and is rich with lore. Fans of the series should also consider reading the books for an even deeper understanding—and vice versa!

‘House of the Dragon’ (2022-)

House of the Dragon is the prequel series to the widely-acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones. The series, also based on George R. R. Martin's book (this time Fire and Blood), chronicles the history of the Targaryen family — 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. The series follows Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as she and her family battle for the throne.

This series includes the same high fantasy elements of Game of Thrones while incorporating intense political intrigue. There also happens to be a larger amount of dragons. After all, it's in the title!

‘The Sandman’ (2022-)

The Sandman is a gothic fantasy series based on the comic book/graphic novel of the same name by legendary author Neil Gaiman. The series follows Dream (Tom Sturridge), the lord of the realm of dreams, as he escapes from a century-long imprisonment and attempts to stop a rogue nightmare and rebuild his realm.

Gaiman's series is truly riveting and has some of the best standout experiences from television from 2022. The Sandman is a good pick for fans of Gaiman’s works or fantasy with a dark undertone.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ (2022-)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a fantasy series based on the appendices within The Lord of the Rings. The series is set in Middle-Earth, thousands of years before the famous movie trilogy.

The Rings of Power covers major events, including the rise of the infamous dark lord Sauron. This series has quite the production value and brings together all the elements of The Lord of the Rings that fans loved — the adventure, the magical creatures, and the epic special effects.

‘Cursed’ (2020)

Cursed is a Netflix fantasy drama series based on the illustrated novel of the same name. The series is set in the United Kingdom and is described as a reimagining of Arthurian legend told through a young woman who is destined to become the legendary Lady of the Lake (Katherine Langford). She meets a young mercenary named Arthur (Devon Terrell) and falls in love.

The series is quite remarkable and has such an interesting perspective. Fans of classic fantasy legends like King Arthur are sure to appreciate the thought-provoking and exciting aspects of Cursed.

‘Merlin’ (2008-2012)

Merlin is a 2008 British fantasy television series that has gained a bit of a cult following despite its end in 2012. The series, another reimagining of Arthurian legend, follows a young Merlin as he is sent to Camelot because of his “special gift” (magic, that is). After saving Prince Arthur’s life, he becomes his servant, and the adventures start from there.

The show is quite popular among younger audiences and has been speculated as a queer story for its gay themes between Merlin and Arthur. Nonetheless, the show is a great watch for fans of King Arthur.

‘Shadow and Bone’ (2021-)

By far one of the best Netflix series to date, Shadow and Bone is a fantasy series based on two series of novels set in the same world by Leigh Bardugo. Shadow and Bone follows a girl named Alina Starkov who discovers she is a Grisha (a person with magical powers who can control matter at a molecular level) and now must join forces with the suspicious and clouded Darkling to prevent a Civil War and tame the beasts in a giant rift called the Shadowfold.

While this entire plotline is underway, a group of criminals called the Crows attempt to kidnap her for profit. Shadow and Bone meshes high fantasy with modern themes and does so beautifully. Fans of a darker, playful fantasy series should definitely consider watching Shadow and Bone. Plus, a release date for Season 2 was just announced!

