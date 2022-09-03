It's hard to believe that it is football season already, but who isn’t pumped about that? But before the NFL, before college football, there's the thrill of high school football. Coming from a small town in the mountains, I remember how the entire town basically shut down on Friday nights when there was a home game. It was a scene and no one missed it. There is an energy that cannot be replicated when everybody gets together to support the hometown team. The movies sure haven’t ignored that, as there are plenty of stories about the excitement of the high school football season. Here are 11 of the best films that showcase it.

Remember the Titans (2000)

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Perhaps one of the greatest movies of all time about high school football, Remember the Titans will move even the coldest of souls. In 1971, in Alexandria, Virginia, the schools were being integrated and not everybody was happy about it. When Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) arrives as the new head coach to integrate the football team, the community and the players are up in arms. But something magical happens as the team learns to work together and as newfound friends, they try and help to change everybody’s minds about the world. It is a truly moving story based on real life events that showcases the bonds of high school football teammates, but also how people can learn to love each other when they just take the time to get to know each other.

RELATED: From 'Rudy' to 'Varsity Blues': 9 Essential Football Movies

All the Right Moves (1983)

Image via 20th Century Fox

A football film that shows just how quickly it can all go south because of one play. As the title suggests, you have to have All the Right Moves to succeed. After a brutal loss, Stef (Tom Cruise) sees his future slip through his fingers, and he blames it all on his coach (Craig T. Nelson). He enters into a downward spiral and has to figure out a way to get out of his small town in Pennsylvania once and for all. It turns out that 1983 was a big year for Cruise's career, as Risky Business and this film launched within months of each other and a star was born. It also launched the career of Lea Thompson.

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Friday Night Lights illustrates just how serious high school football is in Texas. When star running back Miles (Derek Luke) gets injured, the town turns against Coach Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) for making poor decisions. Faced with tons of pressure, the coach continuously has to figure out how to keep his players safe, win games, and keep the community at large happy with the direction the team is going. The film also stars Tim McGraw, Garrett Hedlund, Jay Hernandez, and Connie Britton, who went on to star in the hit TV show spinoff that premiered in 2006. The show became a mega hit and ran for five seasons.

The Blind Side (2009)

The true story of NFL offensive lineman, Michael Oher. When Mike (Quinton Aaron) befriends Sean Tuohy (Jae Head), Sean’s mom Leigh Anne (Sandra Bullock) discovers that Mike has no place to go. The Tuohys take Mike in and support him into a successful high school football career that ends him in the NFL. The film finally won Bullock an Oscar and garnered a nomination for Best Picture, but lost to The Hurt Locker.

Varsity Blues (1999)

This classic football film showcases the atmosphere of a toxic coach who disregards players’ safety for the sake of victory and legacy. James Van Der Beek stars as Mox who enjoys his life playing football and succeeding in high school. However, Coach Kilmer (Jon Voight) wants him to be so much more. Mox proclaims his iconic line, “I don’t want your life” in his father’s face and into the annals of history as one of the most quotable lines ever. The film is famous for its football, but even more famous for its creative use of whipped cream.

Undefeated (2011)

This critically acclaimed documentary tells us the journey of the Manassas Tigers in Memphis back in 2011. It is the story of their coach Bill Courtney whose job it was to turn the team around from constant losses into not only succeeding in football, but academically as well. The documentary was a hit with critics and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Wildcats (1986)

Molly (Goldie Hawn) gets the head football coaching job at an inner city high school in Chicago. It is seen as a joke until she proves she really knows what she’s doing and starts to turn the team around. This movie is a great example of an '80s screwball comedy, but has some really great scenes in it that are unforgettable, including Nipsey Russell desperately trying to get rid of some old peanut brittle. The film also stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, who would pair up again a few years later in White Men Can’t Jump, and Jan Hooks, Robyn Lively, Mykelti Williamson, and LL Cool J.

Johnny Be Good (1988)

As Anthony Michael Hall began to transition away from John Hughes movies, he took on the role of Johnny Walker. Johnny is the top high school quarterback in the country and the offers are pouring in. Tempted by money, fame, and all the vices that come along with success, Johnny is forced to grow up real fast and figure out what is going to be best for his career and his future. It is a good look at the seedier side of the business of football and the recruitment process, as well as a more dramatic role for Hall. The film also stars Robert Downey, Jr., Uma Thurman, Jennifer Tilly, and Paul Gleason.

Lucas (1986)

A wonderful teen movie from the '80s that focuses on young and nerdy Lucas (Corey Haim) as he befriends Maggie (Kerri Green), who is new in town. Over the summer the two become fast friends, but when school starts, high school politics takes over and Lucas can barely handle Maggie becoming a cheerleader and dating the star football player, Cappie (Charlie Sheen). Putting his own life in danger, he decides to join the football team to prove to her that he is worthy of her love. Lucas is a sweet story of an unrequited crush that thinks that football is the way to a pretty girl’s heart. It is also the film debut of Wynona Ryder as Rina, the girl who thinks Lucas is the bee’s knees.

Go Tigers! (2001)

If you want a real inside-the-locker-room look at what it takes to be on a competitive Division 1 high school team, this is a fantastic documentary to take in. The story looks over the Tigers' season in the year of 1999 from training to the final games. It is tense and gripping as the audience gets to see just what has to go into creating a championship team. Is it worth it? This documentary can make a case for both sides.

23 Blast (2013)

Based on an inspirational real life story, Travis Freeman, (played by Mark Hapka) is a high school football star who suffers from a serious bacterial infection that results in him losing his sight. Hitting his low point, he falls into a deep depression, but with the support of his family, coaches, and childhood friends, he pulls off a miraculous feat by competing in high school football games without sight. This film shows the true spirit of community and what can be accomplished when you have the right people in your corner.