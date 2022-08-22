High school can be scary for a teenager full of angst. School can be anxiety-inducing from studying for the big exam, balancing tracurricular activities and social life, and under pressure from parents. Yet, for many, high school is looked back upon fondly.

Many iconic horror movies have occurred on or around a high school campus. Usually, these movies will involve a group of friends, with one ending up as the final girl at the end of the movie. These movies tend to capture the horrors and tribulations of high school and usually feature a serial killer who stalks and targets the main group of friends. No matter what, these movies keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

'Carrie' (1976)

Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is a shy, unpopular senior at her high school. Carrie is mercilessly bullied by her classmates, led by her classmate Chris Hargensen (Nancy Allen), and at home by her unstable and fanatically religious mother, Margaret (Piper Laurie). When Sue Snell (Amy Irving) begins to feel bad for all the bullying they’ve put Carrie through, she arranges it so that her boyfriend Tommy (William Katt) takes her to the prom. However, a magical night for Carrie and Tommy goes south when a prank is carried out against her, finally causing her to snap and get her revenge.

Considered one of the best adaptations of Stephen King’s work, Carrie portrays the ruthlessness of high school bullying and cruelty, resulting in an overall terrifying conclusion.

'Scream' (1996)

Just over a decade after terrorizing audiences with the introduction of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) in A Nightmare on Elm Street, Wes Craven introduced new levels of horror in Scream. The movie follows Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her group of friends, Randy (Jamie Kennedy), Tatum (Rose McGowan), her boyfriend Billy (Skeet Ulrich), and Stu (Matthew Lilliard) at a northern California high school after the vicious murder of their classmate Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore). The group is soon terrorized by Casey’s killer, the iconic Ghostface, terrifyingly voiced by Roger L. Jackson.

Written by Kevin Williamson and under Craven’s direction, Scream reinvigorated and refreshed the horror genre, which had stagnated. As the movie progresses, it makes references and pays homage to other horror movies, and pokes humor at several horror tropes. Although Scream breathed new life into the horror genre and inspired other new horror films, it remains the quintessential horror movie and is still an impactful part of the genre to this day.

'The Faculty' (1998)

Another film produced in the wake of Scream's success was The Faculty, written by Williamson and directed by Robert Rodriguez. The film follows a high school that finds itself the target of an alien invasion when its teachers begin acting weird and out of character. A group of students, led by infamous drug dealer Zeke (Josh Hartnett), sets out to discover what’s going on until they discover that the invasion is slowly taking over their school and must fight to stop it.

The Faculty mixes Williamson’s screenwriting prowess and ‘90s nostalgia with influences from alien movies such as The Thing and Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Although the film wasn’t successful, it has since achieved a cult following.

'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' (1998)

Twenty years after her initial encounter with Michael Myers and the revelation that they were long-lost siblings, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) lives in northern California under an assumed name. Laurie is the headmistress of a private academy called Hillcrest, which her son John (Hartnett) also attends. John rebuffs his mother’s attempts to shelter him and suggests that they move on from her trauma; however, unbeknownst to them, Michael (Chris Durand) has tracked Laurie down and soon arrives at the school to cause havoc and reunite with his sister.

With the movie taking place primarily on a high school campus, Michael can continue what he does best: stalk potential victims from dark corners and ultimately fight off with Laurie. With a script penned by Williamson, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later rightfully returns to the roots of the original and is one of the best sequels in the horror franchise.

'Prom Night' (1980)

Prom Night follows a popular high schooler, Kim Hammond (Curtis), who is set to be the prom queen in her senior year and whose sister, Robin, was murdered six years ago when they were kids. The kids who participated in the murder are classmates and friends of Kim’s and have never told of their involvement in Robin’s death. As prom night draws close, the group is targeted by a killer who taunts them with the truth.

One of Curtis’ post-Halloween horror movies produced in Canada, Prom Night, sought to capitalize on and copy the movie’s success. The movie has since found a cult following among horror fans and is well known for its popular disco-heavy soundtrack.

