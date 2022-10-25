Nearly every narrative features an antagonist. So do the high school stories, especially when everyone strives to either impress others or figure out who they are. Some people are cunning and sly, whereas others aren't as much. Some are truly malicious, while others are just high-school mean.

Regardless of who you identify yourself with, high school is portrayed in movies as being difficult to navigate if a mean girl enters your life. A mean girl is often a popular, wealthy, and typically gorgeous female who sits atop the food chain of her high school. Although the mean girl is frequently the movie's antagonist, she frequently gains fans through her amusing and snarky remarks and unrepentant actions. Many mean girls in movies have made a remarkable impact that sticks with fans until today.

Regina George - ‘Mean Girls’

Mean Girls is a teen comedy film written by Tina Fey that is based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 nonfiction self-help book called Queen Bees and Wannabes which discusses female high school social cliques, bullying at school, and the negative consequences these things may have on students.

Even though the film's protagonist is Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), Rachel McAdams’ Regina George, leader of the ‘Plastics’ and undisputed queen bee of her high school, stole the show. Despite being a mean, cold and manipulative girl, it’s clear how well Regina was written in this movie since she has a consistent personality, can be identified with most teenage females nowadays, and works diligently to accomplish her objectives.

Jennifer Check - ‘Jennifer’s Body’

Jennifer’s Body is a dark comedy horror film directed by Karyn Kusama that starred Megan Fox in the lead and titular role of Jennifer Check. The movie follows Jennifer who is a demon-possessed high school student and kills her male classmates while her closest friend (Amanda Seyfried) tries to intervene.

Jennifer is the stereotypical mean girl in movies who can be oblivious and insensitive. She is also vicious, and cunning and often mistreats her best friend. Moreover, what fascinates people about Jennifer is how she transforms from high school evil to demonic and horror evil with genuine human harm while still being able to maintain her charm.

Mavis Gary - ‘Young Adult’

Young Adult is a comedy-drama film penned by the same writer of Jennifer’s Body, Diego Cody that follows Mavis Gary (Charlize Theron), a 37-year-old divorced alcoholic young adult novelist who returned to her hometown in search of glory from her high school years.

Although viewers never saw Mavis in her high school days of stardom, they were subtly shown the wounded side of mean girls in high school and the psychological harm that comes from popularity. Furthermore, she makes a series of selfish, immature, and easily-hatred decisions throughout the movie, which can readily empathize with spectators because getting older doesn't always imply becoming wiser.

Marianne Bryant - ‘Easy A’

Easy A is a teen comedy-drama directed by Will Gluck and starred Emma Stone in the leading role of Olive Penderghast, a 17-year-old high school student whose life was ruined by a white lie that became a false rumor. Marianne Bryant (Amanda Bynes), a devout Christian whom Olive perceives to be prudish and the one who spreads Olive’s falsehood through the school, is the movie’s mean girl.

Marianne is a judgemental, demanding, and a hypocritical girl who jumps to conclusions so quickly without listening to something twice. Additionally, she is a pious girl who uses religion as a shield to pass judgment, impose her beliefs on others, and damage those she doesn't like.

Sharpay Evans - ‘High School Musical’

High School Music is a Disney Channel musical television trilogy that follows a basketball team leader, Troy Bolton (Zac Efron), and the academically talented transfer student Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens), who audition for the lead roles in their school musical, causing division in the school’s cliques.

Sharpay Evans, played by Ashley Tisdale, is a vibrant, self-assured rich girl who enjoys being the center of attention in the theater and often causes the lead couples troubles. On a kid-friendly channel like Disney, Sharpay is a classic example of a mean queen bee who gets what she wants on an acceptable level and often learns her lesson at the end of each movie.

Chris Hargensen - ‘Carrie’

Carrie is a 1976 supernatural horror film directed by Brian De Palma and based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. Sissy Spacek plays Carrie White in the movie, a quiet 16-year-old who is routinely teased and bullied at school. Chris Hargensen, played by Nancy Allen is Carrie’s long-time bully and a popular and wealthy mean girl in the school.

Chris might be one of the worst characters in the archetype as she is portrayed as being naturally evil, sadistic, spoilt, cunning, and merciless. The worst part is that she downplays her behavior, calling it nothing more than a harmless prank. At the climax, Chris dumps pig blood on Carrie who loses control of her emotions and kills the whole school.

Tracy Flick - ‘Election’

Election is an Alexander Payne 1999 black comedy based on Tom Perrotta's 1998 book of the same name. Reese Witherspoon plays Tracy Flick, an overachieving student whom Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a popular teacher dislikes. When Tracy runs for president of the student government, McAllister jeopardizes her campaign by endorsing a challenger and meddling with the voting process.

Tracy, who is portrayed as a good girl with a spotless record and unstoppable upward momentum, is included on this list due to her single-minded, dishonest, and manipulative strategy to winning her student body election. However, because the film is narrated through Mr. McAllister's perspective, Tracy is perceived as a mean girl while, in reality, she is just ambitious and determined.

Kathryn Merteuil – ‘Cruel Intentions’

Cruel Intentions is a teen romantic drama film series based on the 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. The movie follows Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe), a charming and cunning step-sibling pair who get what they want. Then Kathryn challenges Sebastian to bed Annette (Witherspoon), the daughter of their school's headmaster, before the end of the summer holiday.

As a sociopathic, conceited, and cunning manipulator, Kathryn exploits Sebastian to fulfill her passion while she preserves her ethereal look. The fact that Kathryn tries so hard to act pleasant and polite while being hypocritical is what makes her such a fantastic mean girl on the list.

Amber Von Tussle - 'Hairspray'

Based on the 2002 Broadway musical and the 1988 comedy film of the same name by John Waters, Hairspray is a musical romantic comedy directed by Adam Shankman. The movie centers on Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky), a stylish teen, who is totally fixated on the Corny Collins Show. As soon as she is granted access to the show, her world is turned upside down.

Amber continuously makes fun of Tracy in an effort to denigrate and eliminate Tracy as competition, driven by her mother's desire to have a flawless daughter. Amber is not naturally vicious or cruel; rather, she is only the result of poor parenting and unrealistic expectations.

Heather Chandler - ‘Heathers’

The 1980s dark comedy Heathers, which served as inspiration for Mean Girls, follows Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) as she joins the Heathers, a popular group at her school. The "Heathers" is led by the maliciously cruel Heather Chandler (Kim Walker); the other two are merely followers.

The goal of Chandler, a mean and opinionated narcissist, is to instill dread among the students. She frequently does and says things that put her "friends" through a great deal of mental stress, which leads to eating disorders and makes them feel terrible about themselves. Heather is yet another instance of a bully who manipulates others to insert power.

