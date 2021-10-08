For people of a certain generation, the high school movies of the 1980s and 90s are foundational works that helped shepherd their way through adolescence. From the works of John Hughes, like The Breakfast Club or Ferris Bueller's Day Off, to more offbeat entries, like Heathers or Clueless, these high school movies let teenagers deal with the angst of growing up through wish fulfillment. Every teenager has wanted to skip school and have the most adventurous day of their life like Ferris Bueller or actually be able to open up to their peers as in The Breakfast Club. More often than not, the ones with lasting impact have been comedies that allow high schoolers to laugh at themselves a little without undercutting their actual issues. While these films certainly serve their purpose, they very rarely actually feel like how one experiences high school, particularly for the people who did not grow up with quite a bit of money in a major American city.

The Last Picture Show, the Academy Award-winning film from director Peter Bogdanovich celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, will rarely be the answer to the question, "What is your favorite high school movie?" Certainly, the film has its barriers to entry for many people, as it is a drama shot in black and white released before the blockbuster phenomenon of Jaws, and because it has the aura of prestige tied to it, the film may not be perceived within the same genre confines as those other high school movies. However, few films, if any, have captured the same level of confusing teenage sexuality, shifting gender dynamics, conflicting perceptions of adults, and a sense of a community ecosystem that places the audience directly in the headspace of a high schooler.

Adapted from Larry McMurty's novel of the same name, The Last Picture Show chronicles the 1951-52 senior year of three students in Anarene, Texas, a one-horse town about two and a half hours west of Dallas. First is Sonny (Timothy Bottoms), a lovesick football player working at a pool hall run by the town's unofficial quiet top dog Sam the Lion (an Oscar-winning Ben Johnson). Sonny is tasked by his coach to shuttle around his wife Ruth (an Oscar-winning Cloris Leachman) to and from her doctor's office, and the two eventually strike up an affair. Duane (Jeff Bridges) is Sonny's best friend and teammate, a guy without a care in the world and perfectly happy to spend his days not doing much with his girlfriend Jacy (Cybill Shepherd), the prettiest girl in school for whom Sonny harbors quite the crush. Meanwhile, Jacy struggles to maneuver the various perceptions that the world has of a girl like her, whether it be from how much or how little sexually active she is, what societal functions a woman can perform, and the amount of attention from others she enjoys.

Sex is The Last Picture Show's bread and butter. Every scene, in some way, confronts sexuality of all kinds. Obviously, teenage sexual desires are at the forefront, with every character wanting to be involved with someone sexually without exactly knowing how to handle that desire. Sonny's affair with Ruth is born out of the two each having no sexual outlet to speak of. With him, that comes from girls of the early 1950s not wanting to be seen as harlots and his lack of desire for anyone his age other than Jacy. For Ruth, her husband is both enormously distant, hence him sending one of his students to drive her around than doing it himself, along with being gay, something not explicitly stated but heavily implied. The doctor she sees probably wants to help with her melancholy, but she finds being in the arms of Sonny the respite she requires.

Jacy's sexuality takes on an even more complicated journey. Being a girl in small-town, conservative Texas, she naturally wants the virginal image to be intact, yet seeking out viable sexual partners, particularly ones that will help her social climb, makes her feel more like a woman, along with enjoying the attention she can get from people. Her mother (Ellen Burstyn) helps push her into the more sexually adventurous side in the hopes of avoiding the stale life she opted into for herself. Female sexuality in so many films is reduced to the madonna/whore complex--either this woman is a virginal saintly figure or a strumpet who ruined her life. But The Last Picture Show makes how a woman expresses her sexuality a spectrum and does not judge Jacy for how she maneuvers through it.

High school comedies have tackled sexuality and desire, from the incredibly raunchy (Superbad) to the satirical (Easy A), but even when they are slightly more nuanced, these stories generally are about one specific person's desire for another specific person. The Last Picture Show examines this subject a myriad of different ways, up to adults looking back at how they felt in their younger years and wish they handled their urges, such as Jacy's mom still pining after Sam the Lion from their fling decades earlier. So many films about high school lose the perspectives of the adults surrounding these kids, leaving them in their own worlds, but the experiences of their parents, teachers, neighbors, and employers inform so much about how they go about their lives. Bottling up so many perspectives on sex into one film mirrors the mind of a teenager, whose thoughts run a mile a minute and opinions on sex can change at any given moment. Teenage sexuality in The Last Picture Show is messy because teenage sexuality is messy.

All of these tangled sexual webs are only heightened by the small-town setting. In a town that basically features one main street, a school, probably a church, and some houses, everyone goes about their private business in the hopes that they can deal with their issues on their own. Of course, that is impossible. As the waitress at the local diner Genevieve (Eileen Brennan) says, "One thing I know for sure. A person can't sneeze in this town without somebody offering them a handkerchief." Sonny and Ruth's affair may be known, but everyone is too polite to say much about it, happy to silently judge instead. Teenagers typically find themselves in situations they wish no one would know about, but in The Last Picture Show, they cannot escape that. People will always find out someone's dirty laundry.

In the commentary for the film, Peter Bogdanovich claims he chose to shoot the film in black and white on the advice from his mentor Orson Welles because "everyone looks better in black and white." While that is a fun anecdote, what it doesn't tell you is how important shooting the film that way would aid making The Last Picture Show evergreen. Seeing sexuality and these teenage anxieties filmed in black and white and set two decades before the film was made helps underscore that the themes it tackles are not just exclusive to a particular era. Teenage drama becomes a tale as told as time. Yes, the production design and music are hyper-specific to the 1951-52 school year it depicts, but Bogdanovich unquestionably tells the story with a contemporary lens, blending the two time periods together in order to make something out of time. Seeing an awkward make-out scene in a car set in 1951 becomes no different than one shot in 2021.

The Last Picture Show in 1971 was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won two for the supporting performances of Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman. Films about adolescent people rarely receive awards attention, as their problems may not be deemed serious or important enough for adult voters. Clearly, these teenage emotions were brought to the screen in a way everyone could acknowledge as deeply felt and well explored, also making the movie the ninth highest-grossing film of the year (just below the Mike Nichols film Carnal Knowledge, another film exploring plenty of sexual issues). While not the film destined to become a sleepover VHS classic, The Last Picture Show honestly portrays the inner lives of teenagers honestly about sex and an uncertain future in ways few films hope to do. Bogdanovich's film is full of vivacity, some humor, and wears its emotions on it sleeve. The Last Picture Show may not be the high school film you come back to time and time again, but when you watch it, no other high school film feels as honest to the high school experience.

