Slashers like Pearl are undoubtedly on viewers’ to-watch lists this Halloween, as the A24 horror film has gained notoriety for how brilliantly twisted it is. ​​The New York-based indie entertainment company, A24, has produced numerous movies outside the horror genre, too, with several critically-acclaimed ones worth checking out for fans who enjoy their films’ general narrative styles and artistic (and often quirky) vibe.

Users on Letterboxd – a social media platform for film buffs – have made it easy to discover the best A24 movies. The highest-rated films from the studio include underrated gems like The Farewell and international hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once.

10/10 ‘The Farewell’ (2019) – 4.0

Director Lulu Wang’s The Farewell is a poignant comedy-drama that follows the young adult, Billi, who was born in China before being raised in America. She’s conflicted to learn that her grandma and the family’s matriarch, Nai-Nai, only has a few weeks left to live, and everyone has agreed not to tell the elderly character about her own terminal diagnosis.

Largely based in part on director Wang's real-life experiences, the film thoughtfully explores themes like cultural difference, mortality, and responsibility in a moving way. It’s impossible not to feel invested in Billi’s character and feel much of the confusion, pain, and even peace that she confronts in the movie.

9/10 ‘The Lighthouse’ (2019) – 4.0

Set on a remote and strange New England island during the 1890s, The Lighthouse is a genre-busting masterpiece centered on two lighthouse keepers who are trapped there thanks to a raging storm. Directed and produced by Robert Eggers, the film depicts the duo’s transformation as they attempt to cope with the increasingly disturbing series of events.

Blurring the line between fantasy and reality, the modern cult classic has a deceptively simple premise that’s soon revealed to be much wilder than audiences expect. Its dark turns, well-written characters, and stellar dialogues make up the renowned movie that should be considered essential viewing.

8/10 ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’ (2019) – 4.1

Both a tribute to and a criticism of the city, The Last Black Man in San Francisco revolves around the story of Jimmie Fails, who dreams of reclaiming the grand Victorian house his grandfather built in 1946. His pursuit of this piece of history lands him in uncomfortable and jarring situations, which remind him of the harsh reality he faces in the city.

Directed by Joe Talbot, the underrated A24 drama film captures the effects of gentrification and change. It raises important questions about who is being left behind in the name of progress, while also brilliantly balancing the critical role of hope and its many traps and dangers.

7/10 ‘Minari’ (2020) – 4.1

Director Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari portrays the experiences of a South Korean-American family as they attempt to settle down in a rural area of the United States during the 1980s. Struggles with their agricultural business, the child’s schooling, and even church soon come to the surface. These are further complicated by the arrival of a well-meaning but brash grandmother.

The touching and heartbreaking movie is about more than just one thing. It reflects the numerous challenges and tensions the family members face both within and outside of their walls. There’s a delicate and sorrowful atmosphere to the film that makes it incredibly engrossing.

6/10 ‘C’mon C’mon’ (2021) – 4.1

Director Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon is a gorgeous black-and-white movie that focuses on the unexpectedly deep bond that develops between the radio journalist Johnny and his 8-year-old nephew, Jesse. Johnny enjoys their friendship so much that they travel to different cities and learn how beautiful, messy, strange, and irreplaceable the world can be.

The film delivers some hard-hitting philosophical lessons in a gentle and delicate way, never losing its bizarre but enthralling mix of melancholy and optimism. At its core, it’s a heartwarming family drama, but it manages to impart so much more through the happy, wacky, and tear-jerking moments Johnny and Jesse share.

5/10 ‘The Florida Project’ (2017) – 4.1

A must-see for fans of slice-of-life films, director Sean Baker’s The Florida Project is centered on the life and experiences of six-year-old Moonee. Along with her ragtag group of friends, she lives in a motel called “The Magic Castle” with her mother Halley, and the stern but kindhearted manager, Bobby. She’s oblivious to the rough conditions around her and explores the limited world with a sense of wonder and excitement.

The emotional film contrasts Moonee’s innocent happiness and the troubling things the adults have to deal with. It’s a unique movie about childhood that shows familiar antics and troublemaking by the kids alongside neglect and heartbreak from the adults.

4/10 ‘Aftersun’ (2022) – 4.1

Director Charlotte Wells’ debut film, Aftersun, revolves around Sophie’s efforts at looking back at a holiday she went on with her father two decades ago. Using miniDV footage alongside Sophie’s memories of her father, the movie paints a stunning picture that captures the relationship between the two.

The tender film deals with Sophie’s inner conflict in a gentle way by never really going into the specifics, but by using feelings and displaying regret and heartbreak in a spectacular dreamlike manner. It manages to be immersive and unforgettable through this depiction of the protagonist’s attempt at moving on.

3/10 ‘Moonlight’ (2016) – 4.2

Director Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight is a coming-of-age drama divided into three parts. It portrays a young man’s experiences starting from his difficult childhood, stressful teenage years, and challenging adulthood. From his struggles with his sexuality to his relationships with family members, it provides a compelling portrait of a well-written protagonist’s life.

The powerful film can be almost too difficult to watch at times, as it doesn’t pull any punches in how it presents the man’s hardships. It’s also intimate and genuine in a way that will pull viewers in and inevitably make them feel connected to the protagonist.

2/10 ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ (2021) – 4.3

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a fun and quirky comedy-drama that follows the titular charming shell who lives with his grandma, Connie. Separated from their community by a mysterious event, Marcel gets the chance to ask the internet for help and embark on an adventure when a documentary filmmaker finds him in his Airbnb.

It would be an understatement to say that director Dean Fleischer Camp’s debut film is quirky in the best way possible. It’s hilarious, touching, and inspiring all at once, as Marcel’s surprisingly complex character reminds viewers of the things that matter in life.

1/10 ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (2022) – 4.5

Director Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are responsible for the artistic, mind-blowing, and incredibly popular comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once. The instant classic tells the story of Evelyn Wang, an always-busy and stressed out mother who struggles to connect with her kindhearted husband and frustrated daughter. When someone from a parallel universe tells her she’s the only one who can save the world from an apocalyptic threat, it’s the last thing Evelyn needs.

From its mesmerizing visuals and jaw-dropping absurdist scenes to its philosophical message and well-written characters, there are so many amazing aspects of the film to enjoy. Its most critical one is, of course, the relatable and tear-jerking story about a mother and daughter who can’t seem to get along.

