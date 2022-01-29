For those who grew up during the early 2000s, Lizzie McGuire was the predecessor of Disney Channel hit shows that featured pop icons. Hilary Duff’s breakout role led the singer/actress to cement her name in multiple projects that are still cherished by fans to this day. As we embark on her latest accomplishment as Sophie in the Hulu spin-off of How I Met Your Father, this is the perfect opportunity to remember the iconic films and tv projects that made Duff one of the “it girls” of our generation.

From Sam Montgomery in A Cinderella Story to Kelsey Peters in Younger, here are eleven remarkable Hilary Duff roles to turn up the nostalgia.

Wendy in Casper Meets Wendy (1998)

Before Lizzie came onto the screen, Duff starred as a good witch in the classic Casper Meets Wendy. The film follows Wendy and her aunts fleeing from a devious warlock and settling into a hospitable resort. During their stay there, Wendy meets Casper, and they became friends immediately, much to their families’ disdain. When the warlock finds their location, Casper must convince his uncles (known as The Ghostly Trio) to protect Wendy and her aunts from the evil force.

Lizzie McGuire TV Show (2001) / The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

A couple of years after playing Wendy, Duff made teenage girls feel seen when she took on the role of 13-year-old Lizzie McGuire. Throughout the show’s four-year run, audiences saw her buy her first bra, live out middle school alongside her besties Miranda (Lalaine) and Gordo (Adam Lamberg), as well as go crazy with her brother’s many attempts to prank her.

The success only grew when The Lizzie McGuire Movie came out in 2003 featuring Lizzie in a school trip to Rome. In it, she falls for an Italian pop star named Paolo (Yani Gellman), while adopting the identity of his duet partner Isabella (since the two are identical). The scene where Paolo’s singing abilities are uncovered to a live audience continues to stand out as a Disney Channel highlight. Although the reboot has been pushed aside over creative differences, fans can’t help but keep their hopes up that one day the cast will reunite for a new chapter.

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Before Amanda Bynes joined the Agent Cody Banks realm, Hilary Duff played the spy’s first romantic interest on screen. The film is centered on Cody Banks (Frankie Muniz), a teenage spy trained by the CIA to go on undercover missions. When he isn’t doing his homework, Banks gets closer to his classmate Natalie (played by Duff) with the intent of getting to her father, a scientist who manufactured killer nanobots that could destroy the country. The entertaining Bond-like story is only one of the many gems that the actress participated in during this time frame of her career.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

“I’m just a kid and life is a nightmare!” This Simple Plan song became a standout in Cheaper by the Dozen’s chaotic scene at the house and was years later linked to the film after a TikTok trend. As a brain refresher, Cheaper by the Dozen focuses on the Baker family as they move to a new city and must adapt to their new home, neighborhood, school environment, and new careers.

Although everything seems out of control, their tight-knit bond is what makes them deal with any challenge. Duff plays Lorraine Baker, one of the eldest daughters who is usually butting heads with her sister Sara (played by Alyson Stoner).

A Cinderella Story (2004)

This one is easily at the top of the list for most of Duff’s fans. In this classic Cinderella adaptation, Sam Montgomery lives with her stepmother and two stepsisters in California. When she isn’t attending classes at her high school, Sam works as a waitress at the diner her father used to own before he passed away and left it all to Sam's stepmother. Eager to enjoy her school Halloween party, Sam dresses up in a beautiful white dress and a mask, instantly drawing the attention of school heartthrob Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray). When she flees from the party, she leaves her cellphone behind and the rest is history. Despite this story having been recounted numerous times on screen, the levity of this version and its iconic scene at the football game are worth watching again and again.

Raise Your Voice (2004)

We had seen Hilary Duff singing in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, as well as in her music career, but Raise Your Voice was another opportunity for her to showcase her vocals even more. In it, she plays Terri, a student at a prestigious arts school in L.A. dealing with the loss of her older brother Paul (Jason Ritter). As she prepares for the talent show and gets closer to her duet partner Jay (Oliver James), Terri must also maintain the facade that she is staying at her aunt’s house so that her parents don’t find out.

The Perfect Man (2005)

Any hopeless romantics out there? In The Perfect Man, Jean (Heather Locklear) always seems to fall in love with the wrong guys and when they break her heart, she always decides to pack her suitcases and drag her two daughters to another city in the hopes of a fresh start. Tired of moving all the time, Jean’s eldest daughter Holly (Duff) decides to create a fake secret admirer to keep her mother happy and uneager to take off. However, certain obstacles pop up when Jean begins to feel romantically involved with a lie.

Material Girls (2006)

Hilary Duff was already a sought-after name in teen dramas, but what we didn’t know was that when she and her sister Haylie Duff join forces, they are over-the-top. Material Girls is a living testament of this, featuring the two as the faces of a cosmetic company called Marchetta. When they are suddenly under the spotlight for bankruptcy, they must adapt to a less glamorous lifestyle and find ways to save the company with their own sweat.

According to Greta (2009)

Although Duff stayed out of the YA genre for a few years, she did star in a worth-watching romance film with a darker tone. According to Greta is centered on a rebellious teenager who is determined to kill herself. When Greta is sent to her grandparents’ home in the west coast, things begin to turn for the better when she meets a cook at a local restaurant named Julie (Evan Ross). This feature film might come as B-side project, but it gives way to deeper conversations about mental health and overcoming trauma.

Gossip Girl Season 3 (2007)

A long time out of a TV role, Duff joined Gossip Girl in a recurring role that was incredibly delightful for fans who missed her presence in a teen narrative. She plays Olivia, a Hollywood actress trying to have a normal life studying at NYU.

After being asked out on a date by Dan (Penn Badgley), Olivia notices that he is much more laid-back than her previous romantic interests. The two become a couple, but their relationship doesn’t last long after Dan noticeably starts developing feelings for Vanessa (Jessica Szohr).

Younger (2015-2021)

Last but not least, Younger is Duff’s last TV portrayal before she landed her starring role in How I Met Your Father. The Darren Star series starred Broadway actress Sutton Foster. The show is about a 40-year-old mother named Liza (Foster) job hunting post divorce but noticing that few opportunities are available to someone who hasn't worked in the publishing world for years. In an attempt to get hired, Liza pretends she is 26. Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff), quickly befriends Liza when Liza lands the assistant job and the two help one another grow professionally.

