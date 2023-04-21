Historical movies are a favorite of Hollywood. Showbusiness loves looking into the past for ideas, taking inspiration from the larger-than-life figures that shaped the world to create epic, dramatic, and often stellar pictures. Historical movies are usually critically-acclaimed, thanks mostly to their reliance on an established formula.

However, some historical movies opt for a different route and include comedic elements in the stories. Whether including subtle humor or going all-in on the ridiculousness, these historical comedies are among the genre's most distinctive and refreshing entries, proving that history can be informative, entertaining, and, above all, fun.

10 'Misbehaviour' (2020)

Keira Knightley leads an ensemble, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Leslie Manville, and Rhys Ifans, in the 2020 historical comedy Misbehaviour. The plot chronicles the events leading up to and during the 1970 Miss World competition when the newly-formed Women's Liberation Move invaded the stage to protest beauty pageants.

With a stellar cast and an off-beat sense of humor, Misbehaviour looks at a surprising historical moment and enhances it with considerable and much-welcomed doses of quirk and wit. It doesn't reinvent the genre, but Misbehaviour is a crowd-pleasing British comedy with interesting insights that still apply today.

9 'Mrs. Henderson Presents' (2005)

Academy Award winner Judi Dench stars in the lighthearted British comedy Mrs. Henderson Presents opposite the late, great Bob Hoskins. The film follows the titular character, an eccentric socialite who defied conventions by opening the Windmill Theatre in London and featuring nude girls in the act.

Bolstered by Dench's charming performance, Mrs. Henderson Presents is a feel-good story about endurance and gumption and a quintessentially British film. Sweet and entertaining, even if ultimately harmless, Mrs. Henderson Presents is a pleasant trip to the past, elevated by stunning production values and a delightful supporting turn from the always-incredible Hoskins.

8 'American Hustle' (2013)

An all-star cast led by Christian Bale and Amy Adams is the driving force of the 2013 historical crime comedy American Hustle. Inspired by the infamous Abscam operation of the 1970s, the plot revolves around a couple of con artists forced to work for the FBI to bring down corrupt politicians, including the mayor of Camden.

American Hustle is "1970s: The Movie," or as Tina Fey called it, "explosion at the wig factory." Lush, absurd, and delightfully amoral, American Hustle brings out the best in its overly-qualified cast and delivers a darkly hilarious look into politics and deceit. It's not always subtle or consistent, but that's part of its sequins-covered charm.

7 'Battle Of The Sexes' (2017)

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Emma Stone followed her Oscar-winning role in La La Land by playing tennis player and LGBTQ+ icon Billy Jean King in the 2017 sports comedy Battle of the Sexes. Stone stars opposite Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs, with the film loosely adapting the real-life 1973 tennis match between King and Riggs.

Thanks largely to Stone, Carell, and a genius supporting cast, Battle of the Sexes is a clever, funny, and poignant dramatization of the infamous match. At its best, the film excels as a social critique with witty and clever insights that remain surprisingly relevant while serving as a worthy showcase for Stone and Carell's considerable comedic abilities.

6 'Big Eyes' (2014)

Amy Adams was one of the most iconic leading ladies of the 2010s, delivering incredible performances across a wide, diverse, and impressive variety of genres. Her work in Tim Burton's Big Eyes ranks as one of her best, with the actress playing painter Margaret Keane, whose second husband, Walter Keane, took credit for her work.

Big Eyes might be formulaic, but it's also quirky and compelling, thanks to Adams and an equally perfect Christoph Waltz and Walter. Burton abandons his well-known idiosyncrasies in favor of a straightforward yet no less unorthodox story about power dynamics and relationships. And while Keane is a divisive figure in the artistic community, her struggle to gain recognition for her work is an inspiring and often quite amusing story worthy of the big screen.

5 'Julie & Julia' (2009)

Image via Vanity Fair

Adams co-starred with three-time Oscar winner in Nora Ephron's 2009 historical comedy Julie & Julia. Juggling past and present, the film follows Julia Child's efforts to publish her now-iconic cookbook in the 1950s and Julie Powell's quest to cook all 524 recipes in the book over a year in 2000s New York.

Ever the consummate pro, Streep captures Child's essence perfectly, delivering one of her most energetic and enchanting performances. Julie & Julia is a love letter to food and cooking, a light, fun, and endlessly entertaining film that's just the right amount of sentimental while offering a humorous look at two figures connected intimately across time and space.

4 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield' (2019)

Image via TIFF

Armando Iannucci is among the most intelligent and biting satirists working today. However, his 2019 adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic David Copperfield is one of his most honest and charming efforts. Dev Patel stars as the title character, with the film chronicling his life and adventures.

Although based on fictional characters, The Personal History of David Copperfieldbrings the 19th century to life in brilliant and detailed ways. Patel's winning, effortlessly enchanting performance casts a quick spell on the audience, turning The Personal History of David Copperfield into a brilliant period comedy and further proving Dickens's stories truly are timeless.

3 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' (2019)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie star in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 historical fiction comedy Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The plot revolves around fading actor Rick Dalton and his stuntman, Cliff Booth, navigating the rapidly-changing Hollywood landscape, crossing paths with Sharon Tate and the Manson family.

Tarantino is no stranger to revisionist history, and he revisits the concept with this hectic and scattered ode to the final days of classic Hollywood. In typical Tarantino fashion, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is brutal, witty, and maddening, an unrestrained homage to a bygone era imbued with the director's trademark pop culture obsession and thorny sense of humor.

2 'Pride'

Based on the real-life events leading to the creation of the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign, Pride follows a group of LG activists uniting to support the families affected by the British miners' strike. The film stars several acclaimed British performers, including Imelda Staunton, Bill Nighy, Paddy Considine, Dominic West, and Andrew Scott.

A classic uplifting British film, Pride is among the best LGBTQ+ movies and a cinematic triumph that perfectly represents the feel-good genre. Intelligent, poignant, inspirational, and frank, Pride is a rousing celebration of togetherness and a clever political comedy that never expertly blends sentimentality with laughter.

1 'The Favourite' (2018)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos' wicked and unrelenting historical black comedy The Favourite is one of the 21st century's most refreshing and ingenious films. The mighty Olivia Colman stars as the vulnerable and frail Queen Anne of England, with Rachel Wisz and Emma Stone as the women scheming for her attention to advance their situations.

Dark, absurd, and unrelenting, The Favourite is a masterclass in black comedy powered by a trio of spectacular performances. Lanthimos' caustic approach enriches the layered plot, with the director bridging its period setting with modern times via clever and insightful satire. The Favourite is ridiculous, funny, and profoundly affecting, a comedic tour de force that will leave audiences laughing in discomfort but laughing nonetheless.

