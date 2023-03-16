While the genre is not as prevalent today, there was a time when historical epics ruled the film industry. Two to three-hour productions that told stories of larger-than-life heroes who battle for both themselves and those less fortunate against tyranny and evil emperors. Though most might associate the History genre with swords and sandals epics, the genre also covers War movies, which tend to be confronting looks at both World Wars.

Many of these historical epics are based on true stories, such as Braveheart's loose retelling of William Wallace's crusade against the English and Schindler's List's devastating portrayal of the Holocaust. Some of the best movies in the genre are entirely fictional, however, and while they may be based on real battles that took place in history, the characters featured. Their stories are created for the purpose of entertainment while also shining a light on what these moments in time would have been like for those involved.

1 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Everyone knows war is hell, but young men were persuaded to enlist in the past by the promise of adventure and the chance to serve their country. All Quiet on the Western Front follows idealistic teenager Paul as he is sold this very dream and joins the German Army in World War I, hoping to become a hero before he is soon faced with the true horrors of war.

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name, the movie presents itself as a war film but instead uses the genre to present an anti-war message that showcases how devastating military combat is. One of the best films of 2022, All Quiet on the Western Front, was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

2 'Gladiator' (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

When the wicked Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) seizes control of his father's army, he kills the family of his father's favorite General, Maximus (Russell Crowe). He forces him to compete as a gladiator. Refusing to lie down and die, Maximus becomes a champion of the Colosseum as he fights to survive long enough to exact revenge.

Taking inspiration from the swords and sandals epics of the past, Gladiator is a brutal spectacle as Maximus faces increasingly dangerous challenges in the arena. Ridley Scott delivers one of the best films of his career, while both Crowe and Phoenix deliver star-making performances.

3 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

After being falsely accused of treason by his jealous best friend, nobleman Judah (Charlton Heston) is forced into slavery. Unjustly stripped of his life of luxury for a life of back-breaking torment, Judah swears revenge and eventually returns to confront his false friend in a chariot race that went on to become one of cinema's most recognizable action sequences.

Ben-Hur incorporates elements of history and religion into its revenge plot as it takes place in Ancient Jerusalem. One of the most acclaimed movies in the genre, Ben-Hur holds the record for most Oscar wins with 11 (tied with Titanic and Return of the King) and set many of the templates that other historical movies follow.

4 'The Last of the Mohicans' (1992)

Image via 20th Century Fox

When a white man raised by the Mohican Native American tribe finds himself guiding a party of foreigners through their land, romantic sparks fly between himself and the daughter of an English general. After the woman is threatened by another tribe, Hawkeye (Daniel Day-Lewis) fights to protect her and his people.

Less interested in historical accuracy and more invested in providing enjoyable action sequences, The Last of the Mohicans is one of Michael Mann's best movies. Those looking for an action movie with a hint of romance will find themselves having a good time, as Day-Lewis delivers a predictably great performance.

5 '300' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

Potentially the manliest movie in existence, 300 sees Gerard Butler give one of his best performances as he leads an army of ripped, shirtless soldiers into battle as a Persian king sweeps across the land, looking to enslave all nations under his rule. What follows is a visually striking action flick featuring Zack Snyder's love of slow-motion and stylized violence.

Based on Frank Miller's graphic novel, 300 is inspired by the real-life Battle of Thermopylae, where Spartans and Persians fought in 480 BC. The movie is nowhere near a factual retelling, however, as it even dips into the realm of fantasy as Leonidas (Butler) and his boys encounter a variety of fantasy-like elements in their journey.

6 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Image via Miramax

Set in 1862, Gangs of New York follows the criminals and outlaws who run the streets during the height of Civil War conscription. Having seen his father murdered by brutal gang leader Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis), Amsterdam (Leonardo DiCaprio) grows up plotting revenge by infiltrating the murderer's gang.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Gangs of New York features his trademark epic showcase of violence and criminal enterprise. Far removed from his trademark mafia movies, Gangs of New York is unique as it focuses on a period of criminal history that is often overlooked in film, while Day-Lewis offers one of his most memorable characters with Bill.

7 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' (2003)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Showcasing life on the sea during the Napoleonic Wars, Master and Commander stars Russell Crowe as Jack Aubrey, a captain in the British Navy. Tasked with intercepting a French vessel, Aubrey and his loyal crew face countless hardships in their journey as they fight to keep their ship afloat.

Based on a series of novels that all feature Aubrey, his adventures often find the fictional character witnessing famous historical events aboard his ship. While it is often overshadowed by Pirates of the Caribbean, which debuted the same year, Master and Commander remains a must-watch for anyone who yearns for a life spent on the ocean.

8 'Troy' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros

When Helen (Diane Kruger) leaves her Spartan King husband for a new lover, Prince Paris of Troy (Orlando Bloom), it sparks a bloody battle between the two armies. As Helen and Paris hide out in the city of Troy, heroes and villains from both sides will fight and die for the sake of their romance.

Most people are familiar with the story of Troy and the wooden horse that proved its undoing, as it is often taught in schools. While some may falsely believe that it was a true battle in history, it is actually a poem by legendary author Homer, which Troy uses to craft an engaging action movie full of spectacle and recognizable faces.

9 'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Balian (Orlando Bloom) is a blacksmith in a French village who lives an aimless life, forever haunted by the deaths of his wife and unborn child. When a traveler reveals himself to be Balian's father, he convinces the young man to journey with him to Jerusalem, where he becomes a champion for the common people as he fights to protect the city from the Christian army.

While Balian is a real historical figure, Kingdom of Heaven is a highly fictionalized take on his life. Not concerned with historical accuracy, Ridley Scott instead tells a sweeping action-drama full of storybook heroes and villains.

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Image via DreamWorks SKG

When a squad of eight soldiers is tasked with reaching a fellow serviceman whose three brothers have been killed in combat, so he can be relieved of duty, they face countless hardships in their travels through German-occupied France. As they lose members along the way, they are forced to ponder if the lives of eight are really worth sacrificing to save one.

One of the greatest war movies of all time, Saving Private Ryan is a true showcase for the harsh realities of war. Its opening depiction of the D-Day invasion lives on as one of the best action sequences in cinema, while the film keeps that harrowing momentum thanks to a great cast led by Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and the late Tom Sizemore.

