Since HBO first launched in 1972, it has become known for its dramatic programming, from older shows that have become classics and staples of pop culture like The Sopranos and Sex and the City to newer must-see hits like The Last of Us and Succession that draw millions of viewers each episode.

Among HBO's most notable programming is its historical series. From the opulence of the 1880s to World War II epics, from the constraints of high society to the lawlessness of budding Western towns, HBO has given viewers a glimpse of a number of different time periods and major events, putting fictional characters alongside historical figures. The best of HBO's historical shows prove that some of the most gripping stories can come from events long ago.

10 'Our Flag Means Death' (2022-)

Set in the 18th century during what is called the Golden Age of Piracy, Our Flag Means Death is the story of an aristocrat who leaves his life behind to become a pirate. Together with his crew, he tries to build a reputation.

Rhys Darby is hilarious to watch as pirate Stede Bonnet, and while known more for its comedy, Our Flag Means Death has historical roots, as it is loosely based on the story of an actual pirate. It also features Taika Waititi as notorious pirate Blackbeard.

9 'Mildred Pierce' (2011)

Based on James M. Cain’s novel of the same name, Mildred Pierce is a five-part miniseries about a divorced single mother and her attempts to start a restaurant business during the Depression, all while her relationship with her oldest daughter becomes increasingly strained. Kate Winslet starred, as well as Guy Pearce, Evan Rachel Wood, and Melissa Leo.

While Mildred Pierce is more a drama about Mildred and her daughter than a historical story, it’s still a faithful adaptation that captures not just its source material but also the look and feel of the time. The cast also delivers fantastic and memorable performances, Winslet in particular.

8 'Treme' (2010-2013)

Treme is set in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and the devastating flooding it brought in 2005 as the city started to rebuild, including the unique residents of Treme, one of its oldest neighborhoods. The show ran for four seasons and featured a large ensemble cast, including characters based on real residents and musicians from New Orleans.

Treme was praised for depicting the culture of New Orleans, and its portrayal of the destruction of Katrina and the aftermath was heartbreaking. But one of the most enjoyable parts of the show was its boisterous musical performances from brass bands.

7 'The Gilded Age' (2022-)

The Gilded Age tells the story of Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), who relocates to New York City from rural Pennsylvania to live with her aunts after her father’s death. Marian becomes wrapped up in the conflicts between one of her aunts and their neighbors.

The series is named for the historical period in which it is set and depicts tensions between new money and old money, and conflicts between the workers and bourgeoisie.

6 'Boardwalk Empire' (2010-2014)

In Atlantic City in the Roaring Twenties, organized crime begins in the wake of Prohibition with Enoch "Nucky" Thompson as our nominal hero. Boardwalk Empire starred Steve Buscemi, and Martin Scorsese directed the pilot. The show ran for five seasons, from 2010 to 2014.

Like other HBO historical series, Boardwalk Empire was critically acclaimed and often examined issues of the era, such as racism and sexism. The show also occasionally featured appearances from real-life gangsters of the time, including Al Capone.

5 'Rome' (2005-2007)

HBO presented a dramatized version of ancient history with the epic series Rome in 2005, set in the 1st century BC as the city became an empire. The show centered around Roman soldiers Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo, who were based on real people.

Rome not only featured main characters who actually existed, but it also featured historical figures and events, like Julius Caesar’s assassination by his friend Brutus and Egyptian queen Cleopatra. It’s not a mere retelling but presents compelling storytelling and a new look at familiar events.

4 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Released in 2019, the five-episode miniseries Chernobyl gave a fictionalized account of the events of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine in 1986 and the subsequent cleanup efforts. The series presented everything from how the event impacted everything in the surrounding area to the government’s involvement.

Chernobyl was praised by both critics and viewers — particularly the performances of the cast — and received 10 Emmy Awards. It’s a harrowing and, at times, heartbreaking look at the destruction and the danger the disaster posed, moving beyond the familiar headlines to tell the human stories behind it.

3 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

Set during the gold rush of 1876, Western Deadwood centered around a South Dakota mining town of the same name as it expanded from a camp and the crime and corruption throughout. It ran for three seasons, from 2004 to 2006, and starred Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane. It was followed by a movie in 2019.

Despite its short-lived run, Deadwood won multiple awards and is still hailed as one of HBO’s best shows, historical or otherwise. To an extent, it was based on real people and events, and historical figures who appeared in the show include Wild Bill Hickok and “Calamity Jane” Cannary, among others.

2 'The Pacific' (2010)

2010’s 10-part miniseries The Pacific followed the intertwined stories of three Marines fighting in the Pacific Theatre during World War II over the course of three years. It was produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

The Pacific is largely based on two memoirs written by Marines and, like its predecessor and companion, Band of Brothers, is an honest look at the horrors of war. It featured the 1st Marine Division’s battles with Japan, including Guadalcanal, Cape Gloucester, Peleliu, and Okinawa.

1 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Band of Brothers, released in 2001 and based on real events detailed in the book by Stephen E. Ambrose, was a 10-part miniseries about Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, during World War II. It starred Damian Lewis, as well as Michael Fassbender, Donnie Wahlberg, Michael Cudlitz, and Scott Grimes. It was produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Band of Brothers was critically acclaimed and is still regarded as being among the best series depicting World War II. It shows not just the camaraderie of Easy Company but also the brutality of war and the horrors of World War II in particular.

