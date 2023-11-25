Hitmen make for truly fascinating protagonists in film. By nature, they are exciting, killing people with expert precision, which would usually mark them as deadly villains. However, be they action blockbusters, meditative dramas, or even black comedies, many movies cast contract killers as the main attraction to delve into the human condition and explore moral conundrums surrounding life and death while offering a thrilling spectacle to boot.

These hitman movies focus on contract killers for criminal associations rather than political assassins or government operatives, reveling in the shady underbelly of the world where violent and ruthless characters wait around every corner. Ranging from Quentin Tarantino classics to masterpieces of international cinema, these 10 hitman movies are among the very best ever made, and they have the high IMDb scores to support them.

10 'The Killer' (2023)

A Netflix original, The Killer marks the 12th feature film by acclaimed director David Fincher and sees the meticulous filmmaker in fine form. With elements of action, crime-thriller, and drama, it follows an assassin who, after a job goes wrong, embarks on an international manhunt to track down and kill his employers.

The Killer showcases Fincher’s perfectionism, blending genres as the Killer’s (Michael Fassbender) internal monologue of strict rules comes increasingly at odds with his actions. The confidence in the filmmaking is a treat to watch, with the movie's briskness never glossing over the kills while never slowing down for them either, while Fassbender’s performance is characteristically sublime. The Killer is sure to become a cherished gem within Fincher's filmography, already garnering a small but potent fanbase.

9 'John Wick' (2014)

As the spearhead of a massive resurgence in violent and fun action cinema in America, John Wick is a scintillating revenge movie that became an instant pop-culture phenomenon. It stars Keanu Reeves as the titular hero, a legendary hitman grieving his wife’s death in retirement when the son of a Russian gangster steals his car and kills his dog, setting John Wick on a brutal quest for revenge.

As an all-out action spectacle, John Wick is less preoccupied with using hitmen as a thematic catalyst to explore human morality. Instead, it's all about delivering exhilarating action thrills, with director Chad Stahelski’s experience as a stuntman coming to the fore in the incredibly choreographed combat sequences. John Wick has spawned an extensive series and a television spin-off, while Reeves’ now iconic hitman has become almost mythic in the eyes of action lovers everywhere.

8 'Fallen Angels' (1995)

Often heralded as being one of the finest films to have come from Hong Kong, Fallen Angels sees the mesmerizing Wong Kar-Wai at his stylistic best. A striking and visually astounding meditation on loneliness, it focuses on a hitman trying to break free from his life of crime while being the target of his partner’s affections. The story also intersects with the journey of a mute ex-convict on the run.

There is an overbearing sense of tragedy to the film as the thematic focus on social alienation in the modern world clashes with a cynical comedic punch and its obvious crime allure through a series of hypnotic vignettes. A stylistic delight, Fallen Angels' reasonably strong IMDb rating is supported by a very impressive score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

7 'The Killer' (1989)

One of the greatest and most underrated action films of all time, 1989’s The Killer became an instant international success even though it struggled to perform in its native Hong Kong initially. It follows Ah Jong (Chow Yun-Fat), an elite hitman who decides to take one final mission after retirement to secure treatment for a nightclub singer he accidentally blinded with his muzzle flash in a gangland shootout.

A gorgeous presentation of style, The Killer finds a balletic beauty within its shoot-em-up spectacle and its sensational commitment to blood and gore. However, it also manages to hold on to a gripping philosophical intrigue as it deals with its complicated characters. Today, The Killer stands as a quintessential classic for lovers of international cinema and has been an inspiration for many renowned directors, including Quentin Tarantino.

6 'In Bruges' (2008)

Image via Focus Features

Hitman movies so often enthrall us with their life-and-death stakes and their focus on the morality of violent characters, ideas that are usually viewed through a dramatic lens. Martin McDonagh instead decided to explore the complexity of hired killers as a morbid black comedy with In Bruges following two hitmen – Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) – as they are sent to Bruges, Belgium after a job goes horribly wrong.

As McDonagh’s first feature film, it was an impressive display from the playwright, which emphasized his absurdist yet razor-sharp comedic talents and his knack for ultra-violence and confronting characters. In Bruges is a powerful exploration of innocence, morality, and the meaning of life, elevated by two delightfully wicked turns from Farrell and Gleeson. Its strong 7.9 rating on IMDb is also supported by an impressive 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics and audiences relishing in McDonagh’s unique world of tormented characters, skewed morality, and hilarious black comedy.

5 'Le Samouraï' (1967)

Image via S.N. Prodis.

Heralded as being one of the coolest movies ever made, Le Samouraï has proven to be a timeless film of significant influence. It follows a hitman who learns of a witness to his killing of a nightclub owner but is arrested before he can react. Having been released when the witness doesn’t come forward, he finds himself being tailed by the police while he investigates who gave him the botched job and tried to have him killed.

The film is sparse but impactful, with director Jean-Pierre Melville giving it a striking neo-noir aesthetic enhanced by his meticulous use of light and color. It also contains very little dialogue and instead relies on the physical performances and facial expressions of its leading stars, Alain Delon and Nathalie Delon. With its intense atmosphere a factor as well, Le Samouraï is a classic of international cinema and a masterpiece of the crime genre.

4 'Kill Bill: Volume 1' (2003)

Image via Miramax

Offering emphatic proof that women excel in the world of contract killing just as well as men, Kill Bill Vol. 1 is a stunning display of ultra-violent action where Uma Thurman makes the Bride an iconic heroine on a quest for revenge. After waking up from a coma four years after her ex-boss and murderous colleagues attacked her on her wedding day, the Bride seeks to pick off “The Deadly Vipers” one by one and has no qualms about killing people who get in her way.

A masterful action film from Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill is rife with style, spectacle, and blood splatter and eager to honor many revenge thrillers that came before. One of the all-time great martial arts movies, Kill Bill ends with a climactic sequence that is, quite simply, the stuff of cinematic legend. The film has not lost any of its energetic, alluring fervor since its release - on the contrary, it gets better with each new year.

3 'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

Image via Miramax

While there could be some enticing debate about whether No Country For Old Men is the greatest hitman movie ever made, few would deny that it contains the best and most terrifying hitman ever put to screen. Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) is a pure psychopath employed by Cartel members to retrieve a satchel full of money, setting him against Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a hunter who happened across the aftermath of a shootout and stole the cash.

A gripping crime thriller that is arguably the Coen Brothers’ best film to date, No Country for Old Men is rife with intriguing twists and heart-pounding sequences. The film won four Oscars – including Best Picture – from seven nominations. It is one of the highest-rated movies of its genre on IMDb, sitting entrenched within the website’s top 250 movies of all time.

2 'Leon: The Professional' (1994)

Image via Gaumont Buena Vista International

A pulsating and strangely affecting action thriller that has become one of the most defining films of the 1990s, Leon: The Professional remains Luc Besson’s greatest film thus far. It follows Mathilda (Natalie Portman), a 12-year-old girl whose family is murdered by a corrupt and volatile DEA agent. She finds shelter with her neighbor, a professional hitman by the name of Leon (Jean Reno).

With Mathilda’s growing desire for revenge and her education under Leon as the running-through line, The Professional leans into interesting ideas on human relationships, which were realized by powerful performances from Reno and a debuting Portman. With Gary Oldman playing the eccentric villain, The Professional succeeds as a rewarding arthouse action film and disturbing yet heartfelt thriller.

1 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax Films

Not only a great hitman movie, but also one of the best films ever made, Pulp Fiction is an exciting, suave, and relentlessly fun crime flick which has become a defining success in the career of Quentin Tarantino. It follows a number of criminals through their interwoven tales in L.A.’s criminal underbelly. However, its de-facto central characters are Vincent Vega (John Travolta), an experienced hitman who must entertain the boss's wife for a night, and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), Vincent’s partner in crime who recently returned from Europe and experiences a spiritual epiphany after a near-death experience.

Rich with a trendy neo-noir allure, excessive violence, and tons of black comic hilarity, Pulp Fiction was a pivotal film in the context of modern cinema and has lost none of its impact in the decades since. The film has an incredible rating of 8.9/10 on IMDb, which makes it the 8th highest-rated movie on the website.

