Fans of the fastest game on Earth rejoiced last year when Disney, the parent company for both ESPN and ABC, announced they were taking over the broadcast rights for the NHL. For those who don’t know (or only get their hockey fix from The Cutting Edge), for many years, fans could only catch league-wide broadcasts of the sport on either the now defunct NBC Sports cable channel or the pay-to-watch NHL Center Ice. But with ESPN pretty much dictating the popularity level of each of the major sports-league cash cows, hockey has been buried at the bottom of the list. That is, until now. With the playoffs rolling around the corner and tight divisional rankings at stake, fans have way more access than ever to watch one of the greatest games ever invented. Thank you, Canada! So, to help get revved up for all the upcoming frozen-biscuit action, here are the seven best movies about hockey to keep you entertained in between periods:

RELATED: 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Is a Solid Play for Disney+ — Review

7. Les Boys (1997)

Image via CFP International

As obscure and hard to find as it is great, Les Boys and its two sequels became one of the most successful Canadian-produced movie series in the country’s history. Set in Quebec and with the characters speaking French, the story follows a below-amateur hockey team made up of enough eclectic characters to rival the Village People. In the film, the owner of a local bar, whose son is an aspiring hockey player, finds himself in debt to a local organized crime family. Looking for an alternative way to get his money, the crime boss proposes a wager between his own amateur team and the bar-sponsored one, "Les Boys." If Les Boys wins, the debt is paid, but if they lose, the crime boss gets the bar. The movie has great side-storylines that are entertaining and packed with colorful characters. In the end, we get to see the head-smashing matchup between the teams to see which one triumphs.

6. Youngblood (1986)

Image via MGM

I would make a connection here between this movie's title and how young Rob Lowe looks in it, but he always looks young, so that doesn’t really work. However, the same can’t be said about a shockingly youthful Patrick Swayze! In 1986's Youngblood, Dean (Lowe), is a 17-year-old farm worker who has big dreams of playing professional hockey. His father disapproves of this non-field-plowing-plan, but his brother Kelly (Jim Youngs) changes his old man's mind. Of course, heading to Canada seems like the best plan when it comes to playing hockey, so that’s where Dean tries out for a semi-pro team, the Hamilton Mustangs. Although he’s not as tough as he needs to be, his skills combined with the mentoring of veteran Derick Sutton (Swayze), pushes Dean to not only achieve his goals, but score a bunch of them as well! It's Dean's drive to succeed in the sport he loves that makes this movie great. But like most great stories, there's usually a bump in the road. After Derick is intentionally and brutally injured by a rival player, Dean is discouraged enough to question his place in the sport. But don’t worry, it's Rob Lowe, he'll be just fine. Literally.

5. The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Image via Disney

Back in 1993, hockey fans couldn't believe the NHL was naming a new team after this popular Disney movie. Today, the actual team is far removed from the "Happiest Place on Earth," but The Mighty Ducks movies are still accessible for kids and parents to enjoy. This original film follows Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), a former child-hockey-star-turned-jerk-lawyer who is court-ordered (very common in the 90s apparently) to coach the worst peewee team in the very league he once thrived in. Gordon's resistance to being the leader of this "Bad News Bears of hockey" stems from the pressures and eventual failure he experienced at the end of his childhood career. However, this is Disney, and the kids get Gordon to change his mind/attitude in order for him to help change the way they play the game. The Mighty Ducks is one of those movies that you or your kids can easily watch with a smile, thanks not only to the solid storyline, but also to the delightful characters that make up the team. As funny and as it is inspiring, this one was an instant classic that spawned duckling sequels and a recent TV series.

4. Slap Shot (1977)

Image via Universal Pictures

Matching the brawl-a-game norm of the NHL of the 70s, Slap Shot features a minor-league hockey team that uses an extreme-violence game plan not only to get wins, but also to raise the spirits of their financially declining hometown. Providing Halloween costumes for triplets everywhere, the movie focuses on Reggie (Paul Newman), the leader of this knuckle-swelling team, along with the famous Hanson Brothers (Jeff, David and Steve Hanson). Using a strategy that at first seems like a publicity stunt and an excuse for the town to have a good time, Reggie ends up turning his goon squad into a championship-level club. It’s time to knock out some Bulldog teeth!

3. Mystery, Alaska (1999)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

If you've ever seen Friday Night Lights, you know how some small towns can completely revolve around a local sports team. And the athletes on those teams get all the perks of being neighborhood celebrities. That’s what it’s like in Mystery, Alaska, which tells the story of a highly skilled local hockey team (led by Russell Crowe) that goes unnoticed by the rest of the world until a sportswriter, Charles Danner (Hank Azaria), publishes a story about Mystery's regular Saturday game in Sports Illustrated. The hockey world takes note, and Danner sets up an exhibition game against the New York Rangers as a publicity stunt. From there, we witness the comedy and drama that comes along with a small town putting on the most highly anticipated hockey game in Alaskan history. Mystery, Alaska not only becomes the location of a truly unique game, but also provides the setting for this excellent film. It's refreshing to watch a team of talented athletes in their purist form, as the young men from this town have not yet exposed to the money machine that drives all of today's professional sports.

2. Goon (2011)

What do you get when you mix one of the toughest sports in the world with one of the nicest (but scrappiest) bar bouncers ever? The answer: Goon. In this engaging film, Doug Glatt (Sean William Scott) is that bouncer, a man who's ashamed of his own life and can't help himself from comparing his achievements (or lack thereof) with those of his father (Eugene Levy) and brother (David Paetkau), who are both doctors. While attending a minor-league hockey game, Doug finds himself defending his brother from an opposing team's enforcer and proceeds to beat the guy senseless.

Well, in a hockey league like this one, that kind of action is enough for Doug to receive a call from that very same team, who is interested in signing his fists to a contract. From there, this delightful movie takes off as Doug experiences the dream of playing his favorite sport, even though he’s firing haymakers instead of pucks. It all leads to the most media attention the team has ever gotten, and Doug even gets to face off against his professional goon hero, Ross "The Boss" Rhea (Liv Schreiber). Goon's biggest surprise is that underneath the brutal fighting is a film that's both full of heart and hilarious.

1. Miracle (2004)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Warning: Watching Miracle may cause viewers to believe that anything you can dream of is possible. And that's because, way back in 1980, the U.S. Olympic hockey team proved it to be true. Back then, Olympic rules prevented the American team from stuffing their roster with NHL superstars, so the club was made up of mostly college and amateur players. Their opponents, however, could load up with their country's very best players, and there was no question that the best team at that time was Russia, who were practically predetermined to win the gold medal. Miracle takes on this incredible true story as hard-nosed coach Herb Brooks (a tremendous Kurt Russell) tries to do the impossible: motivate and teach these amateur players to compete against the most elite athletes in the world. Not to spoil the ending, but the final moments will surely make you ask yourself: Do you believe in miracles?

Emilio Estevez Not Returning for Season 2 of ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jason Shomer (25 Articles Published) My name is Jason Shomer. I write for Collider. I am also a tv/film writer and have sold multiple screenplays. I have also written for geekgirlauthority.com and gadgetreview.com. More From Jason Shomer