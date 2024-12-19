Sleigh bells ring as December brings Christmas offerings both sweet and enticing, with the world's biggest streamers following suit. At a time of year when kicking back, cozying up, and watching your favorite show is at its most popular, the likes of Netflix, Prime, and Hulu are never ones to miss a trick. The latter of that trio has a fantastic festive selection for 2024, with some of the biggest and best shows on the platform featuring a Yuletide special or two. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the seven best holiday episodes on Hulu right now.

'Futurama' (Season 11, Episode 6)

"I Know What You Did Next Xmas"

This episode of Futurama's eleventh season sees the series take the spirit of Christmas and blend it with a typically hilarious sci-fi twist. With the crew attempting to shield the Planet Express Building from the incoming Robot Santa, a trip through time to try and stop him in the future has unexpected consequences for Bender (John DiMaggio) and Zoidberg (Billy West). For those who love Futurama's great history of two-hander episodes, with this one focusing on the partnership of Bender and Zoidberg, "I Know What You Did Next Xmas" is the festive special for you. Hilarious and off-beat, this is the show's revival at its best.

'Modern Family' (Season 1, Episode 10)

"Undeck the Halls"

The very first Christmas special in the hit sitcom Modern Family's brilliant run might just be the best. The episode, "Undeck the Halls", follows the typical strange obstacles the ensemble faces but with a festive twist, with the episode centered mainly on Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil's (Ty Burrell) attempts to cancel Christmas after assuming one of the children had smoked a cigarette after finding a burn mark on the couch. Scoring an impressive 8.0/10 on IMDb, "Undeck the Halls" is one of the very best examples of early Modern Family, with the writing team working wonders with this unique but ever-so-relatable concept. This episode also marks the first appearance of Fred Willard's Frank Dunphy, although it is only over FaceTime.

'The Bear' (Season 2, Episode 6)

"Fishes"

One of The Bear's most widely celebrated stories came in the sixth episode of the second season. The episode takes a trip back in time to five years before the opening of the titular restaurant, with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) returning home from Copenhagen to a family Christmas that feels doomed from the start. Featuring a host of guest stars including Jamie Lee Curtis at her absolute best, this is a festive episode for fans of drama. At the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, "Fishes" received nine nominations, winning four, including both Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress for Curtis and Jon Bernthal.

'Pretty Little Liars' (Season 5, Episode 13)

"How the 'A' Stole Christmas"

Pretty Little Liars' 108th episode in its entire run is this Christmas special from December 2014. Directed by I. Marlene King, the episode follows everyone's preparations for an exciting Ice Ball, with glitz and glamor on the cards. However, 'A' has other plans, sparking into life an explosive festive special. Although this is the holiday special with the lowest viewership in the series, "How the 'A' Stole Christmas" is a wholly underrated festive edition full of twists, turns, and camp horror. For those looking for a nostalgic throwback to one of the 2010s' best teen dramas, this is the Christmas special for you.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (Season 6, Episodes 13-14)

"A Very Sunny Christmas"

Everyone knows just how funny the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are, but this festive special was one of the ensemble's very best outings. Split across two outings as part of the yuletide fun, this story sees the likes of Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) face the trauma of Christmas from their past, eventually using a trip down memory lane to craft their own true meaning of the big day. Packed full of clever jokes and witty one-liners, "A Very Sunny Christmas" was the cherry on the cake of a fantastic sixth season for It's Always Sunny. It's clear that audiences agree too, with the episode receiving an impressive 93% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

'Abbott Elementary' (Season 2, Episode 10)

"Holiday Hookah"

The true meaning of Christmas is once again the central theme to a popular festive special, this time for the folks at Abbott Elementary. After needing some convincing, Janine's (Quinta Brunson) trip to a Hookah club goes awry when she accidentally bumps into some unexpected colleagues, setting in motion a string of events soaked in the holiday spirit. Some Christmas specials can seem ostracizing to non-fans of the series. However, this Abbott Elementary festive edition is filled with enough laugh-out-loud and touching moments to keep any potential viewer's December heart warm.

'Frasier' (Season 3, Episode 9)

"Frasier Grinch"

When looking for a classic sitcom to catch this Christmas, why look any further than Fraiser? Kelsey Grammer's titular psychiatrist is back for the ninth episode of the third season, excited about the pending arrival of Frederick (Luke Tarsitano) for the holidays. However, when his gifts seem to get lost in the mail, chaos breaks loose, threatening Frasier's festive spirit altogether. At a time like this, cozy, classic comedy simply cannot be beaten. Packed full of Frasier's iconic brand of witty one-liners and brilliantly crafted gags, "Frasier Grinch" takes all the themes most associated with Christmas and lets them unfold via one of sitcom's best leading characters.

