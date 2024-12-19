The holidays are here, and for many, that means the chance to fall back into the arms of their favorite series and indulge in the cozy comforts of their favorite festive episodes. From laugh-out-loud sitcoms to touching dramas, the best of modern and classic television have delivered in the festive department, something the streamers aren't going to miss out on. From Netflix to Hulu, the most famous streaming platforms host some of television's top yuletide specials. With that in mind, here's a look at the seven best holiday episodes currently streaming on Max.

'Friends' (Season 3, Episode 10)

"The One Where Rachel Quits"

Image via NBC

First airing on December 14, 1996, this iconic Friends holiday special sees Jennifer Aniston's Rachel finally decide to quit her job at Central Perk after Gunther (James Michael Tyler) demands her to undergo retraining. Elsewhere, Ross (David Schwimmer) breaks an adorable little girl's leg, and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) clash over the selling of Christmas trees in a classic Friends episode. A laugh-a-minute half-hour of festive fun, "The One Where Rachel Quits" doesn't park the entire Friends story in favor of a Christmas tale, instead sprinkling some yuletide magic on the everyday antics of these legendary pals.

'Hacks' (Season 3, Episode 7)

"The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular"

Image via Max

Hacks has become a beloved phenomenon ever since its 2021 debut, shooting to the top of streaming charts and proving itself to be one of the best shows of the decade. This holiday offering from the third season is yet another quality installment in this ever-brilliant series, showcasing the dreaded horror of seeing unwanted family members at Christmas. Every year, Deborah's (Jean Smart) festive parties are, as the title suggests, "Spectacular". However, this year, her long-time rival and sister, Kathy (J. Smith-Cameron), will be in attendance, with tensions simmering under the surface of the festivities. Every single member of this brilliant ensemble are on top form throughout this holiday special, with comedy and drama intertwined for a wholly entertaining viewing experience.

Hacks Release Date May 13, 2021 Creator Cast Jean Smart , Hannah Einbinder , Carl Clemons-Hopkins Seasons 2

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (Season 3, Episode 9)

"Mary, Joseph and Larry"

Image via HBO

Larry David's biting comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm gives its quirky take on Christmas in the Season 3 episode, "Mary, Joseph and Larry". As secrets and lies create blind havoc among the likes of Jeff (Jeff Garlin), Susie (Susie Essman), and Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), Larry's gravest error is eating edible nativity figures, which ends with him attempting to make amends by hiring real people to recreate the scene - of course, Larry ends up in a fight with Joseph (David Koechner). David is at his very best - as he was throughout Season 3 - in a Christmas episode with all the Curb Your Enthusiasm trimmings. For anyone looking to fall out of their chair laughing this Christmas, this is the episode for you.

'True Detective: Night Country' (Episode 4)

"Part Four"

Image via HBO

Not everyone wants to watch their favorite sitcom over Christmas, with fans of the detective genre receiving the perfect treat with this fourth episode in True Detective's latest series, Night Country. Set on Christmas Eve, this episode dives deeper into the already tragically unfolding fourth season, with Navarro (Kali Reis) taking Julia (Aka Niviâna) to a facility after her mental health problems flare and the location of a murder scene is confirmed, which spirals some into emotional chaos. A breathless, brooding episode that perfectly fits into this masterful season of television, Part Four of True Detective: Night Country is the second-most watched episode of the season behind the finale, proving that the success of a promised Christmas tale isn't simply reserved for the comedy genre.

'Starstruck' (Season 1, Episode 6)

"Christmas"

Image via BBC

Rose Matafeo's Starstruck is a brilliantly crafted love story that features plenty of pop culture references. Whether it's a not-so-subtle nod to The Graduate or overt mentions of famous names, Starstruck has no qualms about making itself wholly relatable. What, then, could be more relatable than a difficult Christmas? With the season starting on New Year's Eve, it ends on Christmas day, with the inevitable and touching conclusion to Jessie (Matafeo) and Tom's (Nikesh Patel) whirlwind romance finding its hilarious and neatly festive climax. There's something of the hapless, desperate, problematic Jessie in all of us, with the festive period often the most frustrating time for these aspects of our being. Starstruck's Christmas special perfectly encapsulates that through the painful conclusion to a modern relationship, with Matafeo and Patel proving yet again they make a brilliant on-screen pairing.

Starstruck Release Date 2021-00-00 Creator Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden Cast Rose Matafeo , Nikesh Patel , Emma Sidi

'Gossip Girl' (Season 1, Episode 11)

"Roman Holiday"

Image via The CW

Fans of Gossip Girl, this is the festive special for you, xoxo. The now-iconic series' first season was a breath of fresh air for the millions who tuned in, with this twisting teen drama never failing to deliver on the twists or the drama. "Roman Holiday" is Gossip Girls' first festive special, and features Blair (Leighton Meester) scheming to try and get rid of her father's new boyfriend after their arrival for Christmas. Every frame of this episode is doused in the festive spirit, with Christmas trees, cozy jumpers, and warm lights galore. Add that backdrop to an indulgent teen drama, and you have yourself a recipe for holiday success.

Gossip Girl Release Date September 19, 2007 Cast Blake Lively , Leighton Meester , Penn Badgley , Chace Crawford , Ed Westwick , Kelly Rutherford , Matthew Settle , Taylor Momsen , Jessica Szohr , Zuzanna Szadkowski , Connor Paolo , Kaylee DeFer , Margaret Colin , Amanda Setton , Nicole Fiscella , Michelle Trachtenberg , Robert John Burke , Nan Zhang , Hugo Becker , Yin Chang , Alice Callahan , Sam Robards , Aaron Schwartz Seasons 6 Showrunner Joshua Safran

'The Sopranos' (Season 3, Episode 10)

"To Save Us All from Satan's Power"

Image via HBO

The Sopranos is fondly known as one of the best series ever created, and, as all great series do, the show even pulls off a top-notch Christmas episode. "To Save Us All from Satan's Power" follows James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano and his retrospective look at his life through therapy sessions as they absorb the anxieties and pressure that come with the Christmas season. Also featuring stunning turns from the likes of Lorraine Bracco as Dr. Jennifer Melfi, Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano, and, best of all, a noughties icon in Big Mouth Billy Bass, there's everything to love about this episode. From poignant festive-inspired theming to spades of familial drama, this is The Sopranos at their best.

