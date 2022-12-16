These movies conveyed the spirit of the season in two minutes or less.

When it comes to annual yuletide staples, Christmas-themed movies are a tradition in themselves. Every year, dozens of new films centered or set around the holiday come around to add themselves as part of family viewings worldwide. Some convince audiences through concept alone, while others play on the nostalgia of the holiday, which is why trailers for these films can be vital.

RELATED: The 10 Weirdest Christmas Movies from Around the World

They can either win audiences over with unique ideas that cover a fresh part of the holiday or reveal themselves as the cynical cash grabs they can be. The very best of these trailers remind audiences of the warmth that comes with the season and dispels the cloud of commercialism that hangs over the holidays.

10/10 'Elf' (2003)

In 2003, audiences were introduced to a new icon of the Christmas season—a human raised by elves in Santa’s workshop named Buddy (Will Ferrell). Now he’s off to find his birth father (James Caan) in a mysterious, strange place called New York City.

Buddy’s misadventures in the city, including fumbling through department stores, snowball fights with bullies, breathtaking belches, and unintentionally picking fights with short people, are on display. It also doesn’t reveal Buddy eventually saving Christmas, leaving the door open for audiences to wonder what will happen next.

9/10 'A Christmas Carol' (2009)

While the animation is seen as a drawback by many, one cannot deny this version was one of the most visually striking versions of the story to this date. All the expected beats of the story are very much present; old Ebenezer Scrooge (Jim Carrey) is told by the ghost of Jacob Marley (Gary Oldman) that three spirits will haunt him, and those visits are shown in detail.

RELATED: 10 Movie Adaptations of 'A Christmas Carol', Ranked Best to Worst

But it also showcases things like Scrooge being thrown into a roller-coaster-like flight across London to emphasize its conversion to IMAX 3-D. Scrooge finishes with a startling “Bah! Humbug” to the camera and grumpily blows a snowflake off his nose.

8/10 'The Santa Clause' (1994)

As the opening studio logos come on, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd) hear something on the roof. As Tim calls out, Santa falls on the ceiling and lands on the floor, dead. Scott puts on the suit and flies with the reindeer to finish the rest of that Christmas Eve trip.

Then as the elves make clear, Scott is now magically required to become Santa Claus—he begins gaining weight, growing white hair, talking to children, and checking his naughty and nice list. All serve as a perfect introduction to a unique Christmas classic.

7/10 'Spirited' (2022)

Largely thanks to the fun combination of Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, this trailer showcased a unique take on A Christmas Carol. Throughout the years, the ghosts of Christmas pick a soul to redeem, and already this year’s selection, Clint Briggs (Reynolds), is poking holes in their selection scheme.

As the trailer continues, Christmas Present (Ferrell) attempts to bring him through the standard haunting. But Briggs takes him through his own examination of his life with a good mixture of flashy musical numbers and snarky humor.

6/10 'Violent Night' (2022)

As it begins, the viewer sees a certain man in a red suit (David Harbour) getting a drink with a mall Santa before revealing he’s the real deal. Then we see a family’s Christmas trip get hijacked by mercenaries threatening to kill them unless they get $300 million.

But when Santa finds himself in the house with them, he decides to issue them a good dose of season’s bloody beatings. As Santa goes on his bloody crusade, it’s all set to Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” It ensures a bloody good time with a lot of heart.

5/10 'Home Alone' (1990)

Until the release of the 2018 Grinch, this was the highest-grossing Christmas film of all time, and the trailer did a great job building up the anticipation. After the initial rush to the airport, the trailer relaxes both the audience and the McAlister family as they fly to Paris for their Christmas vacation. They think of all the things they could have forgotten on the trip, and all seems accounted for.

Except for one small thing—their eight-year-old son, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin). Cue Kevin’s trademark scream, a title reveal, and Kevin’s plan to defend his home from two bumbling thieves.

4/10 'Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

This trailer shows how this re-imagining stuck to the original tale while adding its unique sense of humor. It opens on Whoville, a small town hidden deep inside a snowflake, and the narrator describes it as a place where the Christmas spirit is everywhere. Almost. While the city sings, the Grinch (Jim Carrey) tries desperately to get it out of his head.

RELATED: 10 Holiday Movie Villains That Rival The Grinch

The viewer sees as the Grinch decides to steal Christmas, getting his sleigh and suit together, his budding (if one-sided) friendship with Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen), and a few gags involving his theft (and fights with cats).

3/10 'Santa Claus: The Movie' (1985)

This film wasn’t just an attempt to make a movie about Santa Claus. This film was going to turn Santa (David Huddleston) into a superhero. The trailer showed a tease at his origin before revealing the team-up between an elf (Dudley Moore) and an evil businessman (John Lithgow).

The latter intends to destroy Christmas for good, and only one man can stop him. Appearing in full force ¾ of the way through with a mighty “ho-ho-ho” and an orchestral version of Deck the Halls playing, it’s an epic yet loving introduction to this version of jolly old St. Nick.

2/10 'Miracle on 34th Street' (1994)

While many can debate over its overall quality compared to the original classic, the trailer does a beautiful job of highlighting its most acclaimed feature—David Attenborough as Kris Kringle. It showcases how he goes about life and inspires people that he’s the actual Santa Claus—even a cynical young girl named Susan (Mara Wilson) whose mother (Elizabeth Perkins) hires him for her department store.

As time goes on, people begin to think he’s insane, as he insists on not using magic to prove his identity. But hopefully, a little bit of magic and hope can not only clear his name but make Susan’s Christmas wishes come true.

1/10 'The Polar Express' (2004)

Beginning with triumphant music and the names of a few people involved, the action slows as a small neighborhood is shown. First, a young boy has gone to sleep, ready for Christmas, as his older self (Tom Hanks) narrates how he was waiting for a sound he thought he’d never hear.

Soon the room begins to shake, blinding lights fill the room, and the sound of a train fills the air. He goes outside, and the train is there, with a tall conductor telling the boy it’s taking him to the North Pole. As he calls, “All aboard!” the train takes off, revealing the title and release date.

KEEP READING: The Best Christmas Movies on HBO Max