Amanda Seyfried recently gave an interview in which she underplayed her dancing skills in Mamma Mia!, saying she could pretend to dance, but she actually found it very challenging. The statement surprised fans, who have long considered her one of Hollywood's most famous triple threats; indeed, many would give everything to have her ability to fake dance.

Like Seyfried, many other actors excel not only at acting but also singing and dancing. These performers are unique, surprising audiences with their seemingly endless bag of tricks and keeping their careers interesting, dynamic, and, above all, successful.

10 Amanda Seyfried

Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried is famous for her angelic voice. She has proven her singing and dancing chops in 2008's Mamma Mia! and its 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Additionally, she appeared in 2012's Les Miserables, where she sang live.

Seyfried is also a remarkably talented actor. She received her first Oscar nomination for her scene-stealing supporting work in David Fincher's Mank before starring in Hulu's mini-series The Dropout. For her performance as Elizabeth Holmes, Seyfried won the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Awards.

9 Taron Egerton

A crooner at heart, Taron Egerton wowed everyone when he displayed his singing abilities in the 2016 animated film Sing, performing an energetic rendition of Elton John's hit "I'm Still Standing." He returned for the 2021 sequel, performing numerous songs in the soundtrack, including a solo for Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars."

The 2019 Elton John musical historical biopicRocketmanconfirmed Egerton's dancing abilities. The actor also delivered a brilliant and layered performance as the larger-than-life singer, attracting critical acclaim and winning the Golden Globe. However, he was unfairly snubbed at the Oscars, a mistake the Academy will never live down.

8 Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose confirmed her status as a triple threat with the same role. In 2021, DeBose starred in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, playing the now-iconic role of Anita. Such a demanding part calls for an actor who can sing and dance her heart off, especially during the musical's seminal number, "America." Additionally, the role needs a gifted performer to sell the character's most emotional scenes, particularly during the third act.

Luckily, DeBose rose to the challenge, delivering a powerful tour de force. Her work received universal acclaim, and she swept the 2022 awards season, winning numerous accolades for her performance, including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

7 Hugh Jackman

True to his stage beginnings, Hugh Jackman loves a good song and dance number. The actor won the Tony Award for his performance in the musical The Boy of Oz, in which he sang and danced his heart out. Jackman is currently back on Broadway in the revival of The Music Man, another role that makes the best use of his musical abilities.

Jackman has also proven his acting chops in numerous roles, from Wolverine in the Fox X-Menmovies to his Oscar-nominated turn in Les Miserables. Jackman also delivered career-best work in 2017's Logan, for which he arguably deserved another Oscar nod.

6 Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful performers of the 21st century. Amassing numerous hits throughout her nearly-thirty-year career, Lopez has achieved numerous milestones and broken several records: she has even headlined the coveted Super Bowl Half Time show.

Her acting career has been equally impressive. Rising to prominence with her Golden Globe-nominated turn in 1997's Selena, Lopez has starred in numerous rom-coms. In 2019, she delivered the best performance of her career in Hustlers, receiving numerous nominations despite being egregiously snubbed by the Oscars.

5 Daniel Radcliffe

Some actors work extra hard to avoid being typecast; Daniel Radcliffe is one. The actor has gone out of his way to star in unconventional and fascinating movies since his Harry Potter days, with films like Swiss Army Man, Guns Akimbo, and the recent Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as perfect examples.

In 2011, Radcliffe made his Broadway debut as J. Pierrepont Finch in the beloved musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The role called for Radcliffe to sing while performing elaborate dance routines, and he excelled at it. Unfortunately, the Tonys snubbed his amazing performance.

4 Amber Riley

Glee might've been an uneven show, but it was an undeniable factory of talent. Amber Riley is among the most talented performers to have come out of the show, with a gigantic voice capable of bringing nearly every fan to their knees in sheer awe. Riley's talent as an actor and singer was front and center during her run on the West End production of Dreamgirls, for which she won the Olivier Award.

Riley also showcased her dancing abilities on the popular reality show Dancing with the Stars. She competed in season 17, impressing critics and audiences with her talent and winning the whole thing with her partner, Derek Hough.

3 Zendaya

Zendaya also competed in Dancing with the Stars, although some might've forgotten. The actor and singer placed second during season 16, wowing audiences and critics with her moves. By then, she was already a famous singer, with her song "Replay" achieving the Top 40.

Her movie career began in 2017 when she made her film debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming. That same year, she showcased her singing and dancing with the musical hit The Greatest Showman. Zendaya also became a two-time Emmy winner thanks to her raw portrayal of troubled teenager Rue in HBO's drama Euphoria.

2 Lady Gaga

Global superstar and thirteen-Grammy winner Lady Gaga is the definition of a triple threat. The actor, singer, and dancer became a music phenomenon in the noughties, with songs like "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance" becoming groundbreaking hits. Gaga delivers jaw-dropping shows, performing on stage as if there was no tomorrow.

Gaga went into acting in the 2010s, receiving numerous accolades and an Oscar nomination for her work in 2018's A Star Is Born. She followed it with House of Gucci, again receiving acclaim for her committed, outlandish performance. Gaga will return to the silver screen next year, playing Harley Quinn in the highly-awaited Joker: Folie à Deux.

1 Meryl Streep

Arguably the greatest living actor, Meryl Streep is a three-time Oscar winner with a record-breaking twenty-one nominations to her name. In a career spanning fifty years, Streep has starred in numerous classics, including Sophie's Choice, Silkwood, and The Devil Wears Prada.

The acclaimed actor has shown her vocal skills in musicals like Mamma Mia! and Into the Woods. Streep has also showcased her dancing abilities in Mamma Mia! and, more recently, the Netflix musical The Prom, proving that there is indeed nothing she can't do.

