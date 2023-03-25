After American and Indian cinema, Hong Kong's film industry ranks third in the world and was also the second-largest film exporter for many years. Hong Kong cinema is widely known for its martial arts genre due to its diversity, well-choreographed action scenes, and captivating stories.

Yet, Hong Kong is also the land of romance films since a number of renowned directors with outstanding romantic films emerged from this sector such as Wong Kar-wai, Derek Tsang, Stephen Chow, and more. Also, despite the fact that the romance genre in Hong Kong has great potential, not enough is said about it. Thus, there are a few great romance films from Fragrant Harbour that fans should take a look at, according to Letterboxd.

10 'High Noon' (2008)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.6/5

High Noon takes place when students in Hong Kong were busy preparing for the battle of the O-level exam while the rest of the world was preparing for the Beijing Olympic Games. The movie centers on nine teenagers who find themselves trapped in a cruel, imaginary world that is also filled with materialism, SMS, and the internet.

RELATED: The Best Adrenaline-Pumping Hong Kong Action Movies Not Directed By John Woo

The movie switches between scenes of despair and youthful exuberance, making it relatable but harsh to truly confront it. High Noon also dives fairly thoroughly into the young love component with sincerity and raw emotions, despite being a coming-of-age story with lots of adolescent characters.

9 'Twelve Nights' (2000)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.6/5

Twelve Nights follows a flight attendant named Jeannie (Cecilia Cheung) who meets an engineer, Alan (Eason Chan) on the bus and the two begin to fall in love. A great movie about a doomed romance, their immediate bond with one another gradually wanes as time goes on. As they eventually part ways, they search for a new partner.

In the same way as a relationship progressively develops, the movie starts off seeming fresh. Moreover, the effective blending of music, light, and narration transports viewers into the story and allows them to experience the characters' full range of emotions. The brilliant performances by the lead actors further enhance the movie's greatness, adding more art than it should.

8 'Lan Yu' (2001)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.6/5

Lan Yu is set in Beijing in 1988 and follows the titular character (Liu Ye), a young gay student who is in a relationship with a more experienced, prosperous businessman (Hu Jun). The playboy businessman is then forced to decide between an honest but rebellious existence with the student or his comfortable but secretive straight life.

This daring film tackles a delicate subject, especially given the time in which it was released. The portrayal of the relationship, the performances, and the photography in this movie are all highly unusual and lovely, even when Stanley Kwan’s typical style of filmmaking is still detected.

7 'House of Flying Daggers' (2004)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.6/5

Set in China's Tang dynasty, a clandestine group known as "The House of the Flying Daggers" rises up to challenge the ruling class. House of Flying Daggers follows two police officers, Leo (Andy Lau) and Jin (Takeshi Kaneshiro) who must investigate a young dancer named Mei (Ziyi Zhang) who is said to have connections to the titular group. And yet, things are not as they seem.

RELATED: The Best Female Assassins From Movies

The film is a really superb martial arts movie that uses fighting as a bonus for a complicated love triangle rather than centering on it. It also beautifully illustrates how loving another person may be a political act, a game, a sacrifice, a hoax, a tool, and much more.

6 'July Rhapsody' (2002)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.7/5

July Rhapsody follows a high school teacher named Lam Yiu-Kwok (Jacky Cheung) who has a lovely family but is facing a midlife crisis in the film. Another problem for Yiu Kwok is that Choy Lam (Karena Kar-Yan Lam), a bright student, has a crush on him, and given his wife's alleged "infidelity," the younger woman seems more and more alluring.

Even though the components director Ann Hui uses in this movie are all well-known from countless previous movies, it still manages to be a modest but powerful story because of the brilliantly nuanced performances of Cheung and Anita Mui (who played the wife). Additionally, flashbacks are used subtly and there is light humor that easily reminds a long-married couple of their narrative.

5 'The Hand' (2004)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

The Hand is one of three installments in the Eros film series, with each addressing the themes of love and sex. The film follows Zhang (Chang Chen), a quiet tailor's assistant who is captivated by Miss Hua (Gong Li), his stern client. She seduces him when they first meet in order to ensure that he would actually remember her when creating her clothing, and the two quickly develop feelings.

Despite being a film in a trilogy called Eros, The Hand doesn't feature any nudity, explicit sex, or sensual shots of Gong Li's beauty. Instead, it is about the occasion and personality of its characters, which renders them human and gives them desires and sentiments. After each viewing, the movie feels more personal and doesn't sacrifice intimacy for amusement.

4 'Lust, Caution' (2007)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

Based on the 1979 novella by Eileen Chang, Lust, Caution is set in Hong Kong in 1938 and in Shanghai in 1942, when the Imperial Japanese Army captured the city and Wang Jingwei's puppet administration served as its government. The movie chronicles a group of Chinese college students from The University of Hong Kong who plan to lure a senior special agent and recruiter who works for the puppet government into a honey trap and then kill him.

RELATED: Essential Asian Movies Everyone Should Watch, According to Reddit

Director Ang Lee has continually shown a penchant for examining interpersonal connections, and Lust, Caution is possibly one of his most challenging, intricate movies. Additionally, despite the film's controversially explicit sex scenes, the romance portion is just as quick and passionate.

3 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is based on Wang Dulu's fourth book in the Crane Iron pentalogy, a Chinese novel of the same name that was published between 1941 and 1942. The film follows a young Chinese fighter (Ziyi Zhang) who travels into a world of romantic adventure with a mystery man on the nation's frontier after stealing a sword from a renowned swordsman.

Although the film is mostly renowned as an influential foreign action movie, the romantic component should not be disregarded. Moreover, as a plot device, the romance story is subsumed subtly behind the world-renowned fighting sequences, yet it still has its own power. Crouching Tiger is unquestionably for those who enjoy martial arts with some heart.

2 '2046' (2004)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

2046 serves as a loose continuation of Wong Kar-wai's 1990 movie Days of Being Wild and In the Mood for Lovein 2000. The film deals with the fallout from Chow Mo-wan's unrequited love affair with Su Li-Zhen in 1960s Hong Kong, which was discussed in the second installment. The romantic film also has sci-fi themes.

This movie is a grand epic of gloomy beauty and textures that have been diluted and filtered by time. Moreover, the movie masterfully combines science fiction with nostalgia for a bygone era, fact, and fiction, to produce a work that may be both felt genuine and made up, a dream that only cinema can provide.

1 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

In the Mood for Love, a romantic drama co-production between Hong Kong and France was directed by Wong Kar-wai. The film follows a man named Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung) and a woman, Su Li-Zhen (Maggie Cheung) whose spouses are having an affair and who gradually fall in love with one another.

The film is a compelling examination of stillness, closeness, time, and distance that demonstrates how beautiful movies can be when careful consideration is given to using this visual medium to its best potential. Moreover, In the Mood For Love is more than just a movie; it's a poem in motion, with each movement and word carefully chosen.

NEXT: Every Wong Kar-wai Film, Ranked