Here’s 17 of the Horniest Movies of All Time for When You’re in the Mood

What makes a movie horny? Unlike an erotic movie or a sexy movie, a horny movie is one which puts an emphasis in turning you on as you watch the characters onscreen get turned on or do said turning on. Even if a horny movie does feature a sex scene or two (or three, or four, or —), it’s essential for these to be plenty of teasing before the characters onscreen get down to business. You have to feel and see that desire play out onscreen to the degree that you are fully invested in these characters getting their rocks off before it even happens. A horny movies loves the lead up to the act just as much as the act itself. So, naturally, I’ve cooked up a list of horny movies and am gifting it to you during a time in all our lives when the horny energy IRL is at its peak (you know why).

Below are some of the most memorable and incredible horny movies available for you to watch. While horny movie tastes will vary from person to person — thus risking your favorite horny movie not appearing on this list — the movies listed below are undeniably horny and a good start in this category. So, which movies make the cut? Keep scrolling and find out for yourself.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.