We've all seen our fair share of animal horrors — Jaws, Pet Semetary, Cujo – most of which instilled an unhealthy fear in some of our own pets. Or made our next visit to any sort of body of water a little unnerving. But not all animals in horror are raring to sink their teeth into something, or someone. What about the animals in horror that were on the protagonist’s team? Some were there to fight back against evil, others to provide emotional support, and some were just too cute to forget. Below is a list of our favorite animals in horror who in one way or another fought on the protagonist’s side.

Grandpa in Evil Dead (2013)

Grandpa doesn’t appear in Evil Dead for long, but he still holds a special place in our hearts. Grandpa was David (Shiloh Fernandez) and Mia’s (Jane Levy) family dog who had accompanied them many times before to their cabin in the woods (you know, before it was all creepy and possessed). He arrived with David to support Mia through her heroin withdrawal. Unfortunately for Grandpa, he wasn’t the kind of dog in a horror that could sense the paranormal, leading him to be the first victim of the Deadite-possessed Mia. However, for the brief shiny moments before her possession, Grandpa manages to brighten up Mia’s day and kept everyone smiling. Until all hell broke loose.

Sam in I Am Legend (2007)

Sam, also known as the goodest girl in horror, proved that dogs truly are man’s best friend. Before the outbreak of the Krippin virus, Sam was the Neville family’s adorable new German Shepard puppy. However, when it came time for evacuation, military virologist Robert Neville (Will Smith) stayed behind with the military and his daughter gifted him Sam to be his companion. For three years, Sam remains Neville’s sole companion, hunting, scavenging, and fighting side by side against Darkseekers. Sam is a true and loyal friend until the end and while her untimely death will forever have us grow teary at the mere mention of it, there’s no doubt that Sam is a hero.

Nanook in The Lost Boys (1987)

Image via Warner Bros.

Nanook will go down in history as the greatest vampire hunting dog of all time. The Alaskan Malamute was Sam’s (Corey Haim) loyal pet, constantly by his side and protecting his owner. Nanook had something of a sixth-sense — the innate ability to sense vampires. When Sam’s brother Michael (Jason Patric) is turned, Nanook senses this immediately and jumps to Sam’s defense, biting Michael’s hand. Nanook even saves the Frog brothers from the vampire Paul (Brooke McCarter), tackling Paul into a bathtub filled with garlic. Buffy Summers could really use a dog like Nanook.

Jones in Alien (1979)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Dogs are commonly known as heroes and companions in film, yet Jones proves that cats are just as capable of being man’s best friend. Aboard the USCSS Nostromo, Ellen Ripley’s (Sigourney Weaver) ginger cat Jones served as the resident mouse catcher and a great source of entertainment for the crew. When the Xenomorph attacks, Jones proves to be an admirable foe, warning the other crew members of its presence through hisses. Even the Xenomorph doesn’t try and take on Jones. He’s one tough kitty. And Ripley going back to save Jones is a real testament to just how much we love our pets.

Beast in The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Anyone who has seen The Hills Have Eyes 2006 remake knows that Beast is the unsung hero of the film. Originally, the Carter family has two dogs; Beauty and Beast. Sadly, Beauty is killed and partially eaten by the cannibalistic mutants, but Beast gets his revenge. Beast not only tears out the throat of Goggle (Ezra Buzzington) — the mutant that ate Beauty — but he also kills the mutant Big Brain (Desmond Askew) while accompanying Doug (Aaron Stanford) to save his baby. Beast is one of the few animals in horror which almost has a higher kill count than the hero. And we were cheering with each kill. It goes without saying, but Beast is a very, very good boy.

Thor in Bad Moon (1996)

Image via Warner Bros.

Bad Moon can be summarized as a film about a dog on a mission to save his family from the clutches of a murderous werewolf. Thor loves his family more than anything, so, when Uncle Ted (Michael Paré) comes to stay, his hackles are raised as he realizes there’s something not quite right about him. Unable to warn his family of the danger, Thor fiercely protects them during Ted’s transformations. After a final showdown in which Thor severely wounds the werewolf, the pup tracks the werewolf until sunrise, finally putting an end to Uncle Ted. In the end, it’s Thor’s love and loyalty which saves the Harrison family from this fearsome predator. We’d choose Thor over silver bullets any day.

General in Cat's Eye (1985)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye is a horror anthology, following a story through the eyes of a traveling tomcat. While his role is fairly inconsequential in the first two shorts, the tomcat plays a major role in the third and final short “General”. The tomcat is adopted by the young Amanda (Drew Barrymore) and named General. Despite Amanda’s protests, her mother always puts General out at night when they go to sleep. Little do they know, a malevolent troll has taken up residence in their house and attempts to steal Amanda’s breath. General defends Amanda against the troll and eventually kills it, leading his family to reward him with an extra fishy breakfast and all the cuddles he wants.

Gunpowder in Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Gunpowder doesn’t have a particularly large role in Sleepy Hollow, but as one of our few horse sidekicks, he’s definitely worth a nod. The old work horse is lent to Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) in order to travel around the forest to investigate the beheadings in the town of Sleepy Hollow. Gunpowder is a large, one-eyed, dusty work horse, named so for his graying coat and fiery personality. He remained a faithful companion to Ichabod, and Depp loved the horse (named Goldeneye in real life) so much so that when he heard it was to be put down after the film, Depp adopted it.

Chips in Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Chips the dog was discovered by a group of survivors living inside a mall in Dawn of the Dead and is adopted by Nicole (Lindy Booth). Luckily for Chips, the zombies in this universe have no interest in animal meat, leaving Chips to roam around as he pleases. This pup proves to be quite a help later in the film, as the survivors use him to deliver supplies to a man living in a gun shop across from the mall. However, the man dies after a zombie follows Chips into the shop. Nicole becomes trapped in the shop later as she tries to rescue Chips, and — through no fault of Chips — inadvertently gets six others killed when the group are forced to save the two and evacuate the mall. As stupid as Nicole’s actions were, I think we can all agree that we’d go back for Chips, too.

Sam in Dog Soldiers (2002)

Image via Pathé

Sam is the pet Border Collie belonging to Megan (Emma Cleasby), but he forms a special bond with Private Cooper (Kevin McKidd) during the events of Dog Soldiers. Sam initially avoids the fighting when the werewolves attack the cottage the group is holed up in. However, he does snarl back at one when he is confronted after Spoon’s death. It isn’t until his owner Megan is killed (after being revealed as one of the werewolves) and Sam’s under the care of Cooper that he comes to his defense. The loyal pup attacks one of the werewolves that comes after Cooper, distracting him long enough for Cooper to deal the final blow. Sam saves his life, and the two leave the cottage side by side.

Inga in Phenomena (1985)

Image via Titanus

Inga is a chimpanzee and serves as forensic entomologist John McGregor’s (Donald Pleasance) companion and attendant. Why McGregor has a chimp assistant, we’ll never know. But you’ll soon be glad Inga was there. The film revolves around a serial killer butchering young women at a boarding school, who then later kills McGregor, too. Inga’s role in the film is fairly inconsequential until the end. Jennifer (Jennifer Connelly) is confronted by the killer in a final showdown. To her surprise, Inga shows up just in time, armed with a straight razor, and murders the serial killer in an act of revenge. Inga and Jennifer hug it out once the ordeal is done. I don’t know about you, but I’ve never been quite so happy to see a chimp holding a razor with a manic grin before in my life.

D'Artagnan in Stranger Things

Image via Netflix

D’Artagnan isn’t your conventional pet. Well, he isn’t anyone’s conventional pet. In Season 2 of Stranger Things, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) discovers what he believes to be a new species of pollywog and names it D’Artagnan. Dustin raises it from tadpole to cat-eating monster, having no idea the creature was actually an evil Demodog from the Upside Down. Before Dustin has the chance to exterminate it, Dart escapes and returns to its hive. The two cross paths again when the group are attempting to exit the tunnels under Merril’s Pumpkin Patch and Dart blocks their way. Thankfully, Dustin wins him over with a Three Musketeer’s Bar and Dart allows them to pass, saving their lives. Dart may not be the cutest pet, but he sure is a loyal one (as long as you have a chocolate bar handy).