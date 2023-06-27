Horror explores the darkest corners and the most unimaginable fears of our mind, and the boundless possibilities of anime have given us some of the best horror content over the years. Japanese culture has always been filled with stories and folktales about ghosts and spirits, ranging from friendly encounters to tales of macabre. Anime keeps up that tradition as horror elements frequently make their way into the most popular series, and some of the most influential and stylish examples of the genre can be found in the medium.

Anime allows for a display of blood and gore along with spooky visuals and monsters that live-action rarely allows. Horror in anime comes in various flavors and doses, in shows that blend psychological thrills, social drama, comedy, science-fiction, dark fantasy, crime, adventure, and action to build overarching narratives with intriguing plot lines that both chill and captivate the viewers and nurture dedicated fanbases. If you are a horror enthusiast, anime fan, or just someone looking for something new and exciting to watch, here is a list of the best horror anime you can binge-watch.

Related: The 20 Most Popular Anime Series for Beginners to Watch

Death Parade (2015)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Madman Entertainment

Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Asami Seto, Rumi Okubo, Koki Uchiyama

Watch on Hulu

Serial Experiment Lain (1998)

Serial-Experiment-Lain
Image via FUNimation

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: Triangle Staff

Cast: Kaori Shimizu, Ayako Kawasumi, Yōko Asada

Watch on Funimation

Paranoia Agent (2004)

Season: 1 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: Madhouse

Cast: Shozo Izuka, Toshihiko Seki, Mamiko Noto, Ryuji Saikachi

Watch on Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man (2022-)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: MAPPA

Cast: Kikunosuke Toya, Tomori Kusunoki, Shogo Sakata, Fairouz Ai, Mariya Ise

Watch on Hulu

Mononoke (2007)

mononoke-Anime
Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Toei Animation

Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Daisuke Namikawa, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Eiji Takemoto

Watch on Netflix

Devilman Crybaby (2018)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10 | Studio: Science SARU

Cast: Koki Uchiyama, Akira Fudo, Megumi Han, Atsuko Tanaka

Watch on Netflix

Junji Ito Collection (2018)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 + 2 OVAs | Studio: Studio Deen

Cast: Rie Suegara, Yuuji Mitsuya, Mami Koyama, Hikaru Midorikawa

Watch on Crunchyroll

Monster (2004-2005)

Monster-Anime
Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 74 | Studio: Madhouse

Cast: Hidenobu Kiuchi, Liam O'Brien, Karen Strassman

Watch on Netflix

The Promised Neverland (2019)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 38 | Studio: CloverWorks

Cast: Sumire Morohoshi, Mariya Ise, Shinei Ueki, Yuuko Mori

Watch on Hulu

Hellsing (2001-2002)

Hellsing-Anime
Image via Hulu

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: Gonzo

Cast: Jōji Nakata, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Fumiko Orikasa

Watch on Hulu

Black Butler (2008-2011)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 36 + 7 OVAs | Studio: A-1 Pictures

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Maaya Sakamoto, Junichi Suwabe

Watch on Netflix

Another (2012)

Another-Anime
Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 + 1 OVA | Studio: P.A. Works

Cast: Atsushi Abe, Natsumi Takamori, Tomoaki Maeno

Watch on Crunchyroll

Parasyte: The Maxim (2014-2015)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24 | Studio: Madhouse

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Aya Hirano, Kana Hanazawa

Watch on Hulu

Yamishibai: Theatre of Darkness (2013-Present)

Yamishibai Theatre of Darkness
Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 10 | Episodes: 130 | Studio: ILCA

Cast: Kanji Tsuda, Ryōta Murai, Yūdai Satō

Watch on Crunchyroll

Tokyo Ghoul (2014)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 48 + 2 OVAs | Studio: Studio Pierrot

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Sora Amamiya, Kana Hanazawa

Watch on Crunchyroll

Boogiepop Phantom (2000)

Boogiepop-Phantom
Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Madhouse

Cast: Kaori Shimizu, Aya Hisakawa, Kazuko Kojima

Watch on Crunchyroll

Death Note

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 37 | Studio: Madhouse

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Kappei Yamaguchi, Aya Hirano

Watch on Netflix

Elfen Lied (2004)

Elfen-Lied-anime
Image via Prime Video

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 + 1 OVA | Studio: Madman Entertainment

Cast: Mamiko Noto, Takayuki Sugo, Kanako Sakai

Watch on Prime Video

Red Garden (2006-2007)

Red Garden Anime
Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 22 | Studio: Gonzo

Cast: Akira Tomisaka, Ayumi Kouno, Aiko Hibi

Watch on Crunchyroll

Deadman Wonderland (2011)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 + 1 OVA | Studio: Manglobe

Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Romi Park, Kanehira Yamamoto

Watch on Crunchyroll

Gantz (2004)

Gantz Anime
Image via Crunchyroll

Series: 1 | Episodes: 26 | Studio: Gonzo

Cast: Romi Park, Kana Hanazawa, Junichi Suwabe

Watch on Crunchyroll

Meiruko Chan (2021)

Mieruko Chan anime
Image via Crunchyroll

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Passione

Cast: Sora Amamiya, Kaede Hondo, Ikuko Tani, Yumiri Hanamori

Watch on Crunchyroll

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26 | Studio: Gainax & Tatsunoko

Cast: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yuko Miyamura

Watch on Netflix