Horror anthology films have existed since the era of silent movies, offering a collection of at least three short horror films, each with a unique premise and a different cast. While some horror movies run out of steam as they stretch their story to 90 minutes, anthology shorts have the benefit of wrapping things up in a taut 20-30 minutes.

The concept owes much to short story books. Stephen King, in particular, has published many short story collections that have been adapted within anthology films. He even provided the screenplay for the horror anthology Creepshow. With the rise of TV shows such as Black Mirror, anthologies have found a new home on streaming services and more horror films are being produced in the genre than ever before. Below are ten of the highest-rated by critics.

'ABCs of Death 2' (2014) RT Score: 73%

Based on the concept that each entry must relate to a letter of the alphabet, ABCs of Death 2 features 26 short horror films directed by 26 different filmmakers. There is no wraparound story, so audiences can expect to experience tonal whiplash as the films leap between grotesque, laugh-out-loud funny, and disturbing.

As well as featuring famous horror names such as Larry Fessenden, Jen and Sylvia Soska, and Vincenzo Natali, the anthology also invited amateur filmmakers to submit their films for the letter M with the winner appearing in the film. While some shorts are weaker than others, the overall package makes for a more consistent and enjoyable watch when compared to its predecessor.

'Southbound' (2015) RT Score: 81%

Produced by Brad Miska of Bloody Disgusting fame, Southbound is an underrated horror anthology that tells five tales all centered around the same stretch of highway in the US. There is a prevailing theory that the characters are stuck in purgatory, as they face scenarios that include evil spirits, shady old people, and masked intruders.

Having the stories directly lead into each other, rather than having a wraparound segment, allows the film to avoid the massive tonal shifts that some anthologies suffer from. Southbound features segments by filmmakers who have become some of the brightest names in horror going forward, such as Radio Silence (the latest Scream) and David Bruckner (the upcoming Hellraiser reboot). Southbound is available to stream on Hulu and Tubi.

'Scare Package' (2019) RT Score: 81%

Both a loving tribute to anthology films and horror in general, Scare Package revolves around Chad, a horror fan who operates his own struggling video store. Using this setting as the wraparound segment, the stories are presented as tales told by Chad to the customers and tapes that are on display.

Created by Aaron B. Koontz and Cameron Burns, Scare Package was seen as an opportunity to collaborate with a group of independent filmmakers who had yet to break out in the scene, and pay homage to the genre they love while subverting some of its most popular tropes. Scare Package is available to stream on AMC+ and Shudder.

'Trick 'r Treat' (2007) RT Score: 81%

A cult classic, Trick 'r Treat suffered numerous delays and a late move to straight-to-DVD for its original release. The film will be receiving its first-ever theatrical run this October, owing to its enduring popularity over the years.

Unique in that the whole film is directed by one person (Michael Dougherty), Trick 'r Treat follows four interwoven stories that all occur in the same town on Halloween night. Starring Anna Paquin and Brian Cox, the segments feature the likes of werewolves, serial killers, and the murderous ghosts of dead children. The film's mascot, Sam, a little trick-or-treater wearing orange pajamas and a sack over his head continues to be a popular horror icon.

'A Christmas Horror Story' (2015) RT Score: 83%

Taking the horror anthology and moving it to Christmas Eve, A Christmas Horror Story is a surprising success. Framed around a radio DJ (William Shatner) telling spooky stories on the air, all four segments focus on the supernatural. The highlight is the last story, which focuses on Santa Claus fighting zombies at the North Pole.

Not boasting any big-name directors or actors aside from Shatner, A Christmas Horror Story gets by on its concept alone and the execution makes for an enjoyable watch. While the limited budget is noticeable at times, its commitment to the ridiculous stories it tells makes for one of the better Christmas-set horror movies in recent years.

'Three... Extremes' (2004) RT Score: 83%

A collaboration between three of East Asia's most famous directors, Three... Extremes features the work of Fruit Chan from Hong Kong, South Korea's Park Chan-wook (Oldboy), and Japanese gonzo master Takashi Miike.

The segments tell disturbing stories that involve repulsive dumplings that grant the gift of youth, a sadistic extra that holds a director and his family hostage, and a novelist plagued by nightmares of her past as a circus performer. It all makes for an anthology that is an essential watch for fans of body horror. Three... Extremes is available to stream on Tubi.

'Ghost Stories' (2017) RT Score: 85%

An anthology from England, Ghost Stories follows Philip Goodman, a television presenter who runs a show dedicated to debunking supernatural events. The film follows him as meets with three different people, each with their own story to share with the skeptic. Martin Freeman stars as one of the storytellers, and it is a treat to see the popular actor delve into darker territory.

By following one character as he investigates the different tales, Ghost Stories is able to keep a consistent tone throughout its runtime while building to a well-developed finale. While it can be unnerving at times, the screenplay offers some humor to culminate in an enjoyable watch. Ghost Stories is available to stream on AMC+ and Tubi.

'Tales from the Crypt' (1972) RT Score: 90%

Based on a series of comic books, Tales from the Crypt remains one of the most popular horror anthologies. The original film follows tourists who encounter the infamous Crypt Keeper while on a tour through some catacombs. The Crypt Keeper shows each one their eventual death, resulting in the five stories that follow.

The film's popularity led to its revival as television series on HBO that ran for seven seasons in the 1990s. It retained the element of the Crypt Keeper, who served as the narrator and introduced each episode's short stories of the macabre. This series proved to be even more popular than the film and features guest appearances from A-listers including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Whoopi Goldberg, and Brad Pitt. Tales from the Crypt is available to stream on Tubi.

'V/H/S/94' (2021) RT Score: 91%

The longest-running series of horror anthology films, V/H/S/94 is the fourth entry in the franchise that began in 2012. Transporting the series to 1994, five directors tell stories that feature terrorist organizations, mad scientists, supernatural occurrences at a wake, and a rat-like creature that lurks in a city's storm drains.

Purchased by Shudder and screened as an original film, the horror-focused streamer claims the film had the highest viewership numbers on the service at launch. A fifth entry, V/H/S/99, has been announced for an October 20 release, just in time for Halloween. V/H/S/94 is available to stream on AMC+ and Shudder.

'Trilogy of Terror' (1975) RT Score: 92%

Image Via ABC

Putting the fear of dolls in people 13 years before Child's Play, Trilogy of Terror stars Karen Black as different characters in three separate stories, which feature a dark relationship between a teacher and her student, twisted twin sisters, and the aforementioned killer doll as it attacks a woman alone in her home.

While the first two segments are mostly forgettable, the third titled 'Amelia' proved infamous enough that it helped the made-for-television film achieve cult classic status. The evil Zuni doll featured remains one of the most terrifying dolls in horror, and the film began Black's long association with the horror genre. Trilogy of Terror is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

