Horror anthology films have existed since the era of silent movies, offering a collection of at least three short horror films, each with a unique premise and a different cast. While some horror movies run out of steam as they stretch their story to 90 minutes, anthology shorts have the benefit of wrapping things up in a taut 20–30 minutes. The concept owes much to short story books. Stephen King, in particular, has published many short story collections that have been adapted into horror anthology movies. He even provided the screenplay for the horror anthology Creepshow.

The key to making a great anthology is achieving a consistent level of quality across all the entries, as many anthologies prove to be uneven as some stories outshine others. The best anthology horror movies do not have this problem, as they deliver thrills and chills throughout every part. With the best anthology TV series like Black Mirror getting plenty of attention, anthologies have found a new home on streaming services and more horror films are being produced in the genre than ever before.

15 'Cat's Eye' (1985)

Cat's Eye is a gripping anthology film directed by Lewis Teague and penned by the master of horror, King. The movie interlaces three macabre tales with a stray cat as the connecting thread. In "Quitters, Inc." James Woods plays Morrison, a smoker desperate to quit. But the program he joins, run by the creepy Dr. Donatti (Alan King), is even worse than cigarettes! Meanwhile, "The Ledge" features a high-stakes game where Kenneth McMillan's Cressner puts Robert Hays' Norris in a life-or-death situation by making him navigate a dangerous ledge on a skyscraper.

The final story, "General," stars a young Drew Barrymore as Amanda, a girl menaced by a malevolent troll. While the special effects in this horror film, created by Jeff Jarvis, are understated, they pack a punch. This focus on subtlety allows primal fears like pain, heights, and suffocation to take center stage. The suspenseful storytelling, further made enjoyable by the cleverly intertwined cat's journey, makes it a must-see for horror fans.

14 'ABCs of Death 2' (2014)

Based on the concept that each entry must relate to a letter of the alphabet, ABCs of Death 2 features 26 short horror films directed by 26 different filmmakers. There is no wraparound story, so audiences can expect to experience tonal whiplash as the films leap between grotesque, laugh-out-loud funny, and disturbing.

As well as featuring famous horror names such as Larry Fessenden, Jen and Sylvia Soska, and Vincenzo Natali, the horror anthology also invited amateur filmmakers to submit their films for the letter M with the winner appearing in the film. While some shorts are weaker than others, the overall package makes for a more consistent and enjoyable watch when compared to its predecessor.

13 'Southbound' (2015)

Produced by Brad Miska of Bloody Disgusting fame, Southbound is an underrated horror anthology that tells five tales all centered around the same stretch of highway in the US. There is a prevailing theory that the characters are stuck in purgatory, as they face scenarios that include evil spirits, shady old people, and masked intruders.

Having the stories directly lead into each other, rather than having a wraparound segment, allows the film to avoid the massive tonal shifts that some anthologies suffer from. Southbound features segments by filmmakers who have become some of the brightest names in horror going forward, such as Radio Silence (the two latest Scream movies) and David Bruckner (the recent Hellraiser reboot).

12 'Scare Package' (2019)

