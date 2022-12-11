Although they don't seem like they should go together, horror and comedy work incredibly well together on screen, evidently in numerous iconic movies and shows such as Bodies, Bodies, Bodies or the recent Netflix hit, Wednesday.

Along with the fact that these comedy-horror shows are well-liked, viewers frequently overlook the presence of horror comedic animated series, which are a hidden gem of the genre. Ranging from Japanese anime to American adult animated series, these series will satisfy both fans’ darkest hearts and their comedic brighter side.

'Chainsaw Man' (2022 - )

Based on the manga series of the same name created and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is an anime TV series that follows Denji (Kikunosuke Toya), who, after his father died, was left with a hefty debt that he cannot repay. However, he is able to get by on odd jobs and slaughtering Devils for the Yakuza owing to a Devil dog he saved named Pochita who gave him the chainsaw power.

The eagerly anticipated anime delivers a gritty, violent, cruel, yet somewhat comforting show with some terrific gallows humor and unexpectedly touching themes. Additionally, the show stands out from other anime of this genre because it features a wide range of fascinating characters and an incredible tale that deepens as it goes along with a satisfying combination of computer-generated and hand-drawn animation that brings out a whole new experience.

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' (2012 - )

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is an anime TV series that depicts the tale of the Joestar family, whose members learn they are destined to use their special abilities to defeat supernatural enemies. The narrative is divided into distinct sections, each of which focuses on a member of the Joestar family, whose name may usually be shortened to the title "JoJo."

The series masterfully combines the peculiar oddity of Japanese anime and its deadly violence with sporadic humor and an upbeat tone. Moreover, the show can easily win over any fans of this genre because of its engaging characters and variety of storylines.

'Gravity Falls' (2012 - 2016)

Gravity Falls is a mystery comedy animated TV series created by Alex Hirsch. The show centers on the exploits of Dipper Pines (Jason Ritter) and his twin sister Mabel (Kristen Schaal), who are sent to spend the summer with their great-uncle Stan in the enigmatic town of Gravity Falls, Oregon, which is home to several paranormal occurrences and animals. The children investigate the neighborhood mysteries while helping Stan run his tourist trap, the "Mystery Shack."

The show is a beautiful blend of comedy, horror, and adventure which can remind viewers of a love child between The X-Files and Scooby Doo. Audiences of different ages will and can enjoy Gravity Falls because it is intelligent, hilarious, and occasionally spooky with a consistent quality throughout its two seasons.

'The Owl House' (2020 - 2023)

The Owl House centers on a teenage girl named Luz (Sarah-Nicole Robles) who, after being unintentionally transported to the Boiling Isles before leaving for summer camp, befriends the rebellious witch Eda (Wendie Malick) and her cute demon housemate, King (Alex Hirsch). Despite lacking mystical abilities, Luz works as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House to pursue her dream of becoming a witch.

The show is unexpectedly mature, with a contemplative narrative that recognizes the universal problem of young people experiencing grief and their attempts to cope while still being able to balance horror and humor throughout. Moreover, The Owl House has distinguished itself from previous Disney media by providing LGBTQIA+ representation by featuring a same-sex couple in the leading role.

'Helluva Boss' (2019 - )

Helluva Boss is an adult animated web series that centers on the escapades of the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals) employees, a Hell-based assassination firm. Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), the organization's boss, is one of the show’s focus, along with the powerhouse Millie (Vivian Nixon), the weapons expert Moxxie (Richard Steven Horvitz), and the receptionist hellhound Loona (Erica Lindbeck).

Helluva Boss differs significantly from other shows of its kind in that it doesn't rely on cheap jokes and forced comedy but instead incorporates humor with in-depth backstories, narrative, and character development. Also, all of the characters are endearing and are brought to life by an excellent cast and colorful animation.

'Courage the Cowardly Dog' (1999 - 2002)

Courage the Cowardly Dog is an animated comedy-horror TV series that follows the titular dog that resides in a farmhouse in the middle of "Nowhere" with an elderly couple. Every episode involves the trio being thrust into strange, usually upsetting, and frequently paranormal or supernatural situations.

Despite being frequently gruesome and gory, the show was also humorous and very heartfelt. Additionally, Courage subtly incorporates references to horror films, mythology, classic literature, and Broadway throughout the show. The program didn't haphazardly throw in simple jokes; instead, it usually elicited viewers' empathy rather than their simple laughter.

'Dead End: Paranormal Park' (2022 - )

Dead End: Paranormal Park is an animated fantasy horror comedy TV series that follows Barney (Zach Barack) and Norma (Kody Kavitha), two newly recruited at a Dolly Parton-inspired local amusement park. With the help of Pugsley, Barney's childhood dog, and Courtney (Emily Osment), a demon who has been around for a thousand years, they explore the paranormal and uncover new sides of themselves.

With Barney being a transgender child, the program did a tremendous job of providing relevant LGBTQ representation in addition to all the horrifying components like demons, death, and possessing people. Additionally, the show can please any viewers with its fantastically diversified group of characters, original plot, outstanding voice cast, amusing and innovative stories, some belly-laugh-inducing gags, and unexpected twists.

'Mr. Pickles' (2013 - 2019)

Mr. Pickles is an adult animated sitcom that centers on the Goodman family, particularly their 6-year-old son Tommy (Kaitlyn Robrock) and the family’s demonic border collie, Mr. Pickles. The two spend their days exploring Old Town while Tommy is unaware that Mr. Pickles is sneaking off to kill and dismember his endless victims.

Mr. Pickles allows us to watch as much violence and gore while also providing a more defined and evident theme-driven storyline to follow, as opposed to simply throwing things at the screen. The program also touches on serious issues and moral dilemmas that might not be suitable for all viewers, while appearing to be friendly and animated.

'The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy' (2001 - 2007)

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy centers on Billy (Richard Steven Horvitz), a dimwitted but upbeat youngster, and Mandy (Grey Griffin), a cynical but heartless girl, who, after succeeding in a game of limbo to save Billy's pet hamster, receive the fearsome Grim Reaper (Greg Eagles) as their "best friend forever." Billy and Mandy frequently come into contact with unearthly situations thanks to Grim's access to supernatural goods, spells, and other skills.

The show transforms something as terrifying as death into a children's animation, setting itself apart from other cartoons at the time of its debut. Along with sharp and amusing quips, the three major characters are well-written, well-detailed, and immediately relatable to viewers on some level.

'Happy Tree Friends' (2000 - 2016)

Happy Tree Friends is an adult animated web series that is disguised to be a kid’s program and depicts anthropomorphic forest animals in cartoon form. Every episode begins innocently with the animals going about their daily lives, then an unexpected incident committed accidentally (or occasionally on purpose) by another animal results in several of the creatures suffering from extremely harsh and terrible graphic violence.

Since the show repeatedly reminds viewers of its main message—don't do anything dumb or you'll die a horrific death like the character on the show—it is clear that it isn't appropriate for children. Moreover, the program expertly combines violence, adorable animation, and dark comedy to give viewers a disturbing and haunting feast.

