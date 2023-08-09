Ever since the massive explosion in popularity of films like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, found footage has become a staple subgenre of lower-budget horror films. Their focus on realism and real-life recordings of supernatural and horrific events uncovered and shared with the masses has given these films a level of mystique and allure that has enthralled audiences for decades.

As the films could be considered in certain viewpoints as fictitious documentaries, it was only a matter of time before comedy was injected into the horror-centric found footage genre, as mockumentaries have been a staple genre of comedy. Horror and comedy have always been a combination for some all-time great movies, and the found footage premise only further added to both comedic and horror potential.

10 'They're Watching' (2016)

They're Watching follows an American TV crew as they travel to Moldova to check in with a new homeowner for their home improvement show. The recording sessions quickly go awry when the crew begins to be attacked by angry villagers, as they soon find themselves wrapped up in a centuries-old tale of witches and legacy.

RELATED: The 10 Most Rewatchable Horror Comedies of All Time

The biggest draw for They're Watching comes from its trio of main characters, as their back-and-forth and reactions to the increasingly terrifying situations at hand make for great comedy. The film's most notable highlight is its finale, where it stops holding back and transforms into the amazing, low-budget, self-aware thrill ride that it has been building towards for the entire runtime.

9 'Incident at Loch Ness' (2004)

Incident at Loch Ness features legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog, who is joined by fellow filmmaker Zak Penn, set off to explore the legend of the Loch Ness monster in their latest filmmaking venture. Chaos erupts among the crew and filmmakers as they have an unexplainable encounter with the creature, with the crew quickly turning on each other amid the madness.

Especially for fans of the documentary work of Werner Herzog, Incident at Loch Ness acts as a perfectly unique parody of his career in which a mythical creature ends up being both real and dangerous. The film dives into a realist angle to a commendable degree, with a real-life film crew all playing themselves as if they were actually making the movie in the film. It also makes for an interesting viewing experience seeing Zak Penn both playing a major role and behind the director's chair, as less than a decade later, he would be a credited writer for 2012's The Avengers.

8 'I Blame Society' (2020)

I Blame Society follows struggling filmmaker Gillian (played by writer/director Gillian Wallace Horvat), who decides to prove herself to her peers by creating a film where she commits a perfect murder. As she gets deeper into the role and filmmaking process, she becomes increasingly estranged from her peers. Eventually, she goes past the point of no return and fully commits to being a serial killer.

The Hollywood culture focus that I Blame Society tackles results in plenty of comedic moments, as the film's satirical angle on the struggles of creatives makes for hilarious results. While I Blame Society may share elements with other darker "girl boss" films, such as Promising Young Woman and I Care a Lot, the amateur filmmaker footage angle provides a unique and engaging jumping-off point for the film as a whole.

7 'Bad Ben' (2016)

Created with a budget of only $300 and only the first in a surprisingly expansive series, Bad Ben follows Tom Riley after what he assumed was a great deal in purchasing a new house well below market. However, he soon realizes a number of strange paranormal occurrences within the house and, after installing a system of security cameras, discovers the apparition that resides within the home.

RELATED: 10 Most Underrated Horror Comedy Movies of the 2000s, Ranked

While Paranormal Activity was mostly devoid of comedy, Nigel Bach was able to create a hilarious spin on the security camera paranormal haunting premise with his amazing leading performance. Bach's Tom Riley is a character that lights up the screen every time he speaks, immediately cursing out in profanity whenever anything slightly off occurs and directly engaging in arguments with the spirits. It's a simple twist on the tried and true formula that does wonders for the genre's notorious pacing issues, keeping audiences engaged with nearly every scene.

6 'WNUF Halloween Special' (2013)

WNUF Halloween Special provides the sole surviving VHS recorded footage of a special 1987 Halloween broadcast in which a long-time local news reporter goes live to investigate a notorious haunted house. Joined by a duo of paranormal investigators and a catholic exorcist, the experts delve into the darkness of the Webber house to bring the truth of the matter to live audiences.

WNUF goes through great deals to amp up the realism of the recording itself, featuring a multitude of commercial breaks, fast-forwarded segments, and incredibly low video quality. It all comes together in a beautiful way to amplify both the genuine horrors on display and the hilarious juxtaposition and whiplash when it immediately cuts to an overplayed carpet commercial. It makes for an incredibly unique found footage experience that is willing to get a great deal of laughs out of its audience before going delving into true horror in its final act.

5 'Deadstream' (2022)

Deadstream follows the story of disgraced internet personality Shawn Ruddy (played by co-director/writer Joseph Winter), who attempts to win back his audience by live-streaming a night in a haunted house. Things soon go wrong for Shawn when he accidentally enrages a vengeful spirit, turning his attempted comeback into a battle against paranormal forces.

Deadstream perfectly understands the landscape and ins and outs of the content creator landscape, which allows for Winter's performance and satire to shine through with frightening amounts of accuracy. This works heavily for the film's comedy, as Winter's performance as a cowardly problematic streamer makes for the perfect character to place in a situation filled with scares left and right.

15 Things You Didn't Know About Bigfoot provides a comedic parody of a modern-day digital journalism video, such as from Vice or Vox, following a journalist's journey at a Bigfoot Convention. He soon finds himself joined by only his producer and a local Bigfoot expert as they journey into the woods for a few nights in search of the Sasquatch, where they discover much more than expected.

RELATED: The 10 Best and Scariest Halloween-Set Horror Movies

The film is perfectly able to capture the tone of a quirky clickbait YouTube video and spin the trends and conventions of modern digital journalism on its head to make for a hilarious satire. The main trio of host Brian, producer Zach, and Bigfoot expert Jeffrey provide amazing back-and-forth with one another, which evolves and continues to raise the stakes comedically as the film goes on. Even if a tad predictable at times, the comedy pulls through in a major way to make the film a genuine delight from start to finish.

3 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' (2006)

Image Via Anchor Bay Entertainment

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon follows a documentary crew as they receive exclusive access to follow the life of Leslie Vernon, a man determined to become the next great psycho slasher. He begins enacting his plan to terrorize the citizens of Glen Echo while deconstructing the ins and outs of his job to the documentary crew, giving them a firsthand account from the killer's perspective.

The satirical approach that Behind the Mask has towards the conventions and staples of the slasher genre clearly comes from a place of both respect and love for the slasher genre. The documentary found footage angle works hand in hand with the film's comedy, providing an awkward day job style to the act of literally planning out and executing murders. The film takes a step back when it abandons its found footage angle and becomes a direct slasher in the final act, but even then, the twists and turns throughout still make the experience satisfying.

2 'Spree' (2020)

Image Via Netflix

Spree follows the story of Kurt (played by Joe Keery), a rideshare driver who is determined to become the next big internet celebrity and willing to do just about anything to gain followers. Kurt enacts a deadly plan to attain stardom and decides to murder the customers he picks up live for viewers to experience in real time. As the internet embraces Kurt's murders, it becomes up to a comedienne to stop his rampage.

Spree captures the desperation for fame and fortune that has been a classic killer motivation, simply updated for the digital era in an ingenious and highly effective way, both for horror and comedy. Keery's performance especially does a great job at bringing the whole film together, as he perfectly balances the inherent comedic and terrifying nature of the socially awkward and insecure Kurt. More than any other film that tackles digital platforms, Spree might be the most accurate recapturing of social platforms, especially live streaming platforms such as Twitch.

1 'What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Image Via Unison/Paladin

What We Do in the Shadows follows the daily lives of a collection of vampire roommates attempting to deal with and adapt to the complexities of modern life and its effects on vampires. When a new vampire joins their crew, they are tasked with teaching them the perks of being an undead creature of the night.

Before the massively successful television adaptation, What We Do in the Shadows first made a big splash as a feature-length film, complete with all the charm and wit of the show. The movie perfectly translates the classic vampire mythos in a hilarious and grounded way for the modern world, making for an iconic experience that has had a lasting legacy in the eyes of fans.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Horror Comedies to Watch if You Liked 'Haunted Mansion'